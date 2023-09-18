Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

MicroSD cards can add expandable, removable storage to smartphones, tablets, cameras, gaming consoles, drones, and much more. They provide nice alternatives to more expensive, less-private cloud options, and can make it quick and easy to transfer files from one device to another.

While these cards are already fairly inexpensive, we can never turn down a good deal. So we've put together a list of some of the best discounts available right now, on top picks from our roundup of the best microSD cards. This way you know you're not only getting a good price, but a good product as well.

Best microSD card deals:

$20 $25 Save $5

The Samsung Evo Select microSD card is the current Best Overall pick in our roundup of the best microSD cards. It's fast enough to handle your 4K video recordings, and it's compatible with a wide variety of devices. You can currently grab the 256GB model for just $20.

$20 at Amazon
$20 $25 Save $5

The PNY Pro Elite's 256GB model is currently on sale for the same price as the Evo Select, and offers similar performance, so it serves as a nice alternative to the popular Samsung card. We do, however, recommend sticking to 256GB and below here, as PNY's higher capacities may not offer the reliability you need.

$20 at Amazon
$20 $25 Save $5

The Lexar 1066x is the current premium pick in our roundup of the best microSD cards thanks to its ability to quickly load, update and manage apps. It won't feel quite as fast as a device's internal storage, but it's great if you have a [microSD-friendly] smartphone running low on space.

$20 at Amazon
$24 $30 Save $6

For a microSD card that is great at both recording 4K video and loading apps quickly, check out the Kingston Canvas Go! Plus. It's reliable, it's fast, and right now it's available at a nice discount.

$24 at Amazon
$12 $18 Save $6

Best Buy has another one of our favorite cards, the Samsung Pro Plus, on sale for just $12 right now. It's for the 128GB version, which is a bit low these days, but depending on what you need the card for this can be an extremely affordable way to add expanded memory.

$12 at Best Buy
$35 $48 Save $13

We're going right back to Best Buy, and right back to the Samsung Pro Plus microSD for this deal. This time it's the 512GB model, and it's on sale for $35. In our experience the Pro Plus cards are both fast and reliable, even at higher capacities, so this one is easy to recommend at $13 off.

$35 at Best Buy
$40 $60 Save $20

Another high capacity card we like is the SanDisk Extreme. It features SanDisk's QuickFlow technology, which enables some of the fastest read and write speeds you can find on microSD cards in this price range. With the current deal you get 512GB for just $40, and according to our records that matches an all-time low price.

$40 at Amazon