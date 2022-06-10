If you want to enhance your productivity or gaming performance on a Chromebook, getting a mouse is a good idea. Mice are more ergonomic than touchpads and can be faster in completing tasks. And while the selection of mice that play well with Chromebooks isn’t as expansive as those compatible with Windows or macOS, there are still several excellent options on the market. Choosing the right one can be tricky, considering that some mice have a unique look and feel while others are just the standard style. But you don’t have to go looking for the right one. We’ve rounded up the best mice for Chromebooks right here.

Editors choice 1. Logitech M720 Triathlon 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Logitech M720 Triathlon is a solid wireless mouse. It has an ergonomic shape and grippy matte texture that feels comfortable even while using the mouse for long durations. You can also pair the M720 with up to three devices simultaneously using the USB receiver or Bluetooth and switch between them with the dedicated side button. And you will be happy to know that this Logitech wireless mouse is compatible with all major platforms, including Chrome OS. Unfortunately, the Triathlon is contoured for right-hand users. So if you are left-handed, you will be better off choosing one of our ambidextrous picks. Read More Buy This Product Logitech M720 Triathlon Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

Premium pick 2. Logitech MX Master 3S 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The follow-up to the Logitech MX Master 3 keeps the best things about the mouse and improves on two fronts. The Master 3S has a higher resolution 8,000 DPI sensor and is significantly quieter than its predecessor. If you do a lot of office work, it’s the best wireless mouse you can pick for a Chromebook. Of course, it’s considerably more expensive than any of our recommendations, but you get what you pay for. The MX Master 3S has a nice rounded design with a thumb rest on the left. But like the M720 Triathlon, it’s also contoured for right-handed users. You also get two scroll wheels, one vertical and one horizontal, and the ability to pair with up to three devices at once. Read More Buy This Product Logitech MX Master 3S Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

Best value 3. Seenda Wireless Mouse 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This Seenda Wireless Mouse is an excellent budget option that is very quiet. So you won’t have to worry about disturbing others with annoying clicky sounds. It also supports three DPI levels. For the uninitiated, DPI impacts the sensitivity of a mouse. With this option, you can choose between 800, 1200, and 1600 by just pressing the button on the top of the mouse. Among other highlights, the Seenda mouse has an LED trim, and you can switch between 15 light patterns so that your mouse never looks boring. Moreover, this wireless mouse comes in almost a dozen color options, and it’s ambidextrous. However, unfortunately, given the relatively compact size of the mouse, it’s only suitable for people with small to average size hands. Read More Specifications System Requirements: Chrome OS Buy This Product Seenda Wireless Mouse Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

4. Logitech Pebble M350 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you want a portable Chromebook mouse, there is no better option than the Logitech Pebble M350. It has a very low profile and compact body, making it great to bring around. The Pebble M350 is also “Works with Chromebook” certified, so you can be certain about its compatibility with Chrome OS products. It can connect with your Chromebook via the included USB receiver or Bluetooth. The mouse also offers a respectable click latency for day-to-day work, but it shouldn’t be used for competitive gaming. Lastly, it’s a reasonably simple ambidextrous mouse with only four buttons, including the connection-switching buttons. Read More Buy This Product Logitech Pebble M350 Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

5. Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Razor Basilisk X HyperSpeed is one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market, and if you are planning to game on your Chromebook, you can’t go wrong with it. But even when you are not gaming, the Basilisk X HyperSpeed is versatile enough for various use cases. This wireless-only mouse offers impressive accuracy and responsiveness and can be connected to your Chromebook using a USB receiver or Bluetooth. It’s powered by a single AA battery, which Razer claims can last almost 450 hours. In addition, the mouse features six buttons, all of which you can reprogram, but you will have to use a Windows computer to do that. Read More Buy This Product Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

6. Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Although Microsoft isn’t particularly known for its peripherals, it produces some very capable mice. And its Bluetooth mouse is no exception. It’s a no-frills mouse that is affordable and compact. Moreover, Microsoft offers it in various color options, including matte black, pastel blue, peach, and mint. You can also buy an ocean plastic variant that, as the name suggests, is made from plastic waste recovered from oceans. While Microsoft doesn’t advertise the mouse’s Chrome OS compatibility, it will work great with your Chromebook, given it supports Bluetooth 4.0 or above as there is no USB receiver support. Read More Buy This Product Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

7. Kensington Orbit Trackball with Scroll Ring 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you are a fan of trackball mice, you will appreciate the Kensington Orbit Trackball with Scroll Ring. It’s a stationary trackball mouse available in both wired and wireless options. Thanks to its ambidextrous design, the mouse is suitable for both left- and right-handed users. Additionally, the company bundles a wrist rest to make the mouse more ergonomic and comfortable. The 40mm trackball with optical tracking provides precise controls, and you can pick from four DPI options to tweak its sensitivity. As the mouse’s name suggests, it also features a scroll ring that is very convenient for scrolling through web pages and other content. Unfortunately, there is no horizontal scrolling support, and the mouse is not suitable for gaming. Read More Buy This Product Kensington Orbit Trackball with Scroll Ring Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

8. Macally Dynamouseb 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Macally Dynamouseb is a simple, no-nonsense wired mouse for your Chromebook. It doesn’t have any fancy features or programmable buttons, but it provides reliable performance at a reasonable price. The mouse has a matte finish and an ambidextrous design. Additionally, thanks to its soft-click buttons, the Dynamouseb isn’t going to bother people working around you. In other features, the Macally mouse has a DPI button that you can use to choose between 800, 1200, 1600, and 2400 DPI. Lastly, you get a five-foot cable with a USB-A connector to plug into your Chromebook. Read More Buy This Product Macally Dynamouseb Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

9. Sxban Kids Wired Mouse 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Young children can sometimes struggle with regular adult-sized mice, so it’s a good idea to pick a mouse made for them, such as the Sxban Kids Wired Mouse. It has a cute design and a tiny footprint, perfect for small kids. In addition, the company offers it in three variants—blue dolphin, pink dolphin, and green turtle. The mouse is plug-and-play and works seamlessly on Chromebooks. Plus, the design is simple; there are just two buttons for left and right click and a scroll wheel. Lastly, the mouse has soft rubber grips for comfortable use. Read More Buy This Product Sxban Kids Wired Mouse Shop at Amazon

Picking up the right mouse for your Chromebook

Although it’s reasonably straightforward selecting a mouse for a Windows computer, or even a Mac for that matter, while choosing a mouse for Chrome OS, you have to keep a few things in mind.

If you don’t want to worry about compatibility or pairing issues, it’s always a good idea to pick a mouse that is certified “Works with Chromebook.” The “Works with Chromebook” certified mice provide the best performance with Chrome OS devices.

And if a mouse you are buying doesn’t have “Works with Chromebook” certification, check if the mouse manufacturer officially mentions Chrome OS support. Unfortunately, most manufacturers don’t mention Chrome OS compatibility. Logitech is one big exception. But if the manufacturer confirms Chrome OS support, you can expect at least the basic functionality on Chromebooks. You can also check user reviews on retailer websites or media reviews to get an idea about the Chromebook support.

Another essential thing to remember is that Chrome OS doesn’t support mapping or remapping the programmable buttons present on most mice. So you are stuck with the default setting for any programmable buttons that your mouse may have. That said, if you are willing to do some legwork, there is a workaround to this problem, given your mouse has onboard memory to store its settings. Then you can map the mouse buttons as per your preference on a Windows or Mac computer and then use it on a Chromebook. In most cases, this workaround should work.

The top options

Now that you know what works or doesn’t work on Chromebooks, which are the best mice for your device? Our editor’s choice, the Logitech M720 Triathlon, is a solid wireless mouse for any platform, including Chrome OS. It has an ergonomic shape, and you can keep it paired with up to three devices simultaneously.

But if you are looking for something more affordable and colorful, particularly if you are buying one for your school-going child, Seenda’s wireless mouse is a good choice. It’s available in tons of color options, and the mouse costs less than $15. Additionally, the company confirms you will have no issues using it with any Chrome OS device.

Lastly, our premium pick—the Logitech MX Master 3S—is the latest mouse in a much-loved series. It will give you the absolute best performance. However, it costs significantly more than any of our other recommendations.