A prepaid plan on the T-Mobile network is a great way to save on wireless, even if you want unlimited data for multiple lines. Metro by T-Mobile is a prepaid brand owned by T-Mobile that provides three unlimited plans, one 5GB plan, and a home internet service that can be bundled in. For the most part, Metro’s plans stick to the essentials, offering unlimited talk, texting, and data with a handful of add-ons for those who need international usage.

Our top Metro by T-Mobile pick

Metro by T-Mobile Unlimited with 8GB Hotspot Best overall Plenty of data for most This plan's right in the middle of Metro’s range, and for most people, it’s the right fit. With unlimited data, 8GB of hotspot data, and solid multiline savings, this is a good starting point for most new Metro by T-Mobile customers. Pros Unlimited high-speed data

Solid 8GB of hotspot data

100GB Google One plan inlcuded Cons Video streams at 480p

Data deprioritized at 35GB

$25 new line connection fee is steep From $40/month

Metro by T-Mobile includes a ton of data for a prepaid carrier, which is probably helped by the fact that Metro is owned by T-Mobile. Metro by T-Mobile plans even get access to T-Mobile Tuesdays discounts and ScamShield. This unlimited plan with 8GB of hotspot data costs $50 per month for the first line and keeps things simple with unlimited data on T-Mobile’s 5G and LTE network.

While totally unlimited, users on this plan, and any unlimited Metro plan for that matter, may experience lower speeds than normal after using 35GB in a month. Metro’s data is treated as a lower priority than a postpaid T-Mobile plan, but for most people, it’s plenty fast, even after using more than 35GB. Last but not least, this plan comes with a 100GB Google One plan, including 100GB of cloud storage, extra Google Photos editing features, and a VPN that can be used on multiple devices.

Unlimited with 8GB of hotspot data costs $50 per month for a single line with autopay enabled. For two lines, it’s just $80 per month, and if you bring four lines, it’s $140 per month. Keep in mind that the first month will be $5 more, and there could be a $25 connection charge, though this fee is currently being waived when purchasing online, over the phone, or on some phones in stores.

Best value Metro plan

Metro by T-Mobile Unlimited talk and text with 5GB of data Best value For light users Metro’s cheapest plan comes with just 5GB of data but could be a great pick for light users or for those who qualify for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. This plan isn’t a good fit for families, however, with no multiline discounts. Pros Unlimited talk and text

Full 5G access

Could be free with ACP Cons No multi-line discounts

There are cheaper 5GB plans on the T-Mobile network From $40/month

A lot of people simply don’t need unlimited data. If you use Wi-Fi at home and work, for example, your actual data usage may only be a few gigs. If you use less than 5GB of data in a month, or think you can get there with a little effort, Metro’s Unlimited talk and text with 5GB of data plan, could be a good way to save. There are no extra perks or services included with this plan, so it is only suitable for those looking for basic service.

With this plan, you still get access to T-Mobile’s 5G and LTE coverage. Luckily, taxes and fees are included, so there are no surprises at checkout, though you will need to enable autopay, or the plan costs $35. This is why your first month of service will also cost $35. Also keep in mind, that if you qualify for assistance from the federal government with the Affordable Connectivity Program, you could get this plan for free.

Best premium Metro plan

Metro by T-Mobile Unlimited with 25GB Hotspot Best premium plan Get all of Metro’s best features If you have a tablet or a laptop that you want to connect on the go, a plan with plenty of hotspot data is a good choice. This Metro plan includes 25GB of hotspot data to share with your other devices. You also get the same perks as the other unlimited plan, including a 100GB of Google One membership. Pros Tons of hotspot data

Unlimited texting to 210+ destinations

Plenty of high-speed phone data Cons Video streams at 480p

Data deprioritized at 35GB

$25 new line connection fee is steep From $60/month

Whether you want to text friends and family in another country or just need extra data to share with your other devices, upgrading to Metro’s top plan could be worth it to some. First and foremost, this plan has all the benefits of the cheaper plans, such as including the taxes and fees in the price and full 5G access. A 100GB Google One membership is included, so you also receive cloud storage and Google VPN access.

It would have been nice to see an upgrade to the 35GB of priority data over the cheaper plans, but it's still plenty for most people, and only really slowed down in congested areas. Video content still streams at 480p resolution, which is definitely a drag at this price. If you watch a lot of gaming content or just have a larger phone, the upgrade to 720p or higher on a phone can be noticeable, especially if it's available at 60fps.

This plan starts at a fairly steep $60 for the first line, but with multiline discounts, it's a lot more affordable. Two lines, for example, cost $90 per month while four lines are just $150 per month. Like Metro’s other plans, there is a $5 auto pay discount, and your first month is $5 more.

Best Metro plan for families

Metro by T-Mobile Unlimited Best for family savings For three or more lines If you’re looking for cheap unlimited service for the whole family, Metro's base $40 Unlimited plan is the right pick. This plan gets the same unlimited data as Metro’s other plans, though it lacks any hotspot data. Pros Totally unlimited data

Full 5G speeds

Access to T-Mobile Tuesdays and ScamShield Cons Video streams at 480p

Data deprioritized at 35GB

$25 new line connection fee is steep From $40/month

If you don’t need any hotspot data, Metro’s base unlimited plan could be all you need and more. This plan offers totally unlimited data with the same 35GB deprioritization limit as the rest of Metro’s unlimited plans. There’s no hotspot data, so this plan will only work for the phone it’s activated on. Still, for many people, this is all they want from their plan. Despite the cutbacks, this plan still gets access to T-Mobile Tuesdays discounts, and ScamShield to protect against scam calls.

This is a good plan for a single line at $40 per month but doesn’t make sense for two lines as there is no multiline discount, which makes the plan with 8GB of hotspot data the same price for two lines. If you get three or more lines, the discounts swing back in this plan’s favor at $90, and four lines come in at a cool $100 per month.

Choose the right Metro plan for your needs

There are many ways to get T-Mobile service these days, whether you prefer to get a postpaid plan directly from T-Mobile or a prepaid plan from a carrier like Mint Mobile. Even if you compare Metro directly to T-Mobile, there are some solid reasons to pick the prepaid carrier. For one thing, Metro has some great deals on new phones for users who bring their phone numbers with them. You can even get a free phone for the whole family with unlimited plans if you bring their numbers.

When it comes down to it, Metro by T-Mobile’s most sensible plan sits right in the middle of the stack with plenty of unlimited data, enough hotspot data to get a laptop or tablet online in a pinch, and some of the best multiline discounts on the carrier. It’s also nice that you get a Google One membership whose VPN connection can work on multiple devices at once. Google One even offers access to some previously Pixel-only features like Audio Magic Eraser for any phone that downloads the app.

Metro by T-Mobile Unlimited with 8GB Hotspot Best overall Plenty of data for your devices Metro’s middle unlimited plan makes the most sense for most customers with plenty of data as well as hotspot data for other devices. With Google One also included, you can also use public Wi-Fi thanks to a VPN or backup your photos to the cloud with Google Photos. From $40/month

Save with Metro's best deals

If you choose Metro by T-Mobile, you can take advantage of some nice freebies if you get the right plan. For example, currently, all Metro by T-Mobile unlimited plans include a one-year Vix subscription. Besides that, there are quite a few phone deals for new customers, especially those who bring their number from another carrier. For example, some of the best budget phones, like the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, or Moto G Stylus 5G, can be obtained for free if you bring your number to Metro. You can even get discounts on higher-end phones like the Galaxy A54 5G or iPhone 12.

Metro by T-Mobile customers can also save on home internet service with T-Mobile 5G Home Internet. Metro customers get unlimited high-speed internet for $50 per month. They’ll even get a month free with a prepaid card after three months of service. However, customers interested in T-Mobile 5G Home Internet through Metro must sign up in a store. They can still check online for availability before heading into a store, though.

If you’re bringing four lines to Metro by T-Mobile, you can get four new Samsung Galaxy A15 5G phones with service on the base unlimited plan for $100 per month. Like some of Metro’s other deals, you’ll need to pick this one up in a store, but it could be worth it if your family is ready for new phones.

Finally, if you just have a single line and want basic unlimited service, you can head to a site to get an unlimited plan for just $25 per month with no activation fees. You’ll still need to sign up for autopay, but this is still one of the best deals on an unlimited plan on the T-Mobile network.