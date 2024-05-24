It's Memorial Day weekend here in the US, which means a few things will be happening over the next 3 days: the honoring of fallen military members, a major uptick in hamburger and hot dog consumption, and of course the annual Memorial Day sales at all the big box retailers. It's not as big of a shopping event as, say, Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, but you can still expect to see notable price drops on popular consumer tech gear.

As usual, we've rounded up the best deals for you below on everything from phones to tablets, to smart home devices, and even headphones. Some of our top picks from our buyer's guides are on sale right now, with discounts of up to $400.

Best Memorial Day phone deals

You're always going to find the best phone deals through wireless carriers, but they typically come with lengthy commitments and other conditions. If you're looking for instant discounts on unlocked phones, however, right now you can save up to $300 on flagship models from both Samsung and OnePlus.

Best Memorial Day tablet deals

There are some great tablet deals going on right now, whether you want a high-performing Samsung model or a value-packed Amazon Fire device. There are options for every need and budget, with savings of up to $400.

Best Memorial Day Chromebook deals

This weekend brings about some of the best Chromebook deals we've seen since the holidays, with savings of up to $300. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly laptop for a student or a gaming machine for a graduate, now is an excellent time to buy.

Best Memorial Day smart home deals

Amazon is offering discounts on several of its smart home devices, including Echo smart displays, Fire TV sticks, and Ring video doorbells.

Best Memorial Day headphones deals

Some of our favorite wireless headphones and earbuds are on sale right now, including the Sony XM4 and XM5, and multiple models from Jabra. There is also a good deal running on the Shokz OpenRun Pros, one of our top open-ear headphone picks for running and other outdoor activities where you need to stay aware of your surroundings.