It's Memorial Day weekend here in the US, which means a few things will be happening over the next 3 days: the honoring of fallen military members, a major uptick in hamburger and hot dog consumption, and of course the annual Memorial Day sales at all the big box retailers. It's not as big of a shopping event as, say, Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, but you can still expect to see notable price drops on popular consumer tech gear.
As usual, we've rounded up the best deals for you below on everything from phones to tablets, to smart home devices, and even headphones. Some of our top picks from our buyer's guides are on sale right now, with discounts of up to $400.
Best Memorial Day phone deals
You're always going to find the best phone deals through wireless carriers, but they typically come with lengthy commitments and other conditions. If you're looking for instant discounts on unlocked phones, however, right now you can save up to $300 on flagship models from both Samsung and OnePlus.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5$1500 $1800 Save $300
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra$1050 $1300 Save $250
Samsung Galaxy S24+$850 $1000 Save $150
OnePlus 11$600 $800 Save $200
OnePlus Open$1400 $1700 Save $300
Best Memorial Day tablet deals
There are some great tablet deals going on right now, whether you want a high-performing Samsung model or a value-packed Amazon Fire device. There are options for every need and budget, with savings of up to $400.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023)$95 $140 Save $45
Amazon Fire Max 11$180 $230 Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE$400 $450 Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+$220 $270 Save $50
Best Memorial Day Chromebook deals
This weekend brings about some of the best Chromebook deals we've seen since the holidays, with savings of up to $300. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly laptop for a student or a gaming machine for a graduate, now is an excellent time to buy.
Acer Chromebook Plus 515$280 $400 Save $120
Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook$299 $479 Save $180
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5$370 $500 Save $130
Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE$450 $650 Save $200
-
HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch$400 $500 Save $100
Asus Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip$349 $499 Save $150
HP Chromebook x360 14c$500 $700 Save $200
Best Memorial Day smart home deals
Amazon is offering discounts on several of its smart home devices, including Echo smart displays, Fire TV sticks, and Ring video doorbells.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023)$95 $150 Save $55
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023)$30 $50 Save $20
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen, 2023)$40 $60 Save $20
Amazon Fire TV Cube$110 $140 Save $30
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus$120 $150 Save $30
Best Memorial Day headphones deals
Some of our favorite wireless headphones and earbuds are on sale right now, including the Sony XM4 and XM5, and multiple models from Jabra. There is also a good deal running on the Shokz OpenRun Pros, one of our top open-ear headphone picks for running and other outdoor activities where you need to stay aware of your surroundings.
Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones (WHCH720N)
Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra$379 $429 Save $50
Sony WH-1000XM4$250 $350 Save $100
Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones$140 $180 Save $40
Sony WF-1000XM5$250 $300 Save $50
Jabra Elite 5$90 $150 Save $60