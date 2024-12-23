Memes are fun to share with friends. Whether it's an inside joke only your inner circle knows or something that speaks more of your culture, memes bring a special kind of fun. Not all of us have the artistic talents to create memes. That's where a meme generator comes in. A meme generator does the legwork for you, putting together images and taglines that fit what you're going for. To help you make amazing memes, we rounded up the best meme generators to try out on your Android tablet, phone, and Chromebook.

Our selection of meme generators doesn't exclusively consist of apps. We also included some that work in your web browser.

8 Mematic

The best free all-arounder

Close

Publish date Dec 9, 2015 In-app purchases ✅ $2.99 - $29.99 per item Subscription ✅ Yes ChromeOS support ✅ Yes App Publisher Trilliarden

When you need a versatile meme generator, Mematic comes to mind. You can download this as an app from the Google Play Store and the App Store. It's free to use and doesn't require a lot of steps. You can upload your photo or choose a pre-selected one in the app's library. Mematic has quick styles. Experiment with the quick style selection if you're unsure where to start making your first meme. But if you're a meme Picasso, the app has enough layout tools for you to work with.

The app has a pro version that unlocks additional features and removes ads by paying monthly or annually. The extra features include more collage options, fonts, text colors, a custom color mixer, and a custom watermark. Otherwise, stick with the app's core features free of charge.

7 Adobe Express

Great for getting artsy with memes