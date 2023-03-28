Everyone needs a keyboard to interact with a computer. Sometimes, even if you have one of the best Chromebooks or notebooks, the integrated keyboard leaves much to be desired regarding feel, audible feedback, and tactile responsiveness. A good keyboard for your Chromebook could save the day, and in the last few years, the choice of mechanical keyboards has grown exponentially. A keyboard fills many roles, and selecting the perfect input device can include health benefits for intensive users, double up as a conversation-starting showpiece, and take you on a trip down memory lane if you revere the IBM Model M. For Chromebook power users, a mechanical keyboard could be just the thing your setup needs.

Mechanical keyboards are available at various price points now while being highly customizable, both visually and functionally. Compared to the average Chromebook keyboard, most mechanical alternatives are user-repairable, more durable, and sometimes offer significantly better value than a high-end plug-in membrane keyboard. Going forward, you may need an understanding of a little technical jargon, like the difference between tactile and linear switches, to make the best decision. We cannot include all the details here for brevity, but rest assured, there’s a keyboard on this list for most of you.

Our favorite mechanical keyboards in 2023

Keychron Q1 V2 Best overall For an unbeatable typing experience Q1 is one of Keychron’s newer models. It features a double gasket mount mechanism that eliminates the pinging noise and hollowness associated with CNC-machined aluminum keyboards, while allowing enough plate flex for a soft typing experience. Dampening between the circuit board (PCB) and switch plate and inside the case also quietens a keyboard. Keychron pre-installs damping foam, making the Q1 suitable for shared spaces like offices and universities. Pros Comes with Mac keycaps, spare gaskets, and tools

QMK & VIA support

Programmable knob

Hot-swappable with three and five-pin switches Cons South-facing LED backlight sub-optimal for most shine-through keycaps

Wired connectivity only

Fixed typing angle

Interference on larger keycaps like MT3 $220 at Amazon $189 at Keychron $179 at MechanicalKeyboards

Although advertised as a 75% board, The Keychron Q1 is not to be confused with a TKL, which is also a 75% layout. The Q1 includes a few nav cluster keys in the usual spot, but vertically stacked, along with a customizable knob. This board also works well with Mac, and Keychron includes Mac keycaps in the box. The default keycaps go well with the board but can be swapped out for virtually any set because the south-facing switches eliminate any chance of switch-keycap interference. However, south-facing LED backlighting is sub-optimal for illuminating most shine-through keycaps with north-facing legends.

Keychron makes the Q1 of machined aluminum and a steel plate for switch mounting. It doesn’t include flip-out feet for fear of making an expensive board even costlier. So, you are stuck with the fixed typing angle defined by the case. If you prefer personalizing your keyboard further, Keychron includes all the necessary tools. The keyboard is also sold in a barebones configuration, only consisting of the PCB, chassis, and tools. You can provide your own key switches and keycaps if you have identified your preferences.

All the switches are hot-swappable, meaning you can pull them out and replace them, even when the keyboard is operating. Hot-swap support eliminates the hassle of soldering if switches go bad. Because of the unique double gasket design and other premium features, the Keychron Q1 is a versatile choice for mechanical keyboard enthusiasts who seek a no-nonsense solution. It works perfectly with minimal modification or tuning for acoustic goodness, but it may not be the ideal board if you dislike muted keyboards.

Drop Signature Series TKL Premium pick Typing can be a treat to the senses The Drop Signature Series mechanical keyboard has tall and sculpted MT3 profile keycaps or popular GMK colorways. The chassis is retained from Drop’s popular all-aluminum Alt tenkeyless (TKL) board, so you have a hefty keyboard that doesn’t slide around or compromise the aesthetic. The layout lacks a dedicated NumPad, but keeps most other keys in their familiar locations, so switching to the Signature Series TKL shouldn’t be difficult. Pros Heavy body doesn't slide around

Enthusiast-grade switches and keycaps

USB-C pass-through

Three-year warranty and soft carry case included Cons Tall profile could induce fatigue without a wrist rest

Fixed typing angle

Lacks dedicated programmable macro keys

Backlighting serves as underglow and doesn't shine through $349 at Amazon $349 at Drop

If you've been following the mechanical keyboard space for a while, you are familiar with Drop. The brand started as "Massdrop" and has earned repute for high-end keyboards and MT3 profile keycaps. These keycaps deliver the ultimate typing experience, and some are double shot (two subsequent injection molds), so the legends don't wear out with use. However, all MT3 profile sets don't allow RGB backlighting to shine through, making the feature a mere cosmetic add-on for the Signature Series.

The Signature Series' TKL design translates into additional usable desk space for mouse movement. Although this isn't a lightweight keyboard at nearly 4 pounds fully built, if you love it enough, Drop includes a soft carry case to take this board with you.

The Signature Series' CNC-machined aluminum body has sufficient mass to deliver a muted typing experience, especially if you prefer linear or tactile switches. However, you are stuck with a fixed six-degree typing angle because machining flip-out feet would have driven the $350 sticker price even higher. On the bright side, the keyboard has two USB-C ports and a detachable cable for connection, and even when one port is in use, the other will still function like a USB hub, thanks to USB pass-through technology. With firmware-level customization options through QMK, god-tier switch choices, a three-year warranty, and a carry case included, there's little to dislike about the Drop Signature Series.

Redragon K552 Best value All the good options on a tight budget The Redragon K552 offers a value proposition few others can rival. It incorporates a standard TKL 75% layout, hot-swappable switches, customizable RGB lighting, and flip-out feet to customize the typing angle. To keep the sticker price attractive, Redragon makes a few compromises, like the all-plastic build and limited switch compatibility with the hot-swap sockets. Nonetheless, this makes for a great first mechanical keyboard on a budget. Pros Barely costlier than a membrane keyboard

Hot-swappable

Features an aluminum plate despite low price Cons Hot-swap sockets only work with select switches

Non-detachable cable

Rattly stabilizers for larger keys $45 at Amazon $44 at Best Buy

No-brand mechanical keyboards are a dime a dozen, but they usually struggle to offer reliability and value as the Redragon K552 does. On paper, it has all the features traditionally associated with boards costing multiple times as much, and Redragon doesn't let you down. The body is all plastic, but the steel plate adds rigidity and heft to the board. Since there is very little mass, the board may sound hollow, but you can add dampening material to help. The case also has flip-out feet to change the typing angle conveniently. Redragon doesn't provide a detachable cable, which is a bummer, but it's certainly a compromise we can live with for the $38 price.

The hot-swap sockets are another limitation made by Outemu. These support slightly slimmer switch pins, so although the board is hot-swap ready, your choices are limited to Outemu, Gazzew, and Akko CS switches, to name a few — but Gateron, Kailh, and Cherry switches won't fit. It isn't a major limitation but one you should know about. There are plenty of choices between these compatible brands, and you can always make frankenswitches if you like.

Although the price screams otherwise, this is a sturdy, well-built keyboard for everyday use on a budget. For just a few bucks more than the price of a Logitech membrane keyboard, the Redragon is a nice option to see if you like mechanical keyboards or to identify your switch preference before purchasing a costlier board. Redragon was my first hot-swap keyboard, and a few years later, it's still going strong. You can pick up this keyboard with clicky, tactile, or linear Outemu switches pre-installed, and with a black or white finish.

Perixx Periboard-535BR Ergonomics first Type comfortably for long hours If you value ergonomics over everything else, this Perixx Periboard ticks all the right boxes. Its design helps reduce wrist extension, pronation, and ulnar deviation, making it a very comfortable keyboard if you can get used to it. The limited software customizability and great price make up for the non-detachable cable and the unique layout, which limits keycap compatibility. Pros Focus on ergonomics

Affordable pricing

Negative tilt on wrist rest

Dedicated macro keys Cons Limited keycap customization options

No hot-swap support

Wired only

No backlight $200 at Amazon

The 535BR uses a low-profile construction and low-profile Kailh switches to reduce wrist extension. The middle of the keyboard is higher than the sides, so you are less likely to develop Carpal Tunnel Syndrome because of wrist pronation for long hours. Plus, the Perixx comes with an integrated height-adjustable wrist rest for optimal comfort, even if you’re working on a standing desk.

Unlike most keyboards, the Periboard is split vertically down the middle. This reduces the outward twist for your wrists (ulnar deviation) but comes at the cost of a non-standard layout with a few odd keys. Combined with the choc switches and low-profile keyboard design, that severely limits your keycap choices. The switches are also soldered in, another point to remember if you plan to customize this keyboard. It is not hot-swappable, so you cannot swap out switches conveniently if they malfunction. There’s no backlighting either, and we aren’t too happy about that.

However, as a package, the Perixx Periboard is a cost-effective gateway into the ergonomic mechanical keyboard space, especially if you consider the other options available. This is certainly a board for heavy users who know their requirements and switch preferences. This keyboard may not be the best looking, but it promises a few years of comfortable use.

Keychron K6 Compact king Smaller footprint without losing features The Keychron K6 is well known in the mechanical keyboard community as a versatile, compact all-rounder, even if it doesn't have stunning looks in its favor. The board has hot-swappable switches, three-device Bluetooth connectivity, and an ABS plastic body with an optional aluminum frame. In addition, it's available with both mechanical and optical key switches, making it suitable for gamers and productivity enthusiasts. Pros Connect up to three devices with Bluetooth 5.1

Long-lasting 4,000mAh battery

Spare Mac keycaps included Cons Side-mounted USB-C could be inconvenient for some

Six-key roll-over in Bluetooth mode makes it unsuitable for gaming

No QMK and VIA support $75 at Amazon $99 at Keychron $100 at MechanicalKeyboards

The Keychron K6 is undoubtedly one of the best-known compact wireless keyboards out there. It has all the enthusiast-grade features like white or RGB backlighting, optional hot-swappable switches, and a compact 68-key layout. The board places all the important keys within easy reach, while all the other keys lacking dedicated buttons are accessible via key combinations. The design retains a standalone arrow key cluster, though, so you aren’t losing functionality.

The Keychron K6 ships with Gateron G Pro mechanical key switches with LK Optical switches offered as well. Optical switches are known for their faster response times than mechanical ones, but they are also more prone to failure if not cleaned regularly. On the subject of gaming, it is remiss to mention only six keys will register when pressed simultaneously in Bluetooth mode. The polling rate is also a dismal 90Hz instead of 1,000Hz in wired mode, rendering the board useless for gaming in wireless mode.

The K6 has a huge 4,000mAh battery and delivers respectable service life between recharges. This keyboard also comes with Mac keycaps in the box, like most Keychron boards. The plastic construction with two-stage flip-out feet may be a disadvantage if you’re looking for a premium keyboard, but make no mistake, the Keychron is a sturdy, well-built product. The K6 is a great buy if you’re looking for a reliable keyboard that works right out of the box. If you want a knob like the one on the Keychrone Q1, but the compactness of the K6, you could check out the K6 Pro. If you want a slightly larger board, the K8 is worth your perusal.

Womier K87 Shine bright Acrylic and RGB - a match made in heaven If you’re looking for an eye-catching keyboard that works as well as it looks, your search stops at the Womier K87. It has a clear acrylic case, a conventional TKL layout, per-key RGB backlighting, and hot-swappable sockets pre-populated with the Gateron G Pro switches also found on popular Keychron keyboards. It is available in many attractive colorways, so you can pick something matching your setup’s color scheme easily. Pros Available with silent switches

Hot-swappable PCB

Acrylic body with RGB lighting looks unique Cons Fixed typing angle

No shine-through keycaps on some variants

Acrylic could scratch easily $103 at Amazon

Made of clear acrylic, the Womier K87 keyboard allows the per-key RGB backlighting to shine through the body, making it the perfect addition to any RGB-laden setup. However, it is unfortunate that some models don’t have shine-through keycaps.

The acrylic case is as fragile as it is cool-looking. Exposure to mild chemicals like acetone, rubbing alcohol, and some cleaning agents tends to deform permanently or discolor acrylic. The material is softer than plastic and susceptible to scratches, so you may need to handle this keyboard with kid gloves to maximize its service life. Nonetheless, it packs several nice-to-haves at an affordable price, such as hot-swap sockets, the same Gateron G Pro switches Keychron swears by, and an option for silent switches. There’s no option for flip-out feet, which is a disappointment at this price and another indicator of acrylic’s fragility.

Womier aims the K87 at RGB-loving mechanical keyboard lovers, but nothing is holding it back from being your first mechanical keyboard. It comes at a low price, uses a conventional layout, and allows experimenting with switches to your heart’s content. There are very few points weighing against the Womier K87.

Ducky One 3 TKL Great from the get-go A great experience right out of the box The Ducky One 3 TKL is a colorful keyboard that delivers a uniform typing experience with a muted sound profile, thanks to the case foam and silicone dampener under the switch plate. It is available in various color options with or without per-key RGB backlighting, in an all-plastic case. The latter may seem like a letdown, but it helps the sticker price of this keyboard. Pros Three-level adjustable tilt

Recessed connector with multiple cable routing options

Built-in sound dampening Cons Case design places wrist rest farther away

No QMK & VIA support

Plastic construction doesn't feel premium $235 at Amazon $149 at MechanicalKeyboards

The Ducky One 3 TKL is a spirited, colorful keyboard designed to be the centerpiece of your desk setup, even without help from RGB lighting. There’s no denying the old-world charm of the chiseled edges and muted colors. Like most other recommendations on this list, the Ducky One 3 is a tenkeyless board, but the same colors are also available for the full-size model if that’s more your style.

Although this plastic keyboard has a metal frame, it is still adequately premium. Ducky uses PBT plastic keycaps, which don’t develop a shine over time and sound deeper from the get-go — the perfect pairing with case foam and the silicone dampener for a mute but deep sound. It also comes with the original Cherry MX switches that pioneered the market for so-called replicas and other enthusiast switches. The Ducky’s design could mandate a wrist rest, but it won’t sit too close to the keyboard because of the fat chin. On the underside are a few cable routing options and a recessed USB-C connector, so you can route the wire to go off your desk optimally.

The Ducky One 3 is one of the few premium keyboards which doesn’t have a categorically premium price tag. It could have benefitted from adding open-source firmware like QMK and VIA, but that isn’t a major demerit because the layout is standard. This is a great keyboard for anyone wanting a bit of color, a muted keyboard, and several switch choices.

Leopold FC660M Retro goodness Skipping modern amenities to stay period-correct Many enthusiasts today are fond of mechanical keyboards because they miss how typing on the beam spring keyboards felt like. With authentic Cherry MX switches and a retro aesthetic to match, the Leopold FC660M delivers a properly nostalgic typing experience. However, you won’t sacrifice modern conveniences like wireless connectivity via Bluetooth. Pros Removable batteries

Silent switch options available

Four Dip switches Cons Only six-key rollover

No hot-swap sockets

Outdated Mini-USB port $109 at MechanicalKeyboards

Back in the day, most keyboards were all-plastic, lacked backlighting, and missed hot-swap sockets. The Leopold goes all-in on the retro aesthetic, even mimicking these now-negative traits of its ancestors. If you can look past these points, you’ll find a great keyboard with retro appeal. You can use this in wired mode or as a wireless Bluetooth peripheral powered by two removable AAA batteries, which is a rare convenience.

Buyers may miss out on N-key rollover and the versatility of USB-C, but this keyboard has an ace up its sleeve in dip switches — a hardware toggle that changes the default function for certain keys with zero software tinkering. The Leopold has four of these dip switches, so the smaller form factor doesn’t leave you missing keys.

The Leopold FC660M is the ideal buy if you want a functional addition to your setup that’s a silent nod to the history of keyboards without being overly flashy. However, we cannot recommend this for gamers because of the key rollover limitation and lack of hot-swap sockets. Pricing mostly stays steady, so don’t wait for a deal price drop if you dig this aesthetic.

Varmilo x Ducky x Miya Pro R2 Best unique board The fruit of collaboration The Ducky Miya Pro, co-developed with Varmilo, uses an assortment of great features to stand out, such as the PBY keycaps, case foam dampening, and genuine Cherry MX switches. This affordable variant of an all-aluminum Varmilo keyboard also uses a standard shrunken-down layout. Pros Cherry MX silent switch options

Unique EC switch options

Color-matched case and keycaps Cons Plastic case uses press-fit tabs

Backlight bleeds through pink keycaps

Mac model is a separate product $135 at Amazon $139 at MechanicalKeyboards

Born out of a collaboration between two big brands in the mechanical keyboard space, this keyboard gets a rather long name and a long list of switch options. Nevertheless, the latter earns the Miya Pro a spot on the list of enthusiast-grade keyboards, even though its looks may suggest otherwise. This board is a pink plastic version of the aluminum Varmilo VA68M, keeping a few nav cluster and arrow keys while skipping the function row entirely — a standard layout with a few slight changes.

At its asking price, we would have liked QMK/VIA support and screw-in fasteners instead of snap-fitting plastic tabs holding the keyboard shut because these snap-in-place clips give way with time or repeated use. This keyboard is well-built, though, with decent heft and structural integrity when fully assembled. The collaborating brands also include a spare spacebar in the box. Keycaps matching the shade of pink on the case are the icing on the cake.

While the Sakura theme may seem unique at first, there are plenty of third-party Sakura theme keycaps on sale, so make sure aesthetics aren't the only reason you're going for this keyboard. If you buy this beautiful board, pay close attention to your switch selection because the PCB doesn't have hot-swap sockets. So, there won't be an easy way to change out the switches if you aren't content with your initial selection. On all other fronts, it's a rock-solid purchase.

Nuphy Air75 Best laptop keyboard Don't tolerate your notebook's scissor keys Frequent travelers and design purists have a newfound affection for the Nuphy Air75 because it works like a replacement for most laptop keyboards. It sports a unique low-profile chassis, Gateron low-profile switches, and supposedly the slimmest dye-sublimated PBT plastic keycaps to keep the overall thickness down. You can simply perch this mechanical marvel atop your laptop’s keyboard and get to typing right away. Pros Convenient multi-device connectivity

Includes replacement switches, Mac keycaps

Lightweight, and claimed to be the thinnest on the market Cons Just 48 hours of claimed battery life

Magnetic tilt adjusting feet could be misplaced easily

Backlight merely serves as underglow $130 at Amazon

The Nuphy Air75 is a portable keyboard with two wired connectivity options besides a wired mode. Its low-profile chassis is designed as a drop-in replacement for your laptop keyboard, so you don’t miss out on the mechanical keyboard experience for scissor switches.

Unlike the Perixx keyboard using Kailh Chock switches, the Gateron low-profile switches of the Nuphy retain the Cherry MX cross-stem design, making finding replacement keycaps easy. Mac-specific keycaps and a few replacement switches are included in the package, so you can use this with your MacBook with no problem. The Nuphy is also hot-swappable, allowing you to use any other low-profile switch. Two forms of wireless connectivity are available, but the 2,500mAh battery life leaves much to be desired, especially when the backlight is switched on.

Instead of flip-out feet like most other mechanical keyboards, Nuphy uses magnetic snap-on feet. It is a novel idea, but we fear one could easily accidentally misplace the magnetic feet. That said, there’s no better mechanical keyboard for sale right now to serve as a drop-in replacement for your laptop keyboard, be it a Chromebook or a MacBook. A full list of compatible devices is available on Nuphy’s website.

Embark on the quest for your ‘endgame’ mechanical keyboard

It's challenging to pick the best keyboards from a sea of options, but there are a few pointers we can leave you with so you don't waste money. For starters, if you are new to mechanical keyboards, stick to a conventional layout like the Redragon K552, but most importantly, buy a hot-swappable keyboard. This way, you'll only spend money on replacement switches until you find the perfect one for your setup.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, experienced enthusiasts may find it frustrating and expensive to buy a pre-built keyboard just to modify it. In this case, assembling what's known as a barebones kit for something like the Keychron Q1, without keycaps and switches, could be the most cost-effective route. As a pre-built, the Keychron Q1 V2 is the ideal keyboard. It balances acoustic pleasure, a classic mechanical keyboard typing experience, and adequate visual customization options to gel with your setup.

For anyone who has identified their preferred switch and layout, we recommend switching to a model like the Leopold FC660M with soldered buttons to minimize the potential points of failure that hot-swap sockets can bring. Whatever your choice is, there's no denying mechanical keyboards have made a comeback from the forgotten past, thanks to everyone rediscovering how much of a joy they are to type on.