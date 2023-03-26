While smart home devices are all designed differently, they have one key goal in common: to help make your life easier. And with the endless supply of gadgets and gizmos available, it's pretty safe to say they do a good job at that. The only problem is that with so many smart home devices by so many different manufacturers, you have the potential for a disparity in compatibility. That's where Matter comes in to change the way smart home devices connect and interact with each other.

What is Matter?

Matter is an open-source, IP-based connectivity protocol built around reliability, security, accessibility, and interoperability. To put it simply, Matter allows devices from different manufacturers to communicate with each other across platforms and ecosystems. To use Matter, you only need a Matter controller and your favorite smart home platform app, such as Google Assistant or Alexa. The Matter controller is your smart home's main hub that onboards all other smart devices into your network, and as the main hub, the controller requires a constant network connection and power — and it should always remain in your home.

Before you go diving into any and all smart home devices, matter or not, you'll need to have a Matter controller. With Matter controllers already built into the latest flagship devices, there's a good chance you have one without even knowing it. However, if you don't have a Matter controller integrated within one of your devices already, you've got some choices that are no longer limited to just one platform.

Matter Controllers

Now that you've had a chance to look at the various Matter controllers, the range of versatility, and the ease of accessibility to the Matter protocol, all that's left to do is onboard some of your favorite smart home devices. Most devices have already received or will soon receive an update to make them compatible with Matter controllers, including some of the best smart home devices on the market.

Smart Home Devices

A customized smart home experience that works

Whether you've been in the smart home game for years or just starting to build your smart empire, there's no better time to be immersed in the world of smart home technology. Matter promises to make our lives even easier with no more barriers between platforms, ecosystems, and devices. Finally, we can all join hands together and appreciate a customized smart home experience that works.