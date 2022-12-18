It wasn't that long ago that Marvel comics were somewhat of a niche thing. For better or for worse, the commercial success of Marvel movies has led to a significant surge in popularity for the brand, including a multitude of games that run on anything, from PCs and consoles to your favorite Android tablets and smartphones.

Every prominent superhero stars in their own movie nowadays, from Captain America to Black Widow. But with so many standout heroes and villains, Marvel naturally lends itself to genres like role-playing games and fighting games, and thanks to this variety, card games and even puzzlers are also in the mix, making up some of the best games on Android.

So if you'd like to ignore the stinkers and get right to the cream of the crop, we've compiled a list of the best Marvel games on Android to help in the endeavor.

Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap launched in late October of 2022 and has garnered praise from critics and players alike. It's a collectible card game developed by Second Dinner, a studio that involves several ex-Hearthstone developers, including Yong Woo and Hamilton Chu, and spearheaded by the game's lead designer, Ben Brode.

Forget about the lengthy match times of Hearthstone and MTG, as Marvel Snap boasts short match times of up to only three minutes. It features characters from the Marvel universe in the form of cards, each with its own unique stats and abilities. Every card also comes in different variants, so there's always something new to collect. Not to mention all the countless updates already in store for the game, so expect a consistent flow of new content.

Marvel Contest of Champions

Marvel Contest of Champions features a star-studded ensemble of well-known characters. As one of the best fighting games on Android, it lets you create teams involving heroes like Captain America and Star-Lord, or villains, such as Venom and the Green Goblin.

Characters gain bonuses depending on who they're paired up with. In other words, pairing up Wolverine with Cyclops would benefit their stats, whereas Spider-Man should probably steer clear of Venom. Marvel Contest of Champions also includes a fully-fledged story mode with locations spanning the Marvel Universe, such as the Avengers Tower, Wakanda, and Asgard. Test your newly built team against some of the strongest Marvel villains.

Marvel Future Fight

Marvel Future Fight features over 200 Marvel characters, both heroes and villains. Much like in Contest of Champions, your characters gain significant stat bonuses when paired up with the right teammates. Assemble a team of X-Men or Avengers to see their respective characters reach their full potential.

Take on the game's extensive story mode, either alone or by forming alliances with other players around the globe. Marvel Future Fight features a plethora of quests for you to tackle. And if you feel like your skills are up to snuff, you can test your abilities through the game's PvP arena combat.

Marvel Future Revolution

Also developed by Netmarble, Marvel Future Revolution touts itself as the first open-world Marvel game on Android. In addition to tackling the game's story mode and quests, you can test your mettle against players online.

As one of the more recent mobile Marvel titles, Marvel Future Revolution boasts some of the best visuals on the platform to date. And while the number of playable characters is just around a dozen, the game receives new characters with constant updates. For now, though, you can play as Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, and Wolverine, on top of being able to create your own Marvel character, complete with dazzling visual attire and abilities.

Marvel Pinball

Even though Marvel Pinball features Marvel characters on its tables, the game involves no actual fighting. Instead, you'll play pinball tables inspired by characters from the Marvel universe to amass high scores while trying to guide the ball through the maze-like construction.

Marvel Pinball costs $0.99 to play but also comes included with a Play Pass subscription. Purchasing the game gives you access to The Avengers table, with additional tables purchasable separately. Choose from tables featuring iconic Marvel characters like Iron Man and Thor or groups like X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Hero RPG

Are you feeling nostalgic for Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo? Then Marvel Puzzle Quest could be the game for you. Similarly, this game combines puzzle gameplay with elements of an action RPG. But of course, instead of Street Fighter characters, you're playing as those from the Marvel universe.

Marvel Puzzle Quest features over 250 characters who duke it out on screen while you're playing a game of match 3. Each character offers unique abilities that grow the better you do. There's also a story campaign mode for you to partake in and collectible comic covers that make your characters stronger.

Marvel Strike Force: Squad RPG

If you can't get enough of Marvel-themed RPGs, then this one could be for you. Marvel Strike Force is a turn-based RPG in which you assemble a team of Marvel characters. However, in this case, both heroes and villains join forces to protect the Earth from an external threat, thus doubling the pool of cool characters.

Form unusual alliances that consist of Captain America, Loki, Red Skul, Hulk, and many more. Furthermore, you can equip them with powerful gear and abilities to make them run faster, hit stronger, or jump higher. Marvel Strike Force treats you to spectacular cinematic combos with simple and intuitive controls.

Marvel Collect! by Topps

As a collectible card game, Marvel Collect isn't an interactive video game per se. That said, if you've ever wanted to build a card collection of almost every Marvel character in existence, then Marvel Collect could be for you. In Marvel Collect, you open packs in order to amass a massive collection of cards. Cards cover the entire repertoire of the fictional universe, from classic comics to modern Disney interpretations, so there's a little bit for everyone.

But it doesn't stop at simply owning a digital representation of a hero, as collecting cards reward you with various achievements that you can share on your profile, in the form of avatars, for example. In a way, Marvel Collect is like a Panini sticker album. Once you start collecting unwanted duplicates, you can trade them with other players. Or, even better, combine them to create additional versions of the same character.

There's more variety than meets the eye

Understandably, with games like Contest of Champions and Future Revolution, action and RPG elements dominate the Marvel name. But many developers are not hesitant to put a different spin on the brand. Marvel Collect and Marvel Snap cater to fans of card games. And if you're tired of dishing out combos and constantly upgrading your characters, then you can relax with games like Marvel Pinball and Marvel Puzzle Quest.

Did we miss your favorite Marvel game? If so, highlight it in the comments, and we'll be sure to consider your suggestion for the next update.