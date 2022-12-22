Since Apple introduced MagSafe on the iPhone 12, Android users have been left in the cold regarding compact, reliable, and magnetic charging solutions. While some manufacturers have started experimenting with something similar to MagSafe — like the cool but China-exclusive Nubia Z40 Pro — we are still far away from slapping any old MagSafe accessory onto some of the best Android phones. However, that doesn't mean there aren't some workarounds out there.

MagSafe adapters exist in a couple of forms for various Android phones, which can get you into the glorious halls of magnetic charging Valhalla. After all, MagSafe is just a fancy name for magnets in a circle on the back of an iPhone, and the MagSafe Charger is just a magnetic Qi-enabled wireless charging pad.

You can get MagSafe on your Android smartphone in two main ways: MagSafe adapter rings and MagSafe adapter cases.

Best MagSafe adapter rings for Android

Adapter rings are the cheaper and more universal options since they can be used with most phones and many cases. The concept is simple: get a metal/magnetic ring, stick it on the back of your phone or thin phone case, and start sticking MagSafe accessories to it. Here are the best MagSafe adapter rings for Android.

Source: mophie mophie snap adapter The mophie snap adapter allows you to use MagSafe-compatible accessories and mophie's impressive selection of snap accessories. Plus, there are two metallic rings, meaning you can add the snap adapter to multiple cases or phones. $15 at Amazon

Source: MOFT MOFT Snap Phone Sticker This faux-leather sticker has a ring of magnets inside to allow you to easily snap on MOFT's magnetic accessories or others. It's a reusable sticker that's residue-free, so you can stick it on and off different phones and cases up to 50 times. $10 at Amazon

Source: Nillkin Nillkin Universal Magsafe Ring The Nillkin Universal MagSafe Ring is a colorful way of adding MagSafe compatibility to any phone. You can stick it right on your phone or a case, so long as it is less than 3mm thick. $13 at Amazon

Source: ESR ESR HaloLock Universal MagSafe Ring ESR makes some great magnetic accessories, and if you want to use them or other MagSafe items on your phone, the ESR HaloLock Universal MagSafe Ring can easily attach to any case as long as it's PC or TPU. However, it's not a full circle, so you might have trouble turning some accessories — like a tripod — while attached. $10 at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker Magnetic Metal Ring Anker's Magnetic Metal Ring is perfect for attaching chargers, battery packs, or anything else to your phone. Be careful, though — it will only work on cases 2mm or less in thickness. $10 at Amazon

Source: Spigen Spigen OneTap MagSafe Metal Plate (MagFit) Spigen's OneTap MagSafe Metal Plate sticks on the back of your phone case, making it MagSafe compatible. It's not a complete circle, so accessories you might want to twist while attached to your phone might not work. However, the OneTap MagSafe Metal Plate is very thin and less bulky than other options. $20 at Amazon

Placement is the most important thing to consider when using a MagSafe adapter ring. If you use a thick heavy-duty case, there's a good chance charging won't work even if it sticks to your phone.

Best MagSafe adapter cases for Android

The second option available is MagSafe-compatible cases — yes, there are some for Android. Like any phone case, you have to find one for your specific phone, and if you have an older device, that may be a little difficult. That being said, we have found some excellent MagSafe adapter cases for Android worth buying.

Source: Encased Encased Magnetic Wallet for Pixel 7 Pro Encased's Magnetic Wallet has that telltale MagSafe circle, aligned to work with magnetic chargers, and the included MagSafe wallet, which you can take on and off at will and use as a kickstand. It's super thin and transparent, so you don't have to hide the beauty of your Pixel 7 Pro. $20 at Amazon

Source: Encased Encased Magnetic Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S22 We love the Encased Magnetic Wallet so much that we think Samsung Galaxy S22 owners should have it too. It's thin, transparent, and adds MagSafe — a simple yet very effective design. $17 at Amazon

Source: Mous Mous Limitless 5.0 case for Pixel 7 Pro Want a MagSafe case that looks beautiful and offers some protection against accidents? Look no further than the Mous Limitless 5.0 case for Google Pixel 7 Pro. Its AiroShock impact-absorbing technology will ensure that your Pixel 7 Pro stays as beautiful as the day you brought it, even if you drop it. The MagSafe compatibility is built right in, so you can use all the awesome magnetic accessories you want. $60 at Amazon

Source: PITAKA PITAKA MagEZ 2 for Samsung Galaxy S22 PITAKA MagEZ 2 gives your Samsung Galaxy S22 MagSafe compatibility while enveloping your phone in a thin layer of protection. PITAKA has stated that using Apple's MagSafe charger with their case doesn't always function when the phone is turned on, but other magnetic chargers and accessories work just fine. $60 at Amazon

Source: Moment Moment Case for Pixel 7 Pro The Moment Case for Google Pixel 7 Pro has magnets that make it easy to attach magnetic Qi-enabled chargers to your Pixel 7 Pro. Unfortunately, this particular Moment case is incompatible with Moment's drop-in lenses. Still, it's rated for 10-foot drops, adding durability to your phone. $40 at Amazon

Source: Ghostek Ghostek Exec for Galaxy S22 The Ghostek Exec is a well-designed case with some helpful bonus features you won't find in other cases. The textured back makes it comfortable to hold, and while it's bulky enough to keep your S22 safe, it isn't so large as unwieldy. There's a removable credit card holder, so this case covers you if you don't want to take your wallet with you on a night out. While it isn't officially MagSafe compatible, it does have magnets inside that will enable you to use magnetic Qi chargers or other accessories. $40 at Amazon

What to expect using MagSafe with Android

One of the most significant benefits of MagSafe is its ability to deliver 15W of charging power to an iPhone, which is pretty fast for a wireless charger; however, you shouldn't expect that kind of power to your Android phone. Just remember, MagSafe is an Apple technology, even if it is just mostly marketing, and it's always possible that using a MagSafe-compatible accessory with a workaround like a MagSafe adapter could be a little wonky.

The real benefit for Android users in using MagSafe is the wide variety of MagSafe accessories available via other 3rd-party companies like Anker, mophie, MOFT, and others. All these companies have their own line of magnetic chargers and accessories that give you many of the same benefits of MagSafe without Apple branding.