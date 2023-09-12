If you look at successful people, you'll notice that all of them are lifelong learners. Learning is a lifetime skill, and if you want to succeed in today's corporate world, you need to keep upgrading your skill set to keep up with the competition. LinkedIn is the world's largest professional network, and it's the best place to figure out the skills needed in the present employment climate. That's why the LinkedIn Learning platform, previously known as Lynda, has become one of the most popular e-learning platforms in the world.

Whether you want to learn a new skill, become more productive, or improve your communication skills to become a better team member, here are the seven best LinkedIn Learning courses you can take. So, close your social media app, unleash your favorite Android tablet and digital pen to take notes, and learn something new this year.

Best LinkedIn Learning courses to take in 2023

LinkedIn Learning platform offers more than 20,000 online courses grouped into three categories: business, technology, and creativity. While there are superb courses on hard skills development on this platform, the skill you want to learn depends on your academic and professional history.

You can find courses on entrepreneurship, database management, web development, SEO, digital marketing, Microsoft Excel, and more. The class on learning Python program is one of the most popular courses on the LinkedIn Learning platform. However, including hard skills courses on this list defeats the purpose of this guide as they don't apply to a subset of readers. For this reason, our roundup focuses mainly on developing skills you can use in any profession.

Communication Foundation by Brenda Bailey-Hughes and Tatiana Kolovou

Communication is the best skill you can learn to improve the value you bring to your company and others. This course teaches you how to communicate effectively and use communication skills to advance your career. You'll learn how to send better emails, give engaging pitches, and shine in meetings. The course provides tools to communicate better and shows you how to apply those skills in different professional environments.

Over 20,000 people have taken this course, and it has maintained an average rating of 4.7 stars. It's a must-take course for anyone working in a professional environment. After you take the course, you'll communicate confidently in no time.

Cultivating Growth Mindsets by Gemma Leigh Roberts

If you want to succeed at something, one of the best courses you can take is the Cultivating Growth Mindsets course taught by charted physiologist and renowned author Gemma Leigh Roberts. The course focuses on developing a growth mindset to achieve success. The course teaches the concept of the growth mindset with the help of real-life examples of successful people and companies. It also covers interesting and novel research in performance psychology to help you perform at the top of your game.

Time Management: Working from Home by Dave Crenshaw

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, most of the workforce has moved to either work from home or a hybrid working environment. While work from home paradigm offers several benefits, focusing on your work at home can be difficult. Everything seeks our attention at home, and it's hard to work in a distracting environment. If you find it tough to perform at your optimum level, this course is for you. It will help you create a thriving work environment at home, manage your schedule, and maintain an optimum work-life balance.

Project Management Foundations with Bonnie Biafore

Managing projects is a key part of a job profile, and if you want to excel at it, the Project Management Foundations course by Bonnie Biafore is for you. One of the best parts about this course is that it uses a case study teaching style, so along with theory, you also see real-life applications of those theories. You'll learn how to manage projects from their foundation to closure and get quizzes to practice what you learned. It is one of the best LinkedIn Learning courses on project management to take.

Rock Your LinkedIn Profile with Lauren Jolda

No matter how skillful you are, you won't be hired if you don't know how to sell yourself. The first step to receiving good job opportunities is to create a LinkedIn profile that gets you noticed. Many of us commit fundamental mistakes on our profiles, which prevents them from appearing in the right search results and being shortlisted. Taught by Lauren Jolda, who leads LinkedIn's Rocket Profile program, the course is designed to educate and empower people to create their best LinkedIn profiles and get better work opportunities.

It is one of the most in-demand courses on the platform. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, if you want your LinkedIn profile to stand out, take this course.

PowerPoint Essential Training with Jess Stratton

One of the core parts of any job is giving presentations, and if you want to stand out from the crowd, your presentation should be beautiful, to the point, and carry the correct message in as few words as possible. Microsoft PowerPoint is a tool for making presentations. A good grasp of this software is a must-have skill. This class teaches you how to create stunning presentations with clear texts, beautiful charts, and mesmerizing animation and transitions. You'll also learn how to add speaker notes and comments to ensure the smooth delivery of your presentation. By the end of this course, you'll become a pro at creating and giving impactful presentations.

LinkedIn Learning also hosts courses on Excel essential training and Word essential training.

Strategic Thinking with Dorie Clark

Most people focus on the planning aspect of a project and don't give much attention to strategy. A strategy helps you position yourself on a playing field of your choice in a way you can win. It is an important skill for anyone in an organization. Strategy is about asking the right questions and focusing on more than the answers. In this course on strategic thinking, Dorie Clark teaches you how to develop and implement strategic and critical thinking and measure your success. Being strategic matters for your career, and you need to practice this skill.

After you complete a course on the LinkedIn Learning platform, download your Certificate of Completion and add it to your profile.

Top LinkedIn Learning courses to advance your career

LinkedIn Learning hosts 20,000+ courses for online learning, and covering the best of them is not an easy task. If you want to learn hard skills, you can search for it by its name on the platform and take the highest-rated courses. However, if you want to develop real-world skills that help you succeed in life, no matter your profession, these are courses you should start with. Before you go, check out our roundup of the best Coursera courses you should take in 2023.