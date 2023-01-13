When it comes to budget-friendly smart lighting, one of the best brands in the business is LIFX. Offering numerous smart light bulbs and LED light strips, as well as more niche items, LIFX smart lighting products are easy to install, simple to use, and boast all kinds of features. Plus, they’re usually very inexpensive, which is a big win for those looking to add automation on the cheap.

LIFX makes many lighting products, but not all these devices are created equal. This roundup includes the band's best gadgets, including multicolored bulbs, TV backlighting, and more.