Android has plenty of brilliant apps for all purposes, and LGBTQ+ dating is no exception. There's a wide range of options, many of which go beyond the standard swipe-to-match method. Some offer fantastic community platforms, so you can find friends or events in the same app.

We've collected a list of the best LGBTQ+ friendly dating apps available. Most of these apps are dedicated to a specific group, so you can feel comfortable knowing you're in a community of like-minded individuals.

HER

HER is a place for queer women, trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming people. Over five million people use HER, so you're bound to make brand-new connections. Creating a bio in the app is a detailed process, where you can answer a range of questions ranging from your diet to your pronouns. It also offers a space where you can expand on your sex and gender, so you don't have to limit yourself to a simple checkbox. Beyond the dating features, HER also offers a community section, where you can hang out and chat to people with similar interests and hobbies.

HER offers advanced features through its paid HER Premium subscription. This costs $15 a month, and allows you to see who's online, use additional features, and enable incognito mode so no one can see you unless you like them first.

SCRUFF

SCRUFF is a dating app for gay, bi, trans, and queer men. It boasts a community of over fifteen million users, however just like many popular dating apps, it has a problem with fake profiles. Don't let this deter you though, it's far more than just a dating app. SCRUFF offers a guide to LGBTQ+ events both in person and online. If you're attending an in-person event, you can find others who are also going and meet up in a safe space. Its travel features allow you to connect with and chat with guys around the world.

If the free experience isn't enough for you, upgrade to Scruff Pro. At $19.99 a month, it's an expensive subscription, but you'll unlock additional filters, unlimited messaging, the option to disable ads and more.

Tser

Tser was created by transgender developers, and is dedicated to providing a non-judgemental environment for trans women and men. It has a fairly small user base compared to other apps, but you can feel comfortable knowing you're in an inclusive community. Beyond texting with matches, Tser offers the ability to send voice messages for a more authentic connection. A Premium subscription costs $12.99 a month, and will unlock extra features.

Lex

Lex is a breath of fresh air to people who are sick and tired of the swiping game. It's a place for nonbinary, transgender, lesbian, bisexual, and queer people to find their match. Rather than prioritizing images, Lex encourages users to write short personals about what you're looking for. You can then browse profiles, and reach out to those that interest you. You can filter posts by keywords, so you could use Lex to find a new reading buddy or filter out everyone who doesn't enjoy hiking.

Grindr

Grindr has been around for gay, bi, trans, and queer people since 2009. It offers a traditional dating app experience, so you'll be offered a series of profiles you can swipe on. Grindr will show you potential matches in your area, and you can save a match for later if you're unsure. While it advertises itself as a place for the entire LGBTQ+ community, Grindr's core audience in many cities still consists of queer, bisexual, and gay men.

Grindr offers a paid tier, Grindr XTRA. It costs $20 a month, which lets you remove ads, enable additional features, send multiple photos at once, and more.

Hornet

Hornet boasts a user base of over thirty-five million people, making it one of the biggest LGBTQ+ dating apps available. Gay, lesbian, bi, trans, non-binary and queer people are welcome here. Hornet is part dating app, part social network; users can create posts, join groups, and discover events. Connect with people by liking or commenting on their post, or by sending a direct message. It's an app designed for community involvement, so if you're looking for casual encounters you might be better off elsewhere.

Hornet's paid subscription is relatively cheap for a dating app. For $10 a month, all ads will be removed, and you'll unlock additional features like read receipts, and the ability to see more people at once.

Surge

Surge, like Grindr, is a place for gay, bi, trans, and queer men to connect. You'll connect with people by swiping, and only the people you match with will be able to message you. You can also send a power message to ensure that people will see your message before swiping. While it's fairly simple for a dating app, it offers a number of useful features. You can send temporary photos, and edit past decisions. However, a limited number of swipes per day can be frustrating.

Surge's premium features can be unlocked for $7/month. This will enable a ton of useful features, like the ability upload photos that can only be seen by your match, unlimited swipes, and advanced filters.

Find the dating app that works for you

Before you download any, it's worth taking your time to research the different LGBTQ+ dating apps available. Each app has its own special features that area meaningful for different communities. Once you've had a few dates, why not spend a night in and watch one of the best movies by queer filmmakers?

If none of these apps seem like the perfect fit, you may want to try out one of the best dating apps with inclusive features for LGBTQ+ people.