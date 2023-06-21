There are plenty of great Android tablets available, and the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is an affordable 10.6-inch Android tablet, packed with plenty of features. Despite having a crisp display and impressive battery life, it’s actually a budget slate. The M10 Plus is primarily made out of rigid metal wrapped in soft-touch plastic, so it’s built to last. That said, if you want to keep your tablet safe from knocks, drops, and scrapes, we’d recommend adding a protective case. But with so many options, where do you start? Well, right here! Below, I’ve curated a selection of the best Lenovo Tab M10 Plus cases and covers on the market.

If your toddler likes to wield your tablet, it might be wise to invest in a child-friendly case to protect against heart-stopping drops. The LTROP Kids is child-proof thanks to its oversize handle, which is easier to hold for tiny fingers. The shock-absorbing EVA foam body should protect your precious tech from accidental drops, while the durable wipe-clean exterior will survive messy mealtimes. However, you'll have to add your own screen protector.

Bige’s cheap and cheerful padded case does the basics well, protecting your device from knocks, dust, and scratches. It has a Velcro flap to keep the device in place at all times and a handy stylus loop. Two viewing angles mean you won’t have to settle for a fixed position, and finishes are inspired by everything from trees to graffiti art.

This luxe-looking case will appeal to the fashion-forward buyer. The detachable magnetic keyboard features backlit keys that can cycle through seven colors, providing a laptop-like experience. On the downside, the fancy keyboard lasts just 6 hours per charge, although you'll get 220 hours if you switch off the backlight. It's not the most practical option on this list, but it's a great option if you're after a slim keyboard case with some wow factor.

Your Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is capable of performing many of the same tasks as a fully-fledged laptop – if you add a physical keyboard, that is. This slim and stylish model from ProCase combines solid protection and a magnetically detachable wireless keyboard. Three notches inside the case allow you to prop up the tablet at many viewing angles while cutouts allow full access to your tablet's buttons.

If it’s a unique design you seek, look no further than the Tipoyoroo. The ultra-slim notepad-style flip case is easy to carry around and protects your device from daily wear and tear, like scratches. Its features include a nifty stylus loop and interior pockets to hold your ID and bank cards. The case isn't the most rugged option, but the elegant design will impress style hounds. It is available in several colors, including rose gold, turquoise, black, red, and brown.

SaharaCase was founded by veteran phone repair engineers with plenty of breakage experience, and it makes some of the finest protective cases around. The Defense Series is crafted from a rigid yet flexible thermoplastic polyurethane, has a built-in screen protector, and is designed to withstand the hardest of knocks. Love Netflix? The integrated kickstand comfortably positions your tablet for watching videos. You even get a shoulder strap for added portability.

In the market for a slimline case that protects your precious device without adding too much bulk? This PU leather Fintie case could be just the ticket. It’s a one-piece model specifically designed for the 10.6-inch Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen), so you can expect it to fit like a glove. This flip cover also acts like a viewing stand and can wake your device when it's opened. It also comes in many vibrant colors, including purple.

Seymac’s shock-absorbing silicone case consists of three pieces that snap together to provide excellent protection for your M10 Plus. The design incorporates both a 360-degree rotating kickstand for landscape and vertical mode and an adjustable hand strap. The built-in screen protector is a nice touch, too.

Tough it out: How to choose the best Lenovo Tab M10 Plus case

Tablets have become an essential part of our lives, with many of us now relying on them for news browsing, video streaming, gaming, creative pursuits, social media, and the odd bit of work. This reliance means that a damaged or broken tablet can be a real pain, which is why it's essential to invest in a case. But with so much to choose from, how do you pick? Well, there are a few factors to look out for.

Compatibility : Compatibility is key. While there are plenty of generic cases on the market, it’s best to choose one that is tailor-made for your tablet model. You’ll get a better fit and the case likely won’t cover any buttons that you use frequently. Therefore, all the cases in this round-up were specifically designed for the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen).

: Compatibility is key. While there are plenty of generic cases on the market, it’s best to choose one that is tailor-made for your tablet model. You’ll get a better fit and the case likely won’t cover any buttons that you use frequently. Therefore, all the cases in this round-up were specifically designed for the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen). Type : It’s also important to consider the case type. For example, if you want a super-slim case that offers basic protection, a notebook or folio case such as the Tipoyoroo will do. If you want a laptop-like experience from your tablet, a keyboard case such as the ProCase Keyboard should be top of your list. Worried about butter-fingered children? There are plenty of kid-proof cases including the LTROP Kids.

: It’s also important to consider the case type. For example, if you want a super-slim case that offers basic protection, a notebook or folio case such as the Tipoyoroo will do. If you want a laptop-like experience from your tablet, a keyboard case such as the ProCase Keyboard should be top of your list. Worried about butter-fingered children? There are plenty of kid-proof cases including the LTROP Kids. Protection : Protection is a big deal, too. All the cases highlighted above have durable features, but the very toughest designs feature rubber or foam bumpers around all four edges, extra corner protection, and anti-shatter technology. The Seymac, our top pick, is a fantastic choice for those who want toughness at a reasonable price. If you can afford to splash out, consider the SaharaCase Defense Series.

: Protection is a big deal, too. All the cases highlighted above have durable features, but the very toughest designs feature rubber or foam bumpers around all four edges, extra corner protection, and anti-shatter technology. The Seymac, our top pick, is a fantastic choice for those who want toughness at a reasonable price. If you can afford to splash out, consider the SaharaCase Defense Series. Style: If you want your case to look stylish, there are plenty of options. PU leather cases such as the Fintie Hybrid Slim Case combine sleek styling with comfort and functionality. PU leather doesn’t age or yellow, so it should stay looking smart and professional. Want a fun design that reflects your personality? The Bige comes in some eye-catching designs.

Whatever case tickles your fancy, our pick of the best Lenovo Tab M10 Plus cases will boost your tablet’s longevity for years to come.