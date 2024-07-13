The gaming handheld market has exploded in recent years. Powerhouses like Valve, Asus, and Ayaneo are all vying for a spot in your backpack, and Lenovo joined the fray in 2023 with the Legion Go. While not without its quirks, the Legion Go boasts an impressive 8.8-inch QHD IPS LCD with a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and near-perfect DCI-P3 color coverage.

While the Legion Go comes equipped with Gorilla Glass 5 for basic protection, serious gamers know that accidents happen. So, a high-quality screen protector is a must-have investment to keep that gorgeous display pristine and scratch-free. This list includes the top picks to safeguard your Legion Go's display.

Best overall amFilm Glass Screen Protector for Legion Go This glass screen protector from amFilm is an excellent option for most Legion Go users. It offers edge-to-edge coverage, superior scratch resistance, and superb clarity. It’s also relatively easy to install with the included handles, and if you make a mistake, there is an extra protector in the box. You even get a cutout for the ambient light sensor and an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprint smudges. $13 at Amazon

Premium pick MagGlass Matte Glass Protector for Legion Go If you want to reduce glare on the Legion Go's display while keeping it protected, the matte glass protector from MagGlass is an excellent option. It has a matte finish to stop harsh reflections and an oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprint smudges, resulting in superb visibility. You also get edge-to-edge coverage to keep the entire display safe. $20 at Amazon

Best value Supershieldz Screen Protector for Legion Go $10 $11 Save $1 While most Legion Go screen protectors are reasonably priced, the Supershieldz Screen Protector stands out for its exceptional value. Its aggressive pricing, tempered glass construction, and oleophobic coating make it a cost-effective choice. It provides solid bump, dent, and scratch protection while keeping the smudges away. Plus, each pack includes two screen protectors. The only thing missing is an alignment tool to help with the installation. $10 at Amazon

Dbrand Tempered Glass for Legion Go $13 $25 Save $12 The Dbrand screen protector is a widely loved tempered glass option for the Legion Go. It offers a precise fit, covering the entire screen. The company has also ensured the glass edges are polished and rounded, so they feel great on your fingers. Moreover, there's an oleophobic coating to repel unsightly fingerprint smudges. Thanks to the alignment handles, it’s also easy to install, and you get two protectors in each pack to deal with any mishaps. $13 at dbrand

Lenovo Screen Protector for Legion Go $17 $20 Save $3 Legion Go owners who prefer official accessories should consider Lenovo's screen protector. This option prioritizes functionality, offering dependable protection from everyday drops, scratches, and scrapes without compromising touch responsiveness or brilliance. It's a fuss-free choice that includes most installation tools for a smooth application process, all at a reasonable price point. $20 at Amazon $17 at Lenovo

Spigen Glas.tR Slim for Legion Go $19 $30 Save $11 Given Spigen’s track record of making high-quality mobile accessories, it’s hard to go wrong with the Glas.tR Slim for the Legion Go. It’s an excellent screen protector that shields the display from blemishes and has an anti-dust and oleophobic coating to keep dust and smudges away. The Glas.tR Slim is also case-friendly. But it lacks an alignment frame, so you’ll have to be careful while installing it. $19 at Amazon $40 at Spigen

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Glass for Legion Go ArmorSuit’s two-pack of the MilitaryShield Glass screen protector is great for keeping the Legion Go display safe from most everyday mishaps. As the name suggests, it’s made from tempered glass and offers superior protection than PET or TPU films. It also maintains the display clarity and touch response. Plus, you get the full coverage of the Legion Go’s 8.8-inch screen for peace of mind during your gaming experience. $13 at Amazon

iVoler Protective Film for Legion Go The iVoler Protective Film is one of the few screen protectors that comes with a proper alignment frame to help with installation. If you have trouble installing a screen guard, this is the one for you. It’s made from tempered glass, offering excellent scratch resistance and protecting the Legion Go display from other blemishes. Plus, you get two screen protectors in each pack. $14 at Amazon

Jsaux Tempered Glass Protector for Legion Go $12 $14 Save $2 The Jsaux Tempered Glass Protector, available in matte and glossy variants, is an affordable way to keep the Legion Go screen pristine. It has everything you might want from a high-quality screen protector, including excellent scratch resistance, an oleophobic coating, and edge-to-edge coverage. Unfortunately, the company does not supply an alignment tool or handles, making installing it slightly harder. Otherwise, there is a lot to like about the Jsaux offering. $12 at Amazon

Protecting your Legion Go's display

The Lenovo Legion Go has a lot to like, including the beautiful IPS screen. However, like any other mobile display, the Legion Go screen is susceptible to damage, especially on the go. So, investing in a screen protector can be quite beneficial.

The amFilm Glass Screen Protector is the top pick because it offers full screen coverage and is reasonably priced. It features an oleophobic coating and, thanks to the alignment handles, it’s also easy to install.

However, if you want a matte screen protector to reduce glare, the MagGlass Tempered Glass Protector is a good choice. It protects the Legion Go screen without compromising touch sensitivity or display clarity. It also provides edge-to-edge coverage.

The Supershieldz Screen Protector is an excellent value for money because of its aggressive pricing and inclusion of two glass protectors in each pack. It also features oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings to keep the screen looking clean.

Finally, if you want a first-party offering, consider the official Lenovo screen protector. It’s a no-frills screen guard made from tempered glass.