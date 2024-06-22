Lenovo's Legion Go, the latest in the increasingly competitive handheld PC market, is a full-on Windows 11 PC powered by impressively capable and efficient hardware. This ambitious (and relatively expensive) portable gaming device deserves the best protection it can get, but there aren't a ton of cases to choose from if you're not a fan of the bulky OEM case.

Luckily, there are some aftermarket options, and a few even come from reputable brands trusted by mobile gamers for years. We've dug into comprehensive carrying cases with various compartments for housing accessories, as well as svelte covers that improve grip and prevent damage while you're actively using the tablet. One of these protective cases should satisfy nearly every need, and especially enthusiastic gamers might want to consider picking up one of both types.

Best overall Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Lenovo Legion Go While a lot of our favorite manufacturers are still waiting to release Legion Go accessories, Spigen's hit the ground running with this top-quality zippered carrying case. Its textured exterior is easy to hold onto and as tough as they come. And a firm, microfiber-backed flap keeps any accessories stored in the inner mesh pouch from scratching the display. $37 at Amazon $55 at Spigen

Premium pick Waterfield Magnetic Case for Lenovo Legion Go A blend of minimalist and high-end design, San Francisco-based Waterfield's magnetic case comes in premium leather, waxed canvas, and ballistic nylon versions. Its neodymium magnetic closure holds securely while making access easy. The slim construction also adds almost no bulk to the Legion Go's profile. It's expensive, but easily the fanciest option available. $89 at Waterfield

Best value Voikoli Hard Shell for Lenovo Legion Go A combination of EVA foam and hard plastic keeps the high-powered handheld Legion Go safe inside the Voikoli hardshell case. It's lighter, slimmer, and arguably more protective than the original case, and there's a strap for easy carrying. A zippered slot inside offers enough room for a slim charger, USB hub, and a couple of cables, and a soft-touch panel folds out over the screen to keep the device from damage during transit. $26 at Amazon

Qoosea Silicone Cover for Lenovo Legion Go $17 $19 Save $2 There aren't many grip case add-ons for the Lenovo Legion Go yet, and this one from Qoosea is one of the best. It adds textured grips and a kickstand, with precise cutouts providing access to the device's buttons and ports. It comes in black or white, although we'd recommend the latter since it's been recently updated and users have better luck with the fit and not interfering with the right shoulder button. $17 at Amazon

Best sling bag Tomtoc Carrying Case for Lenovo Legion Go Tomtoc makes a variety of great accessories for transporting high-end electronics, including this shoulder bag that works with most of today's powerful gaming handhelds. There's quite a bit of room for peripherals, a reliable, adjustable strap, and rock-solid zippers, so you know your investment's safe. A firm, W-shaped compartment protects the device while keeping anything from bumping into the joysticks. $50 at Amazon $50 at Tomtoc

JSaux Carrying Case for Gaming Tablets $40 $46 Save $6 While not everybody's heard of it, dedicated mobile gamers actually wait patiently for JSaux to release various bags and cases, like this hard-sided sling bag with more capacity than almost anything else. Two separate zippered compartments make it easy to organize the Legion Go, providing space for everything you'll need during a day of portable gaming out on the town. $40 at Amazon $42 at JSaux

Qoosea Grip Case for Lenovo Legion Go Qoosea's TPU cover is the slimmest grip case available for the Legion Go, and also just about the least expensive. It adds next to no bulk and mitigates bumps and small drops without getting in the way of any ports or buttons. It won't stop you from slipping your handheld into a carrying case, and it's easy to install and remove, which is important since you'll need to remove it to detach the controllers. $15 at Amazon

Annapro Carrying Case for Gaming Tablets $31 $50 Save $19 They don't get much more rugged or versatile than Annapro's gaming tablet carrying case. A solid exterior keeps the accessories in its massive main compartment out of harm's way, and several padded slots make it easy to keep devices (like the Legion Go), chargers, controllers, and cables where you want them. It's also quite well-priced for something so nice. $36 at Amazon $31 at Annapro

ButterFox Carrying Case for Lenovo Legion Go ButterFox's high-capacity carrying case is one of the most popular options for transporting Lenovo's powerful handheld and the peripherals that accompany it. A reliable construction, firm but flexible shell, plenty of room, and a durable, nonslip handle combine with a low price to make this one of the most practical choices. We're also big fans of the two-tone model and its gray, microfiber interior. $35 at Amazon

Finding the best Lenovo Legion Go case

There are two kinds of cases for gaming handhelds. Grip cases fit tightly, adding traction and physical shock protection during use, but there's an unfortunate lack of variety currently. Both of Qoosea's — one silicone, and one TPU — are very good, and the only options outside a custom 3D print. But we're keeping an eye on the Legion Go grip case space, and we'll update if and when any more premium options hit the market.

There's a considerably better selection of carrying cases, some made specifically for Lenovo's tablet and some generally for gaming handhelds. Waterfield, a high-end fashion brand, makes an awesome, minimalist option from ultra-premium materials, with a convenient magnetic closure that's more dependable than you might first imagine. Tomtoc's sling bag is our favorite soft-sided option, and JSaux's the best hard-sided choice.

For a balance of protection and portability, though, most gamers opt for one of the several compact, zippered cases. Voikoli's checks in smaller and lighter than the original case, and Spigen's Rugged Armor Pro boasts the most consistent build quality and best reputation.