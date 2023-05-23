Lenovo offers an enormous range of laptops and PCs, and it also makes some of the best Chromebooks you can buy today. Lenovo Chromebooks are priced competitively, they're built with durability and ease-of-use in mind, and there's a wide range of models to choose from based on your preferences. Whether you need a Chromebook for multipurpose use around the house, for gaming and more intensive tasks, or just want a laptop that's plenty affordable, these Lenovo Chromebooks should be a great fit.

Our favorite Lenovo Chromebooks in 2023

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook (13") Best overall The right mix for most people $368 $430 Save $62 Lenovo's Flex 5i Chromebook is a jack-of-all-trades convertible that can as easily handle productivity work as it can web browsing, video streaming, and light gaming. Pros Great laptop for mixed use

Modern and versatile convertible design

Frequent deals make a good price even better

Top-firing speakers flank the keyboard Cons Display could be brighter

No HDMI port $368 at Amazon

Lenovo's 13.3-inch Flex 5i Chromebook has been a top pick for a while now, coming out ahead of other great laptops in our best Chromebook and best cheap Chromebook collections. What was once a more expensive Chromebook with all sorts of great features has been reduced in price quite dramatically over the years. It's no longer as expensive, but it still has a lot to offer. It's sort of a jack-of-all-trades laptop thanks to the convertible design, strong performance hardware, comfortable keyboard, and FHD touch display; in our Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook review, Prasham Parikh called it "a zippy laptop that's well-suited for entertainment and work."

The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor (CPU), 8GB of RAM for more potent multitasking, and 128GB of storage space. You'll be able to tackle productivity work, stream video, and browse the web, and the battery should last you through most of a workday. The keyboard is comfortable, sound is never muffled when you're working in notebook mode, and the FHD display shines at 13.3 inches.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 Best value Affordable convertible laptop Need an affordable Lenovo Chromebook without getting stuck with a lemon? The Flex 3 is dependable, versatile, and mobile. It's not the most powerful laptop, but it's great for casual use and homework when you don't want to overspend. Pros The price is right

Built strong to take a beating

Great for casual use and portability Cons Limited processing power

Low screen resolution $145 USD at Amazon $171 at Best Buy

Lenovo's Chromebook Flex 3 might be cheap, but it's built to last and will be a great addition if you need a laptop for casual use or homework. It's powered by a MediaTek MT8183 CPU, supported by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It's not particularly powerful, but the battery can usually go for nine or ten hours before a charge is needed. This is a convertible laptop, meaning its display can rotate around 360 degrees for tent, stand, and tablet modes, further adding to its versatility.

The display has a 1366x768 (HD) resolution that doesn't look too grainy thanks to the 11.6-inch size, and it's touch-enabled for easier input (and as a crucial part of the convertible design). This is a popular Chromebook and you can generally find plenty of different models still for sale. The one we're highlighting costs around $200 as a regular price or permanent sale, making it one of the most affordable Chromebooks you'll find.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook (16") Premium pick Made for gamers Want a Chromebook that's cut out for a life of gaming? The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook gets the job done with strong performance hardware, a gorgeous display, and stylized design with RGB lighting. Pros 12th Gen Intel Core U-series CPUs

Four-zone RGB keyboard lighting

16-inch QHD+ display at 120Hz

1080p camera, quad speakers Cons No Thunderbolt 4 or Ethernet

No touch display $580 at Amazon

The 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook has some impressive specs with a price that's often more affordable than other gaming-focused laptops. It's compatible with the Steam for ChromeOS platform if you'd like to enjoy local gaming, but it can also handle game streaming with ease. And to make your favorite games look as good as possible, it has an oversized 16-inch display with a brilliant 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution, smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 350 nits brightness.

Four speakers pump out quality audio for times when you don't want to use a headset, the 1080p webcam is clear and has a privacy shutter, and the Wi-Fi 6E capabilities help make streaming as reliable as possible. There's no Ethernet port, but you could always connect to a great dock for Chromebooks to maximize connectivity. And Lenovo isn't done there. The IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook has a keyboard with four-zone RGB lighting and 1.5mm key travel for a smooth typing experience. This is one of the best Chromebooks for gaming on the market today, especially if you don't want to overspend.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Best 2-in-1 With detachable keyboard and touchpad Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 5 boasts an impressive 13.3-inch OLED FHD touch display that's better for mature users. It's powered by a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip that trades overall speed for outstanding battery life. Pros Gorgeous 13.3-inch OLED FHD touch display

Quad speakers, impressive cameras

Larger keyboard and touchpad better for adult hands

Outstanding battery life Cons Qualcomm 7c chip isn't particularly potent

Might want something smaller for kids $489 at Amazon

Chromebooks with a 2-in-1 design can be quite versatile, but they often aren't large enough to accommodate some users. Whether it's the display size or the cramped keyboard, not everyone can get behind a 10- or 11-inch detachable device. Enter the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. It has a 13.3-inch touch display with OLED panel, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, and 400 nits brightness, with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. This is a killer display, and it translates to a larger keyboard that works better with adult hands. Yes, you can completely remove the keyboard to use only the tablet.

There are four speakers that pump out quality sound while video conferencing, streaming, or listening to music, and the dual-camera setup is also impressive. The front is set at 5MP and handles 1080p video and stills, while the rear camera is boosted to 8MP for even better shots. The Duet 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU; it's not the most powerful chip, but it equates to all-day battery life.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 Best compact 2-in-1 Easier to carry around The Duet 3 is a smaller version of the Duet 5 for younger or more casual users who don't mind the compact package. It has an 11-inch touch display with 2000x1200 resolution, and its 2-in-1 design lets you completely detach the keyboard and touchpad. Pros 11-inch 2000x1200 touch display

Sleek and durable design

Perfect size for kids and travelers

Solid battery life Cons Might be too small for some adults

Snapdragon 7c isn't particularly fast $379 at Best Buy

The Duet 5's 13.3-inch screen is better for mature users, but what about a 2-in-1 Chromebook great for kids and students? The Duet 3 has an 11-inch screen in an overall smaller package (including detachable keyboard and touchpad), giving a boost to young users with small hands. It's also just a fantastic option for anyone who prefers to travel light; you can pop it into a backpack and pretty much forget it's there until you need it.

The 11-inch touchscreen has a brilliant 2000x1200 resolution with up to 400 nits brightness, though it does lack the OLED color available in the Duet 5. Keep in mind that you can always connect to a great Chromebook monitor for times when you need more screen real estate. The Duet 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip, joined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, with a 29Wh battery that should go for most of a day before needing a charge. The tablet is made of Aluminum and a mix of plastic for the back cover, providing plenty of durability against everyday use.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo 14e Chromebook Best for students Durable and reliable Lenovo's 14e Chromebook is a great choice for students and teachers who want a durable and reliable laptop. Battery life is excellent, it has a 14-inch FHD display, and the keyboard is comfortable for long days of typing. Pros Durable design with aluminum lid

Wi-Fi 6 and lots of ports

FHD display resolution

Attractive pricing Cons No convertible versatility $190 at Amazon

Lenovo's 14e Chromebook is an AMD-powered laptop built with students and teachers in mind. It's sort of a mix of IdeaPad and ThinkPad when it comes to design, with a clamshell chassis made of aluminum (for the lid) and plastic (for the main body). Laptops get beat up quickly at school, which is why Lenovo ensures that the 14e has passed MIL-STD 810H durability testing.

The 14e Chromebook model that we're highlighting here is usually quite affordable. It's sitting at $190 at the time of writing, and that's for a model with 1920x1080 display with anti-glare finish and up to 250 nits brightness. It's powered by a dual-core AMD 3015Ce CPU with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, and you can expect long battery life to get your student through a day of classes. The keyboard is comfortable and resists spills, and port selection is generous with USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and a microSD card reader.

Getting the best Lenovo Chromebook for you

Lenovo's range of Chromebooks has something for just about everyone, but our top pick is the 13.3-inch Flex 5i. It's a convertible laptop with 360-degree hinges that allow for tent, stand, and tablet modes when a clamshell just won't do, and it's built strong to last even under the burden of daily use. The keyboard is comfortable and has speakers flanking the keys, it has a sleek and modern look, and the 13.3-inch display won't disappoint with its FHD resolution and touch functionality.

The Flex 5i Chromebook is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU for relatively snappy performance, and the chip is joined by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. You'll be able to multitask, play games, and stream video with ease, and the battery will last you eight or nine hours before needing a charge.

You can find this Flex 5i model that we've highlighted for a reasonable price, but those looking to push value should check also out the Flex 3. It has a smaller 11.6-inch display with lower HD resolution, and it's powered by a less potent MediaTek MT8183 CPU. However, it's durable, versatile, and perfect for more casual use. It often hovers around the $200 mark, making it one of the more affordable options out there.

If you decide to pick up a new Chromebook, be sure to check out our collection of the best Chromebook accessories, as well as our handy guide on how to set up a new Chromebook.