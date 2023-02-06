When it comes to fun, casual gaming that you can pick up and put down without fear of forgetting the story or how to play, there's not much that can beat a Lego game. In addition to the tie-in titles that mash-up Lego with popular franchises, there are also a number of mobile Lego games that stand on their own, some for better, some for worse. If you don't feel like digging through the Lego catalog on the Play Store to find the best Android games out there, don't worry, AP's got you covered. And if you need a new phone to play all these games, we've also got you covered for that.

1 Lwgo Marvel Super Heroes

There’s a reason this is the best-selling Lego video game ever released. Lego Marvel Super Heroes is a blast. The combat is fun, even if it isn’t incredibly challenging. There’s something very satisfying about flying around as Iron Man shooting missiles at bad guys. Ultimately, there are a lot of things your characters can do, each bringing their own abilities. So once you get the hang of the controls, there’s a lot of content here to keep you coming back to the game. Dozens of levels, ten challenges per level, and 90 playable characters mean you’ll be busy with this game for a long while.

2 Lego Star Wars: TFA

The Star Wars name is what proved the viability of themed Lego video games by being ridiculously fun to play. This game is no different and has all of the elements that continue to make the franchise so popular even today. The controls feel very great, and the floating d-pad is a welcome addition when not using a physical controller. If you do decide to spring for the full game at $7, you’ll have hours of content to play through and over 100 characters to unlock. It’s not a bad deal if you need to take your Lego Star Wars on the go.

3 Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

For a free-to-play game, Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed is a lot of fun. The core mechanic of the game is a turn-based battle system where you pit teams of Minifigures against each other in combat. On top of the enjoyable gameplay, there is a simple story to follow and a massive amount of items to unlock. There are also daily challenges and rewards to keep players coming back, and new modes are unlocked as you level up and progress through the game.

4 Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes

If you enjoy any of the Batman movies or TV shows, you’ll probably enjoy Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes. It offers over 80 unlockable playable characters with specialized abilities to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles. The controls are pretty good for an Android port of a console game with both casual controls and a virtual d-pad, but you can hook up a controller as well. There’s a lot of content to keep everyone busy, especially if you want to unlock everything.

5 Lego Tower

Lego Tower is a Tamagotchi game with the veneer of a tower sim. You have to add floors to your tower and decide whether to put in residential, retail, recreational, or service units to make money to build more floors and upgrade your building. When the game gets up to speed, there are a lot of moving parts to keep up with, but it’s always easy to come back to and pick up where you left off. Compared to some of the other Lego games out there, this one is very lightly monetized, which is nice.

6 Lego Jurassic World

This 2015 Lego adaptation follows the events of the first four Jurassic Park movies, and it's a solid adaptation. You start out playing through the major beats of the first movie, unlocking characters, breaking stuff, and collecting studs. Keep in mind, the Android version has been cut down from the original release, so it is more its own thing, where playing through the first movie only took me about 45 minutes. So expect a shorter adventure, but it's one made to work well on touchscreen devices.

7 Lego Friends: Heartlake Rush

Heartlake Rush is an endless runner in the same vein as Subway Surfers. There are missions to compete, upgrades to purchase, and enough of a challenge/reward balance to bring you back for another play. These strengths outshine a lack of depth, which is to be expected from a game similar in style to Subway Surfers. Sure, Subway Surfers has tons of content available, but the game has been around for ages, whereas Heartlake Rush is much newer, so it isn't as fleshed out. Still, if you're looking for a Lego theme with Subway Surfers gameplay, Heartlake Rush is what you're looking for.

8 Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin

If you're unfamiliar with the extensive lore of Ninjago, this game might leave you a bit in the dark as far as the plot is concerned. The controls are a little wonky and would have benefited from a floating d-pad, but what's there is serviceable. Thankfully, once I plugged in a gamepad, things got much better. And Shadow of Ronin has some of the most fun combat in any Lego tie-in game I've played, so a controller is definitely recommended to get the most out of this one.

To pay or not to pay, that's the question with Lego games

You've probably noticed a pattern in the LEGO games: pay upfront, or pay in-game. The games that tie in with an established IP typically have an upfront cost of $5, but once you pay, you get all the content forever. The free-to-play games, on the other hand, are a bit more insidious. Some, like Heartlake Rush, only offer cosmetic upgrades for real money and don't let monetization interfere with the gameplay. Others, like Heroes Unboxed, have a hard paywall that will limit your ability to play after a certain point. Ultimately, how much you want to spend and how you want to spend it is up to you, but from a pure numbers perspective, paying once and getting the full game is almost always the better deal.