Despite the fact that more Lego games have been taken off the Play Store than are currently available, they remain some of the most replayable and fun games available. Even if you're not playing one of Traveller's Tales massively popular tie-in games, you know that a Lego game is going to have a minimum level of polish and enjoyability. If you don't feel like digging through the Lego catalog on the Play Store to find the best Android games out there, don't worry, AP's got you covered. And if you need a new phone to play all these games, there are plenty to meet your needs.

1 Lego Marvel Super Heroes

There’s a reason this is the best-selling Lego video game ever released. Lego Marvel Super Heroes is a blast. The combat is fun, even if it isn’t incredibly challenging. There’s something very satisfying about flying around as Iron Man shooting missiles at bad guys. Ultimately, there are a lot of things your characters can do, each bringing their own abilities. So once you get the hang of the controls, there’s a lot of content here to keep you coming back to the game. Dozens of levels, ten challenges per level, and 90 playable characters mean you’ll be busy with this game for a long while.

2 Lego Star Wars: TFA

The Star Wars name is what proved the viability of themed Lego video games by being ridiculously fun to play. This game is no different and has all of the elements that continue to make the franchise so popular even today. The controls feel very great, and the floating d-pad is a welcome addition when not using a physical controller. If you do decide to spring for the full game at $7, you’ll have hours of content to play through and over 100 characters to unlock. It’s not a bad deal if you need to take your Lego Star Wars on the go.

3 Lego Duplo World

It's tempting to think of video games as the exclusive domain of adults and adolescents, but games are a fundamental part of how children learn so it's no surprise that games are being made for them. Some of them are hot garbage, but others, like Lego Duplo World are some of the best games out there for young children. It's targeted to children between the ages of 2 and 5 and its content is aligned with the Headstart Early Learning Outcomes Framework, the gold standard for Pre-K instruction in the US. If your toddler needs a distraction (or you need a break from your toddler), Duplo World is definitely worth a look.

4 Lego Batman: Beyond Gotham

Beyond Gotham is the third game in the Lego Batman trilogy and may be the best because it lives up to its title and reaches beyond the confines of a Batman story and delves into the full DC universe. Instead of butting heads with the traditional rogues' gallery of Joker and company, the Caped Crusader now has to match wits with Braniac who's intent on shrinking the earth to keep as a curio.Lego Batman: Beyond Gotham has over 100 playable characters and lives up to the high standards set by the rest of the Lego games in Traveler's Tales stable.

5 Lego Tower

2 Images

Close

Lego Tower is a Tamagotchi game with the veneer of a tower sim. You have to add floors to your tower and decide whether to put in residential, retail, recreational, or service units to make money to build more floors and upgrade your building. When the game gets up to speed, there are a lot of moving parts to keep up with, but it’s always easy to come back to and pick up where you left off. Compared to some of the other Lego games out there, this one is very lightly monetized, which is nice.

6 Lego Jurassic World

This 2015 Lego adaptation follows the events of the first four Jurassic Park movies, and it's a solid adaptation. You start out playing through the major beats of the first movie, unlocking characters, breaking stuff, and collecting studs. Keep in mind, the Android version has been cut down from the original release, so it is more its own thing, where playing through the first movie only took me about 45 minutes. So expect a shorter adventure, but it's one made to work well on touchscreen devices.

7 Lego Friends: Heartlake Rush

2 Images

Close

Heartlake Rush is an endless runner in the same vein as Subway Surfers. There are missions to compete, upgrades to purchase, and enough of a challenge/reward balance to bring you back for another play. These strengths outshine a lack of depth, which is to be expected from a game similar in style to Subway Surfers. Sure, Subway Surfers has tons of content available, but the game has been around for ages, whereas Heartlake Rush is much newer, so it isn't as fleshed out. Still, if you're looking for a Lego theme with Subway Surfers gameplay, Heartlake Rush is what you're looking for.

8 Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin

If you're unfamiliar with the extensive lore of Ninjago, this game might leave you a bit in the dark as far as the plot is concerned. The controls are a little wonky and would have benefited from a floating d-pad, but what's there is serviceable. Thankfully, once I plugged in a gamepad, things got much better. And Shadow of Ronin has some of the most fun combat in any Lego tie-in game I've played, so a controller is definitely recommended to get the most out of this one.

To pay or not to pay, that's the question with Lego games

You've probably noticed a pattern in the Lego games: pay upfront or pay in-game. The titles that tie in with an established IP typically have an upfront cost of $5, but once you pay, you get all the content forever (totally worth it if you like the IP, especially compared to the cost on console or PC). The free-to-play games, on the other hand, are a bit more cunning in their design. Some, like Heartlake Rush, only offer cosmetic upgrades for real money and don't let monetization interfere with the gameplay. Others, like Duplo World, only offer a few game modes for free and lock everything else behind paywalls. Ultimately, the choice of how much you want to spend and how you want to spend it is up to you, but from a pure numbers perspective, paying once and getting the full game is almost always the better deal.