Legend of Zelda may not have made its mark on Android, but here's the next best thing

Most fans already know Legend of Zelda will never make its way to Android. To experience the classic adventures of Link and Zelda across multiple games, you'll have to turn to Nintendo. Unfortunately, not all of us are multi-platform gamers or have the luxury to buy every handheld/system to play our favorite genres. Don't despair, though. Thankfully some fantastic Android games have taken great inspiration from Legend of Zelda titles, ranging from the classics like Link to the Past to modern-day entries like Breath of the Wild. We've rounded up the best Legend of Zelda clones that pair well with your favorite Android gaming phone.

Evoland 2

Evoland 2 is more than a Legend of Zelda ripoff; it contains plenty of Easter eggs full of canonical gaming moments (like Final Fantasy, Legend of Zelda, and Metal Gear Solid), along with famous pop-cultural references. Evoland 2 feels a lot like a Legend of Zelda with the core gameplay; exploring, using tools to remove obstacles in dungeons, and defending yourself with a sword at hand.

And even if you're not seeking a vanilla clone, you're still introduced to other genres like card games, shooters, and platformers to keep you on your toes. Evoland 2 is the slightly superior game (based on content quantity) versus Evoland 1, but both games will inevitably give you your Legend of Zelda fill on Android.

Swordigo

When Legend of Zelda meets platforming you get Swordigo. Graphically, it brings us back to the Nintendo 64 era, so it pushes the nostalgia button for the legendary console titles, Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask. Playing through Swordigo, you'll explore caves, dungeons, and towns, and fight enemies on the field while acquiring weapon upgrades and items to grow stronger.

Your health bar and accumulated currency are basically Rupees and the heart system in Legend of Zelda. Swordigo provides challenging gameplay that welcomes clever puzzle-solving and strategic planning to overcome levels, leaving extra room for replayability, so you'll never be bored.

Oceanhorn

Mechanically it feels a lot like Legend of Zelda, and it's also visually stunning on Android without suffering any noticeable performance. Oceanhorn is closer to Legend of Zelda's Windwaker, where you're traveling across islands and sailing around uncharted territory on your trusty boat. As previously mentioned, Oceanhorn resembles Legend of Zelda with the UI, items you obtain (like bombs), the control scheme, and the overall movement in dungeons. However, as you play this adventurous title, you'll find that it's much more than a copy-and-paste Zelda-like game.

Sparklite

Sparklite is a game published by Playdigious, the same publisher for Evoland (1 and 2). Sparklite discerns more toward the GameBoy style of Legend of Zelda games based on the UI design and gameplay. However, it isn't just a run-of-the-mill top-down action-adventure game. We now have roguelite elements introduced in the mix.

Prepare to throw the expectation for casual Zelda-like experiences out the window, as clearing levels may take a lot of trial and error and require careful selection for upgrades. It also should be noted that the game is only free until the first Titan, which is why we recommend treating the experience like a demo, and if you like what you've played, then, by all means, grab a copy of the game!

Dash Quest

Dash Quest isn't a full-on Legend of Zelda clone — it pays homage to Link to the Past with retro graphics and an added archery game mode. However, Dash Quest plays differently from any Legend of Zelda game since it's an endless runner with adventure-fantasy elements.

The game mechanic has your character always running, while the only movement control you have is side-to-side dodging to clear levels. The game features an upgrade system, an adventure mode, and some grueling boss fights that'll test your adversity. So even though this game wears Link to the Past as a skin, it still has a distinctive style.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Now we are heading toward parody territory. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a play on the typical hero-goes-on-adventure-to-save-the-world, which is pretty much the bread and butter of every Legend of Zelda game. Instead, you are playing a turnip, a character deemed a menace to society, failing to pay his taxes and losing his home.

So rather than going on a selfless adventure filled with heroism, you are simply trying to pay back your massive debt so you can return to your comfortable life. Even if Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a parody of the hero adventure genre, you still see a lot of similarities to Legend of Zelda.

Guardian Tales

Guardian Tales is another game full of gaming and pop-cultural references. It was even so very apparent in its Legend of Zelda references that Nintendo removed a few from the Switch port. Thankfully the original version of Guardian Tales on Android remains untouched. Be aware that Guardian Tales is similar to Legend of Zelda in gameplay (most iconically Link to the Past). Still, it is primarily driven by the gacha elements found within the game. Comparatively, Guardian Tales is still one of the best gachas on Android.

Genshin Impact

Today, Genshin Impact has proved to be more than a Breath of the Wild clone, but it still receives this label anyway. Essentially the allegations are based on similar mechanics like solving puzzles, a quiet protagonist, collection and cooking, stamina bar management, and tools for gliding. Funnily enough, the developers at HoYoverse have admitted to drawing inspiration from the hit Switch title while this game was in development.

But now the game has transformed away from its accusations of being a Zelda carbon copy into an arc-based anime-like open-world RPG gacha game. Fans of Breath of the Wild will quickly realize the differences once they've put enough hours into Genshin Impact.

Legend of Zelda may not be on Android, but plenty of quality clones are out there

Unfortunately, we will never see the beloved Legend of Zelda series on Android unless Nintendo decides to get involved in the mobile market. The best option is to make do with games that borrow elements from this classic series and try and scratch that itch. But in reality, none of these games will necessarily emulate the true Legend of Zelda-like experience, but we still can round up the titles that bring us closer.