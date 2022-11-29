Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but there are some deals that are still live and worth taking advantage of. If you're still hunting for a new smartphone, tablet, PC, or some accessories to go with them, we've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals that are still active right now.

Samsung Galaxy A53

Mid-range smartphones have come a long way in recent years, and now they're absolutely good enough for even some power users. The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a fine example with its 120Hz display, 2.4GHz 8-core processor, 64MP main shooter, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. At this price, it's even better.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $139 $250 Save $111 The first watch from Samsung with Wear OS may not be the greatest anymore, but it's still worth buying at this steep of a discount. The major drawback is battery life, but you should still be good for a full day. From $150 at Samsung $139 Amazon

We're big fans of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the company's first wearable running Wear OS. If you're wondering what all the fuss is about with "smart" watches, this wearable has an ECG tracker for health, fitness, running, sleep Cycles, as well as some features like GPS fall detection. Oh, and it can tell the time too!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $400 $1100 Save $700 You can grab the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra right now at a discount by heading to Best Buy or Samsung. Going direct can offer additional savings by trading in an old device. From $400 at Amazon $1,000 at Best Buy

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is quite the device. It's obscenely expensive at MSRP, as we noted in our in-depth review, but with Cyber Monday discounts applied, you can save big on a new one. Some highlights include a gorgeous OLED display, long update support, an included S Pen, and beefy specs.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

Source: Google Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) $40 $50 Save $10 Make your TV smarter by connecting Google Chromecast to it and unlock a world of streaming media. This dongle offers a great UI, an downright addictive remote, and support for all the audio and video standards you'd expect. $40 Amazon $40 Best Buy

Not every TV out there is smart, and even if it is, there could be a chance that the built-in UI and services aren't really up to par. Install a Google Chromecast with Google TV and 4K support, and you'll be gaping at just how amazing streamed content looks on this thing. Add in the intuitive remote, and you've got a far superior entertainment experience.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Philips Hue

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) $40 $60 Save $20 If you're not afraid of companies listening in on your conversations, Amazon's Alexa Echo Dot (5th Gen) is a one-stop shop for adding automation and smart commands to your home. It's even bundled with smart light bulbs from Philips. $40 Amazon $40 Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3

Source: Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 (Celeron N4020) $99 $189 Save $90 Chrome OS runs decently on just about anything, and this Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is a perfect one if you or your family are on a budget. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of flash storage at this excellent discounted price. $99 at Best Buy

Looking for the ideal gift for your child to return to school with or for lighter work on the go? You may be interested to learn about this insane deal on the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 with an Intel Celeron processor. It's still available for a Cyber Monday price of just $99, bagging you a deal on a laptop with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash storage.

Ring Video Doorbell

Source: Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired $40 $65 Save $25 This wired doorbell from Ring is still enjoying a deep sale after Cyber Monday, keeping the price down at just $40. It allows you to keep track of who is coming and going, as well as package drop-offs and solicitors. It's easy to install as long as your house already has the required wires, and it also makes a great gift. $40 Amazon $40 Best Buy

Tired of wondering who is at the door when the bell rings? Want to keep tabs on your front porch even when you aren't at home? The wired Ring Video Doorbell is an affordable solution made even more affordable with post-Cyber Monday pricing. This is the same price we saw yesterday, so you aren't losing out on any extra dough. It's easy to install and will make a great addition to your home if you decide not to give it as a gift this year.