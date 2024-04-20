Whether you're a professional with an expensive MacBook or a student with a Chromebook, your laptop is a crucial tech companion that holds your documents, photos, and more. Ensuring its safety on the go is paramount, and a reliable laptop bag is your best defense. It not only provides essential protection but also offers a convenient space for your daily tech or non-tech essentials.

However, not all laptop bags are created equal. That's why we've curated a list of our top picks to help you find the most suitable laptop bag.

Timbuk2 Authority Best overall There's much to like about the Timbuk2 Authority. It has plenty of pockets to store your belongings, including a dedicated laptop compartment that can hold up to 17-inch notebooks. The bag can also withstand light rain and has a water-resistant bottom. The overall build quality is fantastic, and you get lots of padding on the straps and the back for comfort. There's also a side pouch to store a water bottle, and you can choose from six colors. $159 at Amazon $159 at Timbuk2

Peak Design Everyday Backpack (V2) Premium pick The Peak Design Everyday Backpack is a widely loved laptop companion with a modular interior to cater to different needs. Photo professionals love it, but you can use it to store anything. Its thoughtful design gives you multiple ways to access the main compartment. You can also expand the backpack size if needed to fit more stuff. Plus, you get a weatherproof shell and luggage pass through. $280 at Amazon

Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Case Best value $44 $55 Save $11 Available in two sizes, the Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Case is a good option for anyone looking for a slim messenger-style bag on a budget. Its cushioned padding provides protection from bumps, impacts, and drops. It also has multiple pockets for storing laptop accessories and any documents that you may be carrying. Alongside the main handle, it comes with a shoulder strap for convenience. $44 at Amazon

Troubadour Apex Backpack 3.0 The Troubadour Apex Backpack 3.0 may not be cheap, but its elegant design, vegan leather trims, sturdy construction, and ergonomic straps make it worth the price of entry. It can accommodate up to 17-inch laptops and has plenty of pockets to organize anything you carry efficiently. You also get a five-year warranty for manufacturing defects. Plus, you can choose from three color options. $245 at Amazon $245 at Troubadour

Thule Subterra Laptop Bag $100 $110 Save $10 The Thule Subterra is a sleek laptop bag that can hold your portable tech in one place. It has two main compartments for a laptop, documents, and smaller mobile devices such as a tablet or an e-reader. You also get a couple of extra pockets for tech accessories and more. The bag has a water-resistant nylon exterior and plenty of padding on the inside for protection. Lastly, along with a carry handle on the top, there is a removable shoulder strap. $100 at Amazon

Nordace Siena The Nordace Siena, our top pick for the best smart backpacks, is also a great laptop bag. It can accommodate up to 15-inch laptops and has decent storage space for daily essentials and laptop accessories. The smart side is a built-in USB port to connect a power bank inside to charge your phone or tablet. Plus, the backpack looks professional, and you can choose from nine different color options to match your style. $110 at Amazon

Mystery Ranch Catalyst 26L The Mystery Ranch Catalyst 26L is another solid backpack for carrying your laptop, computer gear, and a few everyday items. Its durable and weather-resistant exterior can handle light rain or snow, and you can store up to a 16-inch laptop. The reasonably big main compartment has a unique three-zip design that offers quick access to the interior. Other features include two side pockets for water bottles and a lid pocket for last-minute items. Finally, you can choose from four color options. $179 at Amazon $179 at Mystery Ranch

Solo Re:Define Laptop Backpack $50 $83 Save $33 This Solo New York offering is excellent if you're looking for a reasonably priced laptop backpack. It has a padded laptop compartment, a tablet or e-reader pocket, two side mesh pockets for water bottles, and more. If you haven't yet gone wireless, it comes with a headphone port that lets you keep your phone or tablet inside and still listen via a wired pair of headphones. You also get an external USB port for charging through a power bank stored inside. $50 at Amazon

Briggs & Riley Kinzie Street Micro Messenger Briggs & Riley is no stranger to travelware, and its Kinzie Street is a well-constructed laptop bag with a sleek design. The genuine leather accents give it a premium look, and the bag can house up to a 15-inch laptop. You also get space to store a notebook, laptop accessories, and more. Plus, both a carry handle and an adjustable shoulder strap are present. $149 at Amazon

Invest in a top-tier laptop bag

There is no one-size-fits-all laptop bag. Some people prefer backpacks, whereas messenger bags suit others.

If you're in the former camp, we think most backpack lovers would appreciate the Timbuk2 Authority. Despite its relatively compact size, it can fit a good amount of tech gear, including up to 17-inch laptops. It has tons of pockets, a stretchable mesh slot for a water bottle, and a rugged exterior to take on the brunt of everyday life.

But if you want something even more versatile and are willing to spend the money, the Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 is perfect. Its modular interior can be transformed to meet your needs. Plus, it has a dedicated compartment to house up to 15-inch laptops. While it’s particularly popular as a camera bag, it works just as well for carrying a laptop and other everyday tech.

In terms of messenger bags, the Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Case offers excellent value for money. It has good construction, and you can pick one of two variants depending on your laptop size. Its CornerArmor tech ensures your laptop comes out unscathed from any drops.