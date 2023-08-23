Summary Labor Day sales are the last chance to snag deals on tech before Black Friday, with a focus on Android tech including smartphones, Chromebooks, headphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Lenovo, Newegg, Samsung, Target, and Walmart are the top places to shop for Labor Day deals on Android tech.

Some of the best deals include $200 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro, $150 off the Google Pixel 7, $100 off the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, and $400 off the Sony BRAVIA XR 55" A80L OLED 4K HDR TV.

For deal hunters, Labor Day sales are a bittersweet reminder that summer is officially coming to an end. It's the last major sale of the season, and Labor Day deals are your last chance at scoring a good price on the tech you've been after until Black Friday sales kick off in late November. While many of the deals surrounding Labor Day tend to focus on major appliances and home goods, recent years have seen the selection expand to include deals on Android tech. That means Labor Day deals on smartphones, Chromebooks, headphones, tablets, smartwatches, and much more.

So before you say goodbye to summer, be sure to shop around in the days leading up to Labor Day sales to see what retailers are offering. Most kick off their Labor Day savings events early, meaning you can snatch up a good deal before the crowds hit on the holiday weekend. You'll be surprised at what kind of deals you can find during the weeks leading up to Labor Day weekend, and to help you look we've put together a list of some of the best early Labor Day deals you'll find today.

Where to find the best Labor Day deals

When it comes to finding Labor Day deals on Android tech, there are a few places you'll want to shop to find the best offers. Below you'll find a list of the top places to shop for Android deals during Labor Day sales.

Amazon — you'll find deals on just about everything here, so don't be shy

Best Buy — a great place to shop for deals on smartphones and Chromebooks

Lenovo — doorbuster deals on tablets and Chromebooks worth checking out

Newegg — smart home tech, PC peripherals, and gaming deals galore

Samsung — mostly trade-in deals and offers, but worth a look

Target — a decent selection of deals on smart home devices and wearable tech

Walmart — great if you're after a Smart TV deal this Labor Day

Best Labor Day phone deals

You'll find some of the best Android phones on sale ahead of and during Labor Day sales, with a mix of trade-in deals and direct discounts available on previous generations and even the latest models. Deals will be especially enticing when it comes to budget Android phones, with some of these already cheap alternatives hitting new lows.

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $700 $900 Save $200 Google's stylish Pixel 7 Pro is getting quite the discount at Amazon, with all options now $200 off for a limited time. It essentially brings the 128GB option down to the sale price as the 256GB Pixel 7, so it's well worth a look. $700 at Amazon $800 at Amazon $900 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 $450 $600 Save $150 While not as enticing as the Pixel 7 Pro deal Amazon has, if you'd much rather get the basic Pixel 7, you can save $150 on both the 128GB and 256GB options. $450 at Amazon $550 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $350 $450 Save $100 Samsung's budget-friendly yet surprisingly versatile Galaxy A54 is getting a $100 discount at Amazon, offering the lowest price this phone has been at in some time. $350 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $900 $1000 Save $100 Both the Graphite and Bora Purple options of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB Bespoke Edition are $250 off at Samsung, offering a great price point for the last-generation clamshell. $900 at Samsung

Best Labor Day tablet deals

Even the best tablets will see a deal or two this Labor Day, but some will be better than others. The pickings may be slim ahead of the holiday weekend, but be ready for some deal drops in the coming days that'll bring better offers to the table. It'll be easier than you think to find a good cheap tablet on sale.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) $120 $150 Save $30 Great for basic use around the house or streaming your favorite TV show, the Fire HD 10 offers a good balance of price and performance. It's cheap, it's reliable, and it's on sale for $120. $150 at Best Buy $120 at Amazon

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 $200 $270 Save $70 Lenovo's Tab P11 Gen 2 may be basic, but it steps up its game with an impressive 11.5-inch display that offers plenty of screen real estate for doodling, streaming movies, and other simple tasks. At $70 off, it's worth a look if you need something inexpensive. $200 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 $330 $430 Save $100 Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers a solid mid-range tablet great for editing, sketching, streaming, and even light gaming. For $100 off, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better alternative to this 2022 refresh. $330 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $280 $330 Save $50 The Galaxy Tab A8 us much like the S6 Lite, however it offers a slightly larger display while nixing the S-Pen and DeX support. Between the two, the S6 Lite is the better value, but the Galaxy Tab A8 is a good choice if want to go Samsung but are sticking to a tight budget. $280 at Best Buy

Best Labor Day Chromebook deals

While most of the best Chromebooks are a bit more expensive, Labor Day Chromebook deals tend to bring big enough discounts that it's worth picking one up. You'll definitely see deals on cheap Chromebooks, and special offers one Chromebooks for students will be available, but keep an eye out for better deals as the holiday weekend closes in.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (2023) $350 $550 Save $200 The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook offers a surprising amount of power for the price, running on an Intel i3 processor that's paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 4800Mhz. It's fast, responsive, and tackles multitasking with relative ease. At $200 off, it's a good buy for those who want something good but can't spend an arm and a leg to get it. $350 at Lenovo

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Chromebook $600 $1000 Save $400 Boasting an impressive 4K UHD touchscreen and powerful Intel i5 with 8GB of RAM, Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook is one of the better options available. However, it comes with a price tag to match, which thankfully is getting a $400 discount that makes it much more affordable. $600 at Best Buy

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook 315 $170 $290 Save $120 While the Acer 315 offers a more basic Chromebook, at $170, it's one heck of a bargain. If you're a student in need of something cheap, or just need a simple laptop to use around the house, the Acer Chromebook 315 is an excellent choice. $170 at Best Buy

Best Labor Day TV deals

Labor Day sales offer some of the best TV deals of the year, so if you're after a new model or even a projector, this'll be a good chance at finding one at a good price. Premium options and even budget-friendly models will get discounts, so no matter the budget you'll find something worth taking home.

Source: Sony Sony BRAVIA XR 55' A80L OLED 4K HDR $1500 $1900 Save $400 Game day is coming, is your TV ready? If not, it's hard to go wrong with this brilliant OLED Sony Bravia, powered by Android TV and featuring a very robust array of picture and sound settings to ensure that everything feels perfect even no matter its location. The 55-inch is $400 off, but if you need a bigger screen for your watch party, the larger models are $600 off, too. $1500 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Q70C $1000 $1300 Save $300 Samsung's Q70C QLED 4K TV offers a premium TV at a reasonable price point, with features like Samsung's Quantum Processor and Quantum HDR support. Samsung doesn't usually get big discounts, however at $300 off the Q70C is a great TV if you're in the market for one. $1000 at Best Buy

Best Labor Day headphone and earbud deals

Whether you're after a pair of wireless earbuds for everyday use or a dedicated pair of wireless headphones to tune in to your favorite tracks, Labor Day sales will have a good selection of both to satisfy your needs. There are already a few decent offers to check out, but more will surely arrive once the holiday weekend comes around.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $70 $150 Save $80 When it comes to price, the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds are great for the money. While they won't deliver the most amazing sound quality, both the level of detail in audio playback and voice calls are nuanced enough to warrant a buy. At over 50% off, you won't be disappointed by them. $70 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 $280 $350 Save $70 With multipoint audio, excellent battery life, and Sony's excellent ANC, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are ready to help you tune out the world. $280 might not sound like a sale price, but once you put it next to the new XM5's $400, the value is clear. $280 at Best Buy

There are plenty more Labor Day deals on the way, so check back if you don't see anything you like. Most official Labor Day sales haven't started just yet, but retailers like to drop early offers under the radar to get shoppers amped up for the event. We'll be covering the best Labor Day deals that show up early, as well as on the holiday weekend, so you can find what you're after at the best price.