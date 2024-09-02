Summer has pretty much come to an end, which means vacation vibes are quickly fading, with folks heading back to school and the office. But before things enter full swing, we're getting one last hurrah with Labor Day weekend, giving those in need one final long weekend to really soak in the good times with friends and family. Of course, this also means that retailers are ready to take advantage of the holiday weekend as well to try and promote some of their best deals.

And we managed to round up some of our favorite discounts from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and others. So, whether you're looking for a new smartwatch, phone, Chromebook, TV, or portable audio product — these are some of the best Labor Day deals we could find on some of our favorite tech. The only catch is you'll want to act quickly because these deals won't be around for long.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 is going to be one of the best smartwatches you can buy. Not only are you getting a design that's been refined to near perfection, but you're also going to get excellent hardware as well, like a vibrant and bright AMOLED display, and a variety of sensors to accurately track your health and well-being. Best of all, we're seeing some good deals on this model, with Amazon knocking a little off, while Best Buy is offering a $40 gift card with purchase. Furthermore, Samsung is giving those that qualify for its Offers Programs $60 off and accepting trade-ins that can drop the price down to just $40.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 $240 $300 Save $60 This is going to be a great time to buy Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7. Not only are you getting the best Android smartwatch of this year, but you're also able to save a little on it as well. $281 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $240 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra