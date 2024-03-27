E-readers are game-changers for bookworms. With an E Ink tablet, voracious readers get their hands on anticipated titles with less waiting time, explore new books and genres, and take many favorite texts on adventures — no back strain or pallet jack necessary.

Among the most familiar names in the e-reader game, there are, of course, Kindle and Barnes & Noble's Nook. But Rakuten’s E Ink Kobo tablet line stands toe-to-toe with major models, whether you’re shopping for a premium, feature-filled Sage or something light and affordable like the Nia.

Top Kobo for your reading needs

Kobo Libra 2 Best overall One size fits most $170 $180 Save $10 What's not to love about the Kobo Libra 2? With waterproof housing, Bluetooth compatibility, and 32GB of storage, the Libra 2 is an excellent companion for reading or listening to audiobooks on the go. It boasts a clear 300ppi Carta E Ink display, and a wide bezel for easy handheld use (which is reversible for left or right orientations). Pros Sweet spot form factor suits most readers

Tactile page-turning buttons Cons No headphone jack for audiobook lovers $170 at Amazon $170 at Rakuten

The Kobo Libra 2 is an excellent all-around choice for money-conscious shoppers and readers looking to upgrade from an older tablet. It doesn't have the largest display in the Kobo lineup, and you miss out on one or two premium features like a headphone jack, but those are trivial details considering everything the Libra 2 offers at its price point. To begin with, the Libra 2 includes a highly competitive 32GB of internal storage, which is plenty of space for thousands and thousands of titles, either in plain text, audio form, or a mix of both. While the Bluetooth chip connects wireless headphones for audiobook listening, Kobo only supports audiobooks through its native marketplace, which may discourage some shoppers.

A 7-inch, 1264 x 1580 Carta E Ink display makes the Libra 2 a solid choice for certain mixed media books, and while manga and comic readers may prefer a 10-inch screen for picture-heavy titles, these readers can still get by with the 7-inch display if a larger tablet is out of reach. Our firsthand testing of manga on the Libra 2 found that the tablet retained the contrast and sharpness of the visual media, thanks in part to the 300ppi pixel density, but the text size was a bit difficult to read at times.

The right-side bezel is ultra-wired for easier holding, with two physical page-turning buttons. Don't worry, southpaws — you can flip the Libra 2's orientation to use the wide-bezeled side on the left. All in all, this Kobo pick is fast enough to prevent pesky lag and ghosting, lightweight enough to be a portable reader, and affordable enough for most shoppers.

Kobo Sage Premium pick Gorgeous XL display and stylus support to boot With an 8-inch Carta E Ink screen and Bluetooth capability, the Sage is a premium choice e-reader for traditional books and audiobooks alike. The Sage's refresh rate sees no competition from most other Kobo E Ink tablet family members, and its XL screen makes it a viable option for graphics-intensive media like comic books and manga. Pros Supports Kobo Stylus use

Larger screen than other Kobo models Cons Expensive

Battery may drain faster than other models $270 at Amazon $270 at kobo

At first glance, the Kobo Sage is essentially a Libra 2, just an inch bigger. It features the same flip-floppable side bezel, with physical page-turning buttons. There are even some similar specs between the Libra 2 and the Sage, which clocks in at $80 more than its sibling. The Sage doesn't offer more storage than the Libra 2, surprisingly, and it also doesn't expand on audiobook consumption by adding a headphone jack or speaker. And only audiobooks purchased directly from Kobo are supported — no Audible, Libby, or other audiobook services. Strangely, the Sage utilizes a 1,200mAh battery, less powerful than the Libra 2's.

After those points, what's there to be excited about with the Kobo Sage? There's more than what meets the eye with Kobo's premium reader; it offers Kobo stylus support, a huge perk for students or habitual book annotators. This tablet also uses improved, sturdier housing than its predecessors. The Carta E Ink display is also cleaner and more responsive than previous Kobo generations, a spec that, coupled with the Sage's beefier processor compared to the Libra 2 and entry-level Kobos, should appeal to mixed-media consumers and readers who value superfast page turning on their E Ink devices. And lastly, the Sage's boosted resolution (1400 x 1920 at 300ppi) makes for crisper, cleaner text and images for all media types.

Kobo Clara 2E Best value Lightweight and better for the planet The Kobo Clara 2E is one of the most affordable members of the Kobo family, packing tons of value into its budget-friendly package. It offers 16GB of memory, ComfortLight PRO front lighting, and many supported document types. There aren't any physical page-turning buttons, though, and this e-reader's processor isn't as powerful as other models. Pros Bluetooth compatibility for audio devices

Lightweight and easily mobile Cons No landscape mode option

Slower than premium options $140 at Amazon $140 at kobo

For a no-nonsense e-reader that cuts the frills and gets the job done, consider the Kobo Clara 2E. This tablet is a 2022 improvement on the 2018 Kobo Clara HD, offering a fully waterproof shell and environmentally conscious recycled plastic exterior. A portion of that exterior is even made from plastic that would otherwise be polluting the ocean, per Kobo.

Besides the tablet's “green” roots, there’s a lot more to like about the Kobo Clara HD. This e-reader's 6-inch screen is compact enough to be portable, while still maintaining a navigable display for pictures and comics. Its 300ppi 1448 x 1072 E Ink display sits snugly in the current industry standard and, coupled with the device's temperature and brightness adjustment modes, supports clear and crisp reading no matter the time of day.

The Clara 2E offers wireless headphone connection via Bluetooth, so you can listen to audiobooks purchased through the Kobo marketplace. Its 16GB of internal storage holds thousands of titles. But there were a few caveats we ran into when taking the Clara 2E for a spin, like some ghosting at higher refresh rates and landscape mode not being an option, but it’s still an excellent tablet for the average reader, making minimal sacrifices for a lower price point.

Kobo Nia Best compact A commuter's best friend The Kobo Nia is the ideal solution for users who want a simple, no-frills e-reader. It's highly portable thanks to its 6-inch screen and lightweight design. The glare-free screen and texturized backing also make for easier reading while out and about, while the 8GB of onboard memory holds a modestly sized library. Pros Compact form factor and lightweight design are ideal for travel

Super affordable Cons No physical page-turning buttons

Battery drains faster than other models $110 at Amazon $110 at Rakuten

For some readers, it’s a priority that their E Ink tablet is as unobtrusive as possible. Something that can easily be tossed into backpacks, slid into purses, and even stashed in coat pockets. For this user, the Nia is the ideal e-reader from the Kobo line.

The Nia is super lightweight (made with a recycled plastic shell), so it'll be a minimal burden for users on the go. Its slim, compact form factor stores easily and is manageable to hold for reading on long flights or commutes. With the device's compact build, you'll get a sharp and clear 6-inch 212ppi Carta E Ink display, but at a lower pixel density than other Kobo models. So, it's not ideal for manga and comic readers.

This reader is at the lowest storage tier of all Kobo E Ink tablets, offering just 8GB, which is still enough storage for an expansive library. At its value price point, there are a few setbacks, including no audiobook support and an outdated micro-USB charging port. There’s also no automatic brightness adjustment in this entry-level reader. But the processor is powerful enough for the most necessary, basic functions, the battery charges up quickly, and most importantly the Nia travels remarkably well, thanks to its compact form factor.

Kobo Elipsa 2E More than an e-reader For students and busy professionals $371 $400 Save $29 If you need an E Ink device for taking notes, marking documents, filling out forms, and annotating your books, the Elipsa 2E is a perfect fit. Its 10-inch screen offers plenty of space for handwriting, plus the wide side bezel supports easier handling. A backlit display, 32GB of internal storage, and Bluetooth connectivity are also added perks. Pros Smooth note-taking with Kobo stylus

Annotate any book directly Cons Expensive

Large 10.3-inch screen isn't exactly portable $371 at Amazon $400 at Newegg

Some e-readers are capable of much more than just displaying books. There’s an emerging class of E Ink tablets like the Amazon Kindle Scribe, that have expanded functionality to support productivity functions like handwritten notes. These are excellent tablets for college students, professionals who frequently jot down important points in meetings, or annotation-loving readers.

The Elipsa 2E fits the bill in Kobo's lineup. Its extra-large 10.3-inch screen offers plenty of space to comfortably write with the stylus, which is included with this model, unlike with the Kobo Sage. The note-taking system in the Elipsa 2E is highly refined, so it's a fierce competitor to Amazon’s Scribe. With the 1404 x 1872 227ppi display, your handwriting will be as clear as basic pen and paper.

Users of the Elipsa 2E will also enjoy 32GB of onboard storage, plus a temperature-changing front light. And it's another one of Kobo’s more environmentally conscious products, made with mostly recycled plastic. For some readers, the E Ink tablet's size may be a setback. A 10.3-inch e-reader is too big to fall into the portable, reading-on-the-go category, and may get heavy or awkward to hold after long periods.

So which Kobo is the right Kobo?

The Kobo Libra 2 is hands-down the top choice for the average reader. The 7-inch screen is the perfect happy medium for those seeking compactness without sacrificing display real estate. Many of the Libra 2's specs are at the peak of current industry standards, like 300ppi and 32GB of internal storage, but the device remains incredibly affordable at less than $200. The Libra 2 also offers physical page-turning buttons, a highly sought feature on E Ink devices.

To keep costs low with minimal sacrifice, check out the Clara 2E. The major differences between the Libra 2 and the best value pick are a smaller screen size, no physical page-turning buttons, and only half the built-in storage, but this is still an excellent pick for money-conscious shoppers.

The Kobo Sage, on the other hand, expands on the Libra 2, offering a larger, crisper display, which is great for mixed media like comics and graphic novels. With added support for a Kobo stylus (purchased separately), the Sage is also an excellent alternative for those who don't want to commit to the size of Kobo's largest e-reader and note-taking tablet, the Elipsa 2E.