In the world of mechanical keyboards, few brands are respected as much as Keychron. Its keyboards regularly top lists of the best mechanical keyboards thanks to their high-quality build quality, reasonable prices, and customization options. However, Keychron makes a lot of products, so even if you've settled on the brand for your next mechanical keyboard, it can be difficult to wade through the options for the ideal pick.

To assist, this list includes the best Keychron keyboards, including quirky ergonomic setups and reliable budget models. And don't worry if you're confused by Keychron's naming conventions or functionality; each model is mapped out to make choosing super simple.

The top Keychron keyboards

Keychron Q1 V2 Best overall A perfect typing experience $152 $189 Save $37 The Keychron Q1 is a sturdy 75% keyboard that, while basic, provides a phenomenal typing experience. A solid aluminum frame and steel mounting plate offer a sturdy base for typing, and the double gasket mount keeps typing noise to a minimum. Noise is further reduced thanks to damping foam, making this keyboard ideal for shared spaces. Pros Quiet typing

Easily customizable Cons Fixed typing angle

No wireless connectivity $200 at Amazon $152 at Keychron $189 at MechanicalKeyboards

The Keychron Q1 earns its spot as the best Keychron keyboard, offering all the features you'd expect from a $200 mechanical keyboard, plus more. It follows a standard 75% layout, with the addition of a programmable knob in the top right. It has QMK & VIA support, hot-swappable switches, and the board ships with Mac keycaps.

The Keychron Q1 is weighty thanks to its steel plate mount for switches and aluminum body. The heft means it is not ideal for transport despite its compact size, but it won't move around on your desktop. Keychron also uses a double-gasket design, which adds silicone pads between the top and bottom cases. Typing on the Q1 feels weighty and satisfying without causing clattering or tinny resonance.

However, the Keychron Q1 is a minimalistic keyboard. There are no extra keys beyond the programmable knob, and the fixed typing angle and lack of palm rest means you may have to invest in accessories for a comfortable typing experience. The lack of wireless support will also be frustrating for some. But it's ideal if you want a straightforward mechanical keyboard that works perfectly out of the box.

Keychron Q3 Pro SE Premium pick Unique capabilities The Keychron Q3 Pro SE is for those who like to customize their typing experience. A programmable knob and four macro keys feature prominently on the left of the keyboard, and a toggle to switch between wired and wireless modes sits at the back. If you're able to make use of all these features, this is one of the most versatile keyboards at your disposal. Pros Customizable macro keys

Connect with up to three devices wirelessly

Hot-swappable switches Cons Extra features won't be useful for some

Fixed typing angle $235 at Amazon $214 at Keychron

The Keychron Q1 is a great minimalistic keyboard, but the Keychron Q3 Pro adds more flexibility and customization, making it a better option for those who use their keyboard all day for work and gaming. The Q3 Pro adds four macro keys underneath the programmable knob on the left of the keyboard, wireless support, and an expanded 80% layout.

The Keychron Q3 Pro uses the same double-gasket design as other premium Keychron keyboards, reducing acoustic resonance without compromising the typing sound. The macro keys, like the knob, are programmable through the open-source QMK/VIA software. This keyboard can connect wirelessly with up to three devices via Bluetooth 5.1, and a physical toggle on the back switches it between wired and wireless modes.

The extra features on the Keychron Q3 Pro come at a price, and if you are looking for a keyboard for light office work, you'll probably want to miss this, as the extra features will likely go unused. But if you multitask daily, it's got all the features you want while providing a quiet, satisfying typing experience.

Keychron V1 Best value Great features for a low price $69 $84 Save $15 The V1 is the best entry-level Keychron keyboard. It follows the same design language as the company's top-of-the-line Q1 keyboard, and while the build quality is lower, it's hard not to be disappointed with this keyboard's hot-swappable switches, compact layout, and programmable keys. Pros RGB backlighting

Fully programmable keys Cons Not ideal for a long-term solution

Plastic body $69 at Keychron

The Keychron V1 is a 75% keyboard that mimics the experience of the Q1 but at a fraction of the price. The most noticeable difference is the ABS case, which makes the keyboard half as heavy but less stable to type on. There is no double gasket here, so typing can result in acoustic resonance between the top and bottom cases. If you're working solo, this isn't a problem, but the keyboard is undeniably louder than more expensive keyboards.

The Keychron V1 is wallet-friendly, but you still get hot-swappable switches, an adjustable typing angle, QMK/VIA software support, and an optional programmable knob. Sound-absorbing foam and a silicone acoustic pad also mean the lack of double gasket support isn't much of a problem.

The Keychron V1's extensive customization features mean it's perfect for your first mechanical keyboard. The lack of double gasket support and metal case aren't deal-breakers, and the hot-swappable switches mean you can easily upgrade the keyboard while still paying less than the cost of a Keychron Q1.

Keychron K3 Best low-profile Compact, sturdy, and reliable The Keychron K3 is the perfect companion to your laptop, thanks to its low profile and compact layout. However, thanks to its Bluetooth connection, you can use it with any device or plug it into your desktop computer for a static setup. Best of all, it's light and sturdy thanks to its reinforced aluminum body. Pros Compact layout fits into a laptop bag

Wired or wireless options Cons Layout can feel cramped for large hands

No programmable keys $90 at Amazon

The Keychron K3 is a slim wireless keyboard with a compact form factor that can slot neatly into a laptop bag. It has wireless or wired support and Mac and Windows compatibility (extra keys are shipped with the keyboard), so you can switch between your office computer, laptop, and home computer without fiddling with cables.

The Keychron K3 uses low-profile optical switches. This is a less satisfying typing experience than regular mechanical switches, but it is necessary to reach its slim form factor. However, they are hot-swappable, so you can substitute the switches for ones that suit your typing preference. Keychron sells the K3 with blue, brown, or red switches.

The optical switches are not ideal, but the Keychron K3 is an excellent choice if you need a portable keyboard. The battery life will last you more than a day even with the backlight enabled, but you'll want to plug it in when possible to avoid running out of juice in the middle of a typing session. If you're not planning on taking it anywhere, consider the similarly priced V1.

Keychron K8 Pro Great mid-range choice Quality without breaking the bank $105 $130 Save $25 More affordable than the Q1, the Keychron K8 Pro is the perfect mid-range choice. It includes features we see on more expensive Keychron keyboards, including programmable keys, sound-absorbing foam, hot-swappable switches, and RGB lighting. Its durable body and long battery life make it one of the best-value Keychron keyboards. Pros Hot-swappable keys

Adjustable typing angle Cons Limited lighting customization options

Foam dampening has little effect on sound $105 at Amazon $99 at Keychron

The Keychron K8 Pro is a tenkeyless keyboard with practical features missing on more expensive Keychron boards. It lacks extra macro keys or a programmable knob, but QMK/VIA support means all the regular keys can be customized. The switches are also hot-swappable, so the K8 Pro is as customizable as more expensive keyboards.

The K8 Pro features an adjustable typing angle and wired and wireless support, making it more versatile than the Q1, which is double the price. You miss out on premium features like a solid metal case, but the K8 Pro makes up for it in sheer practicality.

While the K8 Pro is technically portable, the large form factor means carrying it around in a bag is impractical. However, the battery life can last up to 100 hours with the RGB backlighting enabled. There's also an option to purchase a model without hot-swap functionality, which drops the price by $20, making this a brilliant budget option if you're not concerned about swapping out the switches.

Keychron C3 Pro For the smallest budgets Cheap, but a decent experience $37 $50 Save $13 The C3 Pro is one of Keychron's cheapest keyboards, but you get a surprising number of features. A gasket mount design and sound-absorbing foam keep noise to a minimum, and each key is programmable. However, it has fewer switch options than other Keychron boards and lacks hot-swap, making it a poor choice if you like customizing your switches. Pros A lot of features for under $50

Every key is programmable Cons Backlight is red only

Only two switch options $37 at Amazon

The Keychron C3 Pro is one of the company's cheapest keyboards, lacking the extensive customizability present in most of its products. The C3 Pro comes in one color, black with red accents, and one backlighting option (also red). Switches aren't hot-swappable, but this is to be expected for a mechanical keyboard at this price point.

But despite these sacrifices, the C3 Pro is QMK/VIA compatible, so while you can't change the backlighting, the keys are fully programmable. The switches are available in red or brown and are set in two layers of noise-reducing foam.

The Keychron C3 Pro is a surprisingly versatile budget option, but the mandatory red coloring will be understandably off-putting for some. It works great out of the box, and the tenkeyless layout and programmable keys offer extensive flexibility.

Keychron Q11 Ergonomic layout Fantastic typing experience in an ergonomic package The Keychron Q11's split design is the obvious feature here, but the keyboard also offers features found on similarly priced Keychron boards. An aluminum body gives it sturdiness, and the hot-swap sockets make it easy to customize. It also offers five macro keys and two programmable knobs. Pros Able to change between split and non-split layout

Hot-swappable sockets Cons No tenting kit

Awkwardly sized keys $220 at Amazon $205 at Keychron

The Keychron Q11's ergonomic split layout is handy for reducing shoulder strain, and a standard 75% layout was adjusted to make each half nearly equal. Like most of Keychron's premium keyboards, the Q11 features a programmable knob in the corner and mirrors it on the other side for additional versatility. There are also five macro keys, more than the premium Q3 Pro SE.

The Q11 features everything we would expect from a Keychron keyboard at this price, including QMK/VIA support, hot-swappable switches, a solid aluminum body, and PBT keycaps. The split halves are linked by an included USB-C to USB-C cable, but you can plug each half into your device separately to move them further apart. You can also combine the halves but will still need to connect them via the rear USB-C ports.

While the Q11's split layout is more ergonomic than standard keyboards, the lack of an adjustable typing angle and no included tenting kit means it's not ideal if you suffer from severe wrist or shoulder issues.

Keychron C2 Full-size value Basic but reliable The Keychron C2 is slightly more expensive than the C3, but you get more keys and a less oppressive white backlight. There's also the option of upgrading to a hot-swappable version. While it lacks programmable keys, the tactile switches make it perfect for everyday office use. Pros Full-size layout

Affordable price

Adjustable feet Cons Switches aren't hot-swappable

Limited color and switch options $66 at Amazon

The Keychron C2's full-size layout is handy if you need a number pad, but the compact design prevents it from taking up unnecessary space on your desk. While the C2 only comes in one color (black and white), the RGB backlights are customizable. It also ships with extra keycaps for Windows and Mac like other Keychron keyboards.

The C2 offers two-level adjustable feet and an inclined bottom frame. The plastic case is light, which may sway you like a weighty mechanical keyboard, but the entire keyboard is sturdy enough for comfortable typing.

Because of the full-size layout and adjustable feet, the Keychron C2 is an excellent choice if you're looking for a full-size mechanical keyboard at a reasonable price. Unfortunately, Keychron no longer sells a hot-swappable model.

Choose the Keychron keyboard that fits you

Keychron keyboards offer a brilliant build quality and typing experience across the board, and most provide extensive customizability, whether through hot-swappable switches or programmable keys (or both!). However, if you're new to mechanical keyboards, there's no need to overspend. Budget options like the Keychron V1 offer an excellent platform for tinkering further at a fraction of the price of premium Keychron boards.

If you're looking for the best Keychron offers, the Keychron Q1 is a representation of everything good about the company's products. While expensive, the hot-swappable switches, programmable keys, double-gasket mounting, and metal case are an enthusiast's delight. For additional functionality, the Q3 Pro SE offers the versatility multitaskers will appreciate through its programmable macro keys.