Chromebooks are some of the most streamlined, user-friendly personal computers the world has ever seen. The software ecosystem, low hardware overhead, and easily navigated interface make them ideal for a wide range of purposes, from enjoying media to writing prose and poetry or even full-time office work in some cases, thanks to helpful features such as split screen display mode.

While Chromebooks are incredibly useful, they aren't always built with premium components. Keyboards are one area that Chromebook manufacturers tend not to focus on too much. There are a few models with premium typing surfaces, but on many, the keyboard feels like an afterthought at times.

If you want to get the most out of your Chromebook and enable significantly faster typing speeds than the average, mushy laptop allows, consider an aftermarket keyboard. Whether wired or wireless, mechanical or membrane, there's one out there that will meet your technical needs while making typing and media control easier than ever.

Logitech is famous for its mice and keyboards, so it's not surprising that it manufactures one of the most convenient and reliable options for Chromebook owners. It's one of the rare models emblazoned with Chrome OS's correct shortcut and function keys, including the search, Google Assistant, and media navigation keys that Window-focused keyboards lack. It boasts Bluetooth and RF wireless connectivity, and you can use these multiple connections to switch seamlessly between Chromebooks and Android tablets or phones. For that matter, there's even a handy slot at the top for holding a smartphone or small tablet, making it that much easier to create a linked workspace out of various mobile devices. While it's a great keyboard for mobile use, it's not perfect. Dedicated fans of Logitech might be bummed out to learn that it doesn't support the ultra-convenient Logitech Flow technology that enables streamlined control of two to three devices using the same input peripherals. Most people will be more concerned with its lack of a backlight. Finally, look elsewhere if you want to use it with Windows, too, because its layout and function key support doesn't play nicely with Microsoft's ubiquitous operating system.

The last few years have seen somewhat of a mechanical keyboard renaissance, and the Keychron K3 is one of the most compact and streamlined such devices. While it's a touch pricey, it leverages some of the most impressive keyboard technology, including optical mechanisms registering each keypress and ensuring a long life of latency-free operation. Its combination of Bluetooth and wired connectivity mean you can use it with pretty much any modern device, whether it's a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop PC. In terms of typing experience, nothing this size comes close, thanks to the high-end switches and keycaps and the low-flex body made from rugged aluminum. There are a few drawbacks to this one, the biggest one being it comes with Windows and Mac-specific keycaps, but Keychron has yet to offer Chrome OS caps for replacement. It's also a touch thicker and heavier than the average mobile-focused membrane keyboard, but that's to be expected with a mechanical model.

If you want to add a wireless keyboard or bypass a malfunctioning one in an older Chromebook, you can't do so more cheaply than with the Tecknet wireless keyboard. It won't provide a premium typing experience and can't stand up to a ton of abuse for years, but it costs next to nothing, works in a pinch, and should last a reasonably long time if you're careful with it. It's backlit and works for quite a while before it needs a recharge, although it doesn't support any wired use. To ensure your batteries stay topped off, consider replacing the included standard AAA cells with rechargeable batteries. If you write for hours every day, it's probably not a good choice, but it's perfect if you just need a backup keyboard.

The lack of a number pad is a common gripe when it comes to Chromebooks' built-in keyboards. Targus and its Works With Chromebook-certified Bluetooth keyboard can fix that. Its layout offers the same versatility as a full-size keyboard, but is tailored to the Chrome OS experience, unlike most 104-key wireless keyboards. It's also slim, light, and virtually noiseless, making it great for use in shared spaces and traveling. There's even a specialized antimicrobial coating on the outside to minimize exposure to common pathogens. If you plan to use it at night or regularly type at around 100 words per minute, consider a different model. This one lacks a backlight, and its membrane construction leads to less-than-stellar typing performance, especially for fast typists.

If you're wary of purchasing from the many upstart peripheral manufacturers, consider this simple, effective option from longtime tech giant HP. There's not much to the HP 325 in terms of advanced features, but you can trust that it will do exactly what you want it to (that is, connect to and work perfectly with Chromebook) without argument. Like many of our top picks, it's engineered specifically for Chrome OS with robust Bluetooth connectivity and the appropriate function, search and assistant keys. It's small enough to fit in a bag alongside the most compact Chromebooks, and it'll be at least several months before you need to replace the two AAA batteries it runs on. It's one of the most dependable and lowest-latency options for Chrome OS, and one of the few real cons is that it doesn't have a backlight.

If you're looking for a no-nonsense mechanical keyboard that can stand up to long-term heavy use without breaking a sweat, the Redragon Kumara K552 is the perfect choice. Despite costing very little, it boasts rock-solid construction and satisfying Cherry MX clone switches. In fact, we've had the pleasure of testing this one out at Android Police for quite a few months now, and it doesn't show any signs of slowing down after countless hours of hardcore gaming. For that matter, the onboard hardware and firmware let you customize the RGB backlight thanks to programmable per-key illumination, which is somewhat unexpected at this price point. The downsides are that it can't be used wirelessly and is a bit too large and heavy to carry around easily. But, if you want a rugged and effective keyboard for using your Chromebook at home, it's worth a look.

This is a pretty straightforward wireless keyboard from electronics industry leader Dell. It's not fancy, but it is almost the only 104-key model (that is, one with a keypad) that sports dedicated Chrome OS function keys. In almost every other scenario, you'll have to make do with a Windows or macOS key layout. But not with the KM713. While that seems like a small thing, lots of committed Chromebook users will appreciate the touch. There's one thing to be aware of with this one, though. It does good-performing wireless connectivity courtesy of an RF wireless dongle. However, that RF dongle is irrevocably paired with the keyboard it shipped with. If you lose that dongle, your keyboard is basically useless, as you can't buy a replacement.

You know you're getting a good blend of form and function with Logitech HID devices. That holds true with its latest wireless keyboard, the Logitech MX Keys. A number pad makes it instantly attractive to many Chrome OS users, even despite its lack of Chrome OS shortcut keys. And although it's remarkably thin and lightweight, and uses a membrane instead of mechanical switches, it even feels great to type on if you're a high-speed touch typist. Its wireless connectivity is also worth writing home about, and in fact, that's one area where Logitech repeatedly puts much of the competition to shame. You can connect the MX Keys to three different devices and switch between them at the touch of a button. Unfortunately, the streamlined Logitech Flow software doesn't yet support Chrome OS, but Chromebooks can take advantage of every other advanced feature on this great (but costly) keyboard.

If you need a number pad but don't want something bulky or expensive, they don't get much better than the Arteck HB193. The company hasn't been around forever, but in recent years it's made a name for producing reliable, consistent mice, keyboards, and other peripherals at rock-bottom prices. The HB193 wireless keyboard is no different. In contrast to its low price, a rugged metal frame, and fast-acting, easy-pairing Bluetooth connectivity makes it feel like a premium piece of equipment. You can pair it with three devices at once, including smartphones and PCs, and three clearly marked, discrete buttons let you choose which connection to activate at any given moment. The only thing wrong with it is that it doesn't have a backlight, which, as you might have noticed, is common in keyboards of this form factor and price point.

The Hitime XVX M61 isn't made specifically for Chromebooks and doesn't have any built-in media controls, let alone the ones specific to Chrome OS. So, how has it earned a place on our list of best keyboards for Chromebooks? For starters, it's as compact as they get, sporting a 60% design built around top-quality Gateron Brown, Red, or Yellow switches. Arguably more importantly, though, the two Japanese-themed cases and keycap sets you can choose from are nothing short of beautiful. This combination of function and style makes it the ideal addition to your desk if you want to type at blazing-fast speeds and look good while doing so. In fact, the small size and low-latency RF wireless dongle (plus optional USB connectivity) also make it a great choice for a streamer-quality gaming setup. If you don't need media keys and want something as nice to look at as it is to type on, don't pass on the XVX M61.

Upgrade your Chromebook experience with the right keyboard

The shortcut and function keys set Chromebook keyboards apart from the rest. While many keyboards have a function row on top, the overwhelming majority are tailored to the Windows experience. That gets frustrating if you don't plan on using your keyboard with Windows much or at all. So, we've given preference to the various keyboards on the market that are designed specifically with Chrome OS in mind.

The Logitech K580 is one of those few premium models from well-known brands that are made just for Chromebooks. In fact, it's so tailored to Chrome OS that it doesn't fully support Windows or macOS. Instead, it delivers the premium construction and reliable wireless connectivity that Logitech is known for. The Logitech MX Keys offers even more of both of those, plus a superior typing feel, although it does restrict you to using Windows-labeled function keys.

If you really want that Chrome OS shortcut layout, also consider the Targus Works With Chromebook, as it's the rare one with a full-size keypad. It's almost the only Chrome OS-styled model with a number pad that's readily available right now. The Dell KM713 is similar, but it's not available at as many retailers and its wireless dongle situation leaves a bit to be desired. If you don't need the number pad, take a look at the HP 325, which is as small and light as they get.

Then there's a host of great keyboards that, while not Chrome OS-specific, work great with Chromebooks. The Redragon Kumara K552 is just about the most affordable mechanical keyboard out there and comes with either tactile or linear switches. After a couple of years of in-house testing, we're confident that it can stand up to near-constant use, making it an excellent value. The Hitime XVX M61 is similarly well-built, and its 60% layout is even more compact.

For the ultimate in portable keyboards, though, consider the Keychron K3. It comes in your choice of quiet or noisy mechanisms and is one of just a few wireless, battery-powered keyboards with high-tech optical-mechanical switches. It's bigger and heavier than a cheap membrane keyboard but thinner and lighter than most other mechanical models.