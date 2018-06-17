Sure, plenty of the best Android games run on an assortment of fan-favorite Chromebooks, but since these games are primarily programmed to run on a touchscreen, there aren't many that offer keyboard and touchpad support. This is precisely why we here at AP have compiled a list of the best Android games that indeed offer keyboard support on Chromebooks, providing a more classic way to play your favorite Android games. So if you've been on the hunt for titles you can play with the help of a keyboard, this roundup is for you. Enjoy!

1 SuperTuxKart

SuperTuxKart is a free and open-source kart racing video game themed after a few icons in the open-source community. Think Mario Kart, but with Linux, BSD, and Mozilla characters. It's been around for years, but only just recently was it ported to Android. Of course, since this was initially a desktop game, the keyboard controls have remained intact. They will even be explained to you as you are playing, which is very helpful for those that are new to the game.

2 Mars: Mars

Mars: Mars offers a solid casual arcade lander gaming experience, plus it looks fantastic, and the controls couldn't be any simpler. All you need to use are the left and right arrow keys to fire each booster individually. You will sometimes have to use these boosters in tandem so that you can align yourself with the pads you are required to land on. But be careful, because if you come in too hot, you'll splatter all over the ground.

3 Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy

It saddens me that the real-time strategy genre has been co-opted on mobile by a neverending assault of casual Clash of Clans clones. Those of us more familiar with the real-time strategy games of old pine for the days when Warcraft II reigned supreme. Well, it may surprise you to find out that there are actually a few options out there on Android, and one of them is called Rusted Warfare. Now, like most traditional RTS games you will still spend the majority of your time using your mouse, but keyboard controls are most definitely included. Think of them as complementary to the mouse controls. Things like moving the map with your arrow keys, or using enter to close a dialog box work just as you would expect.

4 Delver

Delver is probably the oldest game in this list, but it's still one of my favorites, and it works very well with keyboard and touchpad controls. Like most first-person titles, you will have to deal with the touchpad for camera movement. So sure, it may take a few minutes to get used to using the touchpad in combination with the keyboard, but once you get the hang of it, it's very serviceable.

5 Slayaway Camp

Slayaway Camp is a voxel-based sliding puzzler that is filled to the brim with '80s slasher film gore. Like any quality puzzler, the gameplay is easy to grasp, though it's difficult to master. What's nice is that the entire game can be played with the keyboard. You don't even need to use your mouse for the menus. Everything just works. Sadly the developer's spiritual successor to Slayaway Camp does not retain the keyboard controls. So if you want to enjoy some '80s slasher fun on your Chromebook while using the keyboard, you'll have to do so in this specific release.

6 Riptide GP: Renegade

The Riptide watercraft racing series has had a lot of success on mobile, so it isn't a surprise to see that the developer has included keyboard controls for Chrome OS. The latest release in the series is called Riptide GP: Renegade, and you can use your keyboard arrow buttons to control your craft of choice, as well as use your boost when needed. There is no need for the touchpad unless you are navigating the menu. Oh, and if you'd like to play an earlier game in the series, those work with keyboard controls just as well as this one does.

7 Space Grunts

Space Grunts is a turn-based shooter that has more in common with XCOM or Final Fantasy Tactics than many other OrangePixel games, but naturally, it keeps the old-school visuals Orange Pixel fans are fond of. Space Grunts is also available on the Chrome Web Store, but if you already own it on Android, why spend more money on the same game? The keyboard controls work just as great in the Android app as they do in the Chrome Web Store app, and since the entire game is turn-based, this means you can take your time learning how to use them.

8 Project Highrise

Project Highrise is another PC port that was originally designed around mouse controls, but that doesn't mean keyboard controls aren't included for things like moving the camera or selecting your tools. I find that the Android version works just as well on a Chromebook as the PC game on my personal computer. Sure, the UI has a slight touch-based look to it, but that just means you can also play with the touchscreen if you feel like it. It's a versatile release for sure, and the tower-building simulation gameplay is definitely fantastic.

9 Animal Super Squad

If you've yet to play Animal Super Squad, stop what you are doing and get this game installed posthaste. It plays like a mashup of some of the best side-scrolling platformers out there, with a dash of Trials and the kart sections of Donkey Kong Country. The entire premise is totally outlandish as you will spend a lot of your time driving a toilet kart, but if potty humor isn't your thing, assuredly the solid gameplay, full keyboard controls, and a premium price point are. This is another one that can be played without ever touching your touchpad.

10 Sproggiwood

The majority of Sproggiwood can be navigated with the keyboard, though there will be a few buttons that you will have to use your touchpad to click on, but these are mainly used outside of the dungeons. Performance is pretty good, the framerate felt smooth the entire time, if a little on the lower side when compared to the PC release. All in all it offers an acceptable roguelike experience that works well with keyboard controls.

11 Beholder

Beholder is another fantastic PC port for Android that works great on Chrome OS. It's mainly designed around mouse controls, though you can use your keyboard to select menu items, move the camera, and few other things. You get to play the part of a landlord in a totalitarian State who spies on his tenants in order to report on anyone plotting against said State. While that is your goal, you do have a bit of choice on how any given scenario plays out. You always have the option of blackmail, or just straight up treating people with kindness, but in a totalitarian state, these choices may very well backfire.

12 Doom & Destiny Advanced

Doom & Destiny Advanced exists in a weird spot as a sequel, prequel, and a reboot. It takes place before the events of the first game in the series, but it was released after, plus some things have been changed in order to clean up prior story elements and design choices. It still plays great as a turn-based RPG, and yes the story is still as goofy as ever. Keyboard controls work wonderfully since you can easily move your characters and select their attacks, all without the need for the touchpad.

13 Death Road to Canada

Death Road to Canada may be considered a little pricey, but trust me when I say it is worth it. Each playthrough is randomly generated, which keeps things fresh no matter how many times you play. The goofy story will have you traveling to Canada to escape a zombie outbreak, and a few companions will be joining you. Keyboard controls work perfectly, and there is no need to use the mouse. Heck, you can even plug in a physical controller to play this if you like, which is an excellent option for when you are tired of slaying zombies with your keyboard.

14 Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition

Beamdog offers quite a few CRPGs on Android including the Baldur's Gate series. Due to the price of all of their games, I have only been able to test a few, but it would seem they all work with keyboard controls. My favorite out of all of its releases is Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, which is why that is the game I chose to list here, but please feel free to ignore my pick and go with one of your favorites. As with any of Beamdog's games, you can expect hours and hours of classic RPG action all wrapped up in a detailed and intriguing story.

15 Sonic the Hedgehog Classic

Sega recently removed all of its paid upfront classic games to re-release them as free-to-play versions filled with ads. This hasn't worked out too well for it, but it does give us all the opportunity to try out a few of its better games for free, such as Sonic 1. If you've ever played Sonic before, then you should know the controls are dead simple. All you need to use are the directional keys to move along with the J key for your jump. Oh, and the other classic Sonic games work with the keyboard too, such as Sonic 2 and Sonic CD.

16 PAC-MAN 256 - Endless Maze

2 Images

Close

Usually, I am not a fan of free-to-play arcade games, but I make an exception for PAC-MAN 256. Despite how annoying its ads are, or how difficult it is to get into another round after you die, I can't stop playing what is essentially a Pac-Man endless runner. Now, I used to think I was a pretty good player on my phone, but the second I booted this up on my Pixelbook the noticeable difference in how precise the movement is when using the directional keys on my keyboard was night and day when compared to a touchscreen. On my first playthrough on my Pixelbook I blew past my high score with ease.

17 Asphalt 8: Airborne

It's pretty safe to assume that everyone here is familiar with Asphalt 8: Airborne. As one of the most high-profile games released on mobile, it's nice to see that Chrome OS is supported with keyboard controls. Personally, I found the controls work very well, though it may take some time to get used to them. But obviously, the time spent to do so is worth it when you can enjoy some fast-paced car racing action on your Chromebook of choice.

18 ROBLOX

Last but not least is ROBLOX. Now, before I started on this list I had never heard of this game, but apparently, it is a huge hit with kids, and there is even a promotion going on right now for new Pixelbook owners that can score you a rare set of wings for your character. The gameplay varies wildly depending on what type of game you choose to play, and let me tell you, there are hundreds to choose from. Think Minecraft, but worse looking and with more tools to build unique game modes. Luckily the keyboard controls do not require the touchpad to move the camera, unlike the Android version of Minecraft.

Why use a touchscreen to play games when every Chromebook comes with a keyboard?

While there are plenty of more games that support keyboard controls, above, you'll find AP's immediate favorites, from casual games like PAC-MAN 256 to deep management games like Project Highrise. While it would be great to see even more Android games adding keyboard support so that they are accessible on Chromebooks without the need for a mouse touchscreen, accessibility still isn't at the forefront of gaming, especially Chromebook gaming. The good news is that more and more games are released with keyboard support than ever in 2023, so expect to see the above roundup grow with some awesome titles in the coming year. Of course, if you prefer the tactility of a controller as opposed to a keyboard, we also have a roundup that covers the best Android games with controller support.