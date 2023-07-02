Amazon Prime Day may be the shopping holiday hogging all the attention this July, but Independence Day is the original hot deal summer event. From mattresses to mobile phones, from the smallest earbuds to the biggest TVs, everyone's shooting off deals like firecrackers — loudly and seemingly all at once. While you've been prepping the grill for those burgers and beef skewers, we've been deal-digging to bring you the best tech deals before they burn out.

Best deals

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1000 $1200 Save $200 If you demand only the best and boldest in your Android phones, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is for you. Superior cameras to its smaller siblings, S Pen support for its 6.9-inch screen, and the impressive performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, combine to make the Ultra a luxury of a phone in every way. It's $200 off at Amazon and Best Buy, but if you're on AT&T, get $800 trade-in for any Galaxy S/Z/Note in any condition. $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $1200 at AT&T

Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds $150 $200 Save $50 The QuietComfort II may be fancier and newer, but they're also twice the price of these $150 first-gen buds. They still bring phenomenal sound and excellent noise canceling in a comfy, compact package, and all the features you'd expect are still available for a tidy little sum. $150 at Best Buy

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 311 $169 $249 Save $80 If you need a Chromebook for your kid that won't break the bank — or want a lightweight, no-worries laptop to take on vacations or international trips — Acer's Spin 311 is the best value you can get, especially at this $169 price. The screen may be small, but a touchscreen is best for interacting with Android apps and games on this compact Chromebook. $169 at Best Buy

Android phones

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ $850 $1000 Save $150 The baby S23 is $100 off, and the Ultra is $200 off, but $150 off the S23+ is just the right price for just the right size phone. You avoid the hassles of a curved screen and the battery woes of the little one, and you still get all the performance and screen space you need for watching videos, playing games, and doom scrolling while you wait for colored fire to rain down overhead. $850 at Amazon $850 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Pixel 7a $449 $499 Save $50 There are two separate Pixel 7a deals this holiday: you can take $50 off the 7a itself at Best Buy by activating the phone with an eligible carrier at purchase, or you can get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-series. Either way, you get the first A-Series Pixel phone with wireless charging, a 90Hz screen, the same Pixel 7 performance, and way better colorways. $449 at Best Buy $499 at Amazon (Bundle)

Earbuds & headphones

Source: Anker Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds $80 $100 Save $20 Anker's newest earbuds have only been out for a few weeks, but a $20 on-page coupon drops it down to $80. Comfy, capable, and sporting one of the best customization apps available on true wireless earbuds today, the Liberty 4 NC are the noise-canceling buds to buy on a budget. $80 at Amazon

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 $149 $180 Save $31 These buds might have been an incremental upgrade, but when they're down to $150, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are quite tempting. With fun, bassy audio, excellent noise suppression for calls, and a great design, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have a lot to offer, even if ANC could be a little better. $149 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) $200 $250 Save $50 Worry not, Android users, the AirPods Pro are still decent ANC earbuds with a comfortable fit, even if you miss out on Apple-exclusive features like multipoint audio. If you use devices in both Apple and Android ecosystems, $50 off these high-quality buds could be a more than worthy deal. $200 at Amazon

Soiurce: Amazon Shokz OpenRun Pro $140 $180 Save $40 The OpenRun Pro are some of the best bone-conduction headphones on the market, and they're $40 at Best Buy this extended holiday weekend. If you want to listen to music during your daily swim or catch up on podcasts while staying alert of the crowd and traffic around you, these sturdy headphones are nigh unbeatable. $140 at Best Buy

This might sound slightly heretical, but this holiday weekend is actually a really awkward time for earbuds deals. There were far more on sale two weeks ago, and there will certainly be more on sale next week for Prime Day itself, but there are still some deals to tide us over until then. We'll keep our eyes peeled for more early Prime Day earbuds deals as we head into July, though.

TVs & smart home

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series While there's an invite-only deal for the non-QLED Omni Fire TV, the brighter, better picture of the Omni QLED is more than with the upgrade, especially when it's a full $200 off right now. Fire TV also remains one of the easiest smart TV interfaces to use, making it a great buy even for less tech-savvy users, if your grandma needs a new television for the kitchen. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Nest Learning $189 $249 Save $60 The third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat may be one of the older smart thermostats on the market at this point, but it's still one of the best. I wish discounts were more routine for this model, but there's no denying how much easier this one is to use, especially if your smart home is powered by Google Assistant. $189 at Amazon $249 at B&H Photo Video $190 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera $68 $130 Save $62 This outdoor camera can shine a light upon would-be intruders — or that deer that will NOT take a hint about eating your azaleas — when you need it without being as clunky as floodlight cameras. Both Amazon and Best Buy have discounted single cameras and multipacks, but we recommend grabbing one before seeing if you need multiple to cover your backyard. $68 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

If you're in the Alexa smart home ecosystem, we're in that weird twilight period between the set of Amazon device deals for June and the batch for the final lead-up to Prime Day, but Best Buy is helping pick up the slack with more smart home deals from Arlo, Google, and other brands. Smart lights, in particular, are hard to come by right now, but here's hoping the Philips Hue deals break soon, though Lifx and Govee already seem to be getting into the swing of things.

Tablets & Chromebooks

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3, 2022) $170 $230 Save $60 The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus provides an excellent display and viewing experience that belies its normal $230 price, much less this $170 sale price this weekend. It's not the most powerful tablet around, but for watching videos, reading comics, and killing that eight-hour flight to London, it's more than enough. $170 at Best Buy

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 311 $169 $249 Save $80 If you need a Chromebook for your kid that won't break the bank — or want a lightweight, no-worries laptop to take on vacations or international trips — Acer's Spin 311 is the best value you can get, especially at this $169 price. The screen may be small, but a touchscreen is best for interacting with Android apps and games on this compact Chromebook. $225 at Amazon $169 at Best Buy

Lenovo Duet 3 $279 $379 Save $100 Android tablets are fine, but their support life pales in comparison to Chromebook tablets, and they often don't come with keyboards or kickstands in the box. The Duet 3 will see system and security updates until at least June 2030 and offers a crisp 2K screen for media consumption alongside the productivity of Chrome OS. $100 off is a rare deal, so snatch it up while you can. $279 at Best Buy

Chromebook deals this holiday week are mostly at Best Buy, and that will almost undoubtedly hold through Prime Day next week. As a Chromebook aficionado, Best Buy is always where I start my deal-hunting because it offers a superior selection and more frequent discounts.

Like headphones, tablet deals have been a bit more sparse this weekend between the early Prime Day deals of yesterweek and the main event July 11, but we'll keep updating as we find them!