Journal is a new core app for Apple devices where you can write journal entries and insert pictures, videos, and other content. The Journal app is a step above your average note-taking app. It's smart enough to remind you to write about the new places you visit, the songs you play, or the workouts you complete.

While the Journal app is only for iPhone, plenty of third-party apps on Android give you a similar experience. Here are the nine best iPhone Journal app competitors you can download on your 5G Android smartphone.

1 Day One

Day One is a simple, easy-to-use, free app for digital journaling. You can write text as well as save photos, audio, and links in your journal. If you don't know what to write, choose a template to get ideas. The app automatically adds metadata to your journal, such as location, weather, currently playing music, and step count. This ensures your journal entry captures the moment so that you can enjoy reading it in the future.

Day One also offers a paid subscription that unlocks extra features, like cross-device access, audio recording, video addition, and more.

Price: Free, Premium ($2.92 per month)

2 5 Minute Journal

The 5 Minute Journal app is an effective journaling app that helps you practice self-care and gratitude. It's the best app for those who have never journaled before or feel intimidated when staring at an empty page. The app provides daily prompts to help you focus on positive aspects of your life, such as things you are grateful for or ways to improve your day.

You can only access the basic journaling tools in the free version. You can access customizable journal questions, a notes section, mood tracking, and widgets with a paid plan.

Price: Free, Paid version ($4.99 per month)

3 Diarium

Diarium is another journaling app that rivals Apple's Journal. It's free to use, and you can share your entries on social media and your blog via a link. You can add various media to your entries, including photos, videos, audio recordings, and other files. You can also add locations and tags for better organization.

The app is available on Windows, Android, macOS, and iOS. You can use it on all your devices and sync them with the click of a button. It also sends you reminders to write when you forget.

Price: Free, Pro ($4.99 per month)

4 Penzu

Penzu is a basic digital journal. Its focus on privacy makes it a good option. You can lock your journal with a special password and encrypt everything with 128-bit security. You can set the app to lock up tight every time. If you have the paid plan, Penzu goes the extra mile with military-grade 256-bit encryption to keep your entries safe. The app also sends you daily, weekly, or custom writing reminders.

Price: Free, Pro ($4.99 per month)

5 My Diary

My Diary leans into the idea that the more features, the better. It has a visually pleasing interface and offers a rich text editor, file attachments (photos, videos, and PDFs), and a built-in lock to protect your entries. You can back up your journal entries to Google Drive or Dropbox, giving you access to them on any device. You can also export your daily entries to plain text (TXT) or PDF format or print them for safekeeping.

Price: Free, Pro ($4.99 a month)

6 DailyBean

DailyBean takes the pain out of journaling with its fun interface and unique way to track your day through different metrics. Each night, you're prompted to record your day's highlights, including your emotions, the people you met, and how long you slept. You can also add pictures or thoughts. The calendar view gives a quick snapshot of your recent moods, and you can check the basic mood analysis for a month or a year at a glance.

Price: Free, Premium ($1.99 per month)

7 Journey

The extensive range of journal plugins sets Journey apart from the crowd. You can add plugins to export files, add media, and publish a blog. Another unique feature of Journey is its journal entry flashbacks. The app notifies and lets you look at your best memories and journal entries from a week, a month, or a year or two ago.

You can also create shared journals and edit journals with friends and family. The app comes with over 14 color themes and 60 templates. All entries are end-to-end encrypted and can be secured with a passcode and fingerprint lock.

Price: Free, Premium ($3.99 a month)

8 Daylio

Daylio is another easy-to-use journaling app that helps you track your daily mood and activities. You can log your feelings, note your activities, and record voice entries. The text editor provides a quick and easy way to leave notes, offering decent formatting tools and the option to add pictures to your entries. You can also set daily, weekly, or monthly goals to stay motivated. Plus, you can back up and restore your entries using Google Drive.

Price: Free, Premium ($2.99 a month)

9 Grid Diary

Grid Diary differentiates itself from other journaling apps with its swappable prompts and flexible grid format. The app provides you with daily questions tailored to your goals. These questions are organized in a grid for better tracking. You can also add pictures to each entry and review your entries using the built-in calendar.

Price: Free, Premium ($2.99 per month)

Journal anywhere, anytime

Finding a good Apple Journal app alternative isn't difficult. There are a ton of apps that work on Android phones and offer most features Apple introduced with its journaling app. You might want to mix and match a few apps to suit your needs.

These to-do and task-management apps may also come in handy for journaling. If you don't want to install an app, the Google Keep app on Android works well for journal entries.