The 13-inch iPad Pro is the most expensive tablet in Apple’s portfolio. Starting at $1,299, it even leaves the best Android tablets behind on the price front. So, it’s a no-brainer that you’ll want to protect this significant investment. Moreover, the best iPad Pro cases keep the tablet safe and add additional functionality to improve its overall experience. So, here are our top picks to get you started.

Best overall Spigen Urban Fit for iPad Pro 13 (2024) The Spigen Urban Fit has a fabric exterior and a TPU shell. It's sleek and protects the iPad Pro 13 (2024) from impacts. It has an Apple Pencil holder with magnetic charging, so you won’t have to worry about losing it. The front flap also doubles as a stand and offers two viewing angles for hands-free media consumption and content creation. $35 at Amazon $55 at Spigen

Premium pick Zugu Case for iPad Pro 13 (2024) There is a lot to like about the Zugu case for the iPad Pro 13 (2024). It’s well-built and offers 5-foot drop protection. The case's main highlight is the built-in stand, which offers ten viewing angles and is stable enough to be used in your lap. The company has also included magnets on the back for mounting on a flat magnetic surface. You'll also get a cutout to charge your Apple Pencil and a separate storage area. $80 at Amazon

Best value JETech Clear Case for iPad Pro 13 (2024) The JETech Clear Case is perfect for anyone who wants to protect the iPad Pro 13 (2024) without hiding its sleek look. It features a transparent polycarbonate exterior and a TPU bumper to safeguard the tablet from bumps and scratches. Its no-frills design keeps things simple, but that doesn't mean it lacks features; it has a cutout to charge the Apple Pencil and raised bezels. Plus, the case is lightweight and available at an affordable price. $15 at Amazon

Promoted pick Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for iPad Pro 13 (2024) In partnership with Supcase The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a heavy-duty iPad Pro 13 (2024) case that provides superior protection against everyday mishaps, including up to 20-foot drops. Its built-in screen protector offers 360-degree coverage as well as an Apple Pencil holder and a kickstand that supports two viewing angles. Unfortunately, there is only one color option. $36 at Amazon $36 at Supcase

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro 13 (2024) Whether you prefer first-party cases or want slim protection for the iPad Pro 13 (2024), the official Apple Smart Folio is an excellent choice. It attaches magnetically to the iPad to offer essential protection. Its folio-style design also keeps the front and back of the tablet safe. However, it has no side protection and is unlikely to be very helpful if a severe drop occurs. $99 at Amazon

Poetic TurtleSkin for iPad Pro 13 (2024) The Poetic TurtleSkin is a great, safe case if your kids use your iPad Pro. Its thick silicone construction absorbs impacts with ease. The company even claims it can withstand drops from as high as 10 feet. The case also features textured sides for enhanced grip and is washable. Moreover, it has raised edges, heat vents, and angled cutouts to redirect sound toward you. $21 at Amazon $21 at Poetic

Pitaka MagEZ Folio 2 for iPad Pro 13 (2024) The Pitaka MagEZ Folio 2 is a solid alternative to the official Apple Smart Folio with a significantly lower price tag. It has a similar slim profile and attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro 13 (2024). However, unlike Apple’s offering, which lacks any Apple Pencil storage, the Pitaka's magnetic clasp that secures the front flap keeps the stylus in place. The front flap also doubles as a kickstand and offers four viewing angles. $60 at Pitaka

Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro 13 (2024) Looking for a keyboard case? It’s hard to go wrong with the Logitech Combo Touch. It has a well-spaced backlit keyboard and a large trackpad, allowing you to enhance the powerful iPad Pro 13 (2024). More importantly, you can detach the keyboard when you don’t need it and still maintain the tablet's safety. It’s also well-built and features a cutout to charge the Apple Pencil. Unfortunately, there is only one color. $260 at Logitech

Torro Leather Case for iPad Pro 13 (2024) The Torro Leather Case looks elegant, featuring a leather exterior and a TPU shell. It uses top-grain cowhide leather for a premium look and will develop a lovely patina over time, further adding character to its look. The case fits snugly on the 13-inch iPad Pro and doubles as a stand when needed. Unlike a magnetic mechanism in other folio-style cases, the case also uses an elastic strap to secure the front flap. Unfortunately, it lacks an Apple Pencil holder. $80 at Amazon

Keep the 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) safe

The 2024 iPad Pro 13 is an exciting piece of tech, but accidents happen. Before your new iPad takes a tumble, choose a high-quality case to keep it safe. The Spigen Urban Fit is an excellent choice for most users. It has a folio-style form factor and sports a fabric exterior that gives it an exciting look. The case also has a TPU shell to shield the iPad Pro from dents and impacts.

The Zugu is another excellent option that delivers superior protection and offers many viewing angles through the built-in stand. It also features airflow vents and an Apple Pencil holder.

The JETech Clear Case is a no-frills choice for users on a budget. It flaunts the iPad Pro's design while keeping it safe. This is not the most protective case, but it will be enough if you are relatively careful. For rugged protection, you can go with the Poetic and Supcase offerings.

Additionally, Logitech’s Combo Touch is a top-notch keyboard case that delivers solid protection. You can also detach the keyboard part of the case when you don’t need it.