The iPad Pro 11-inch (2024) is one of Apple's latest and most powerful tablets. Equipped with the more capable M4 chipset, it’s also one of the most versatile devices you can buy today. While some of the best Android tablets offer even more functionality and flexibility, there’s no denying that the iPad is still the best productivity tool, especially when it comes to professional-level work.

However, iPads are fragile, with their aluminum chassis and glass display still prone to scratch marks. They require the same level of protection as Android tablets, especially when you consider the even higher price tag. While the iPad may no longer bend as easily as it did before, a case can easily prevent that — and even provide additional features, such as storage for your Apple Pencil and a kickstand.

Best overall Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro for iPad Pro 11 (2024) $32 $50 Save $18 The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro is specifically designed for the new iPad Pro 11-inch. It has a dedicated storage compartment for the Apple Pencil, a built-in kickstand, and Spigen’s Air Cushion technology that helps absorb shocks. It’s made of high-quality materials and has precise cutouts for all ports and buttons. $32 at Amazon

Premium pick Apple Folio for iPad Pro 11 (2024) The Apple Smart Folio comes in three stylish colors, matching the beautiful and thin design of the iPad Pro. It attaches to the device magnetically, so the iPad can wake up or go to sleep when the case is opened or closed. It provides great overall protection and feels undeniably premium. It’s also adjustable, enabling you to set it up for video calls, reading, and consuming content. $79 at Amazon

Best value JETech Clear for iPad Pro 11 (2024) $12 $13 Save $1 JETech’s Clear case is ideal for those who want to show off the iPad Pro in its true form. It has an anti-yellowing material that prevents discoloration, and the hard PC back guards the device against scratches and accidental drops. There’s also a storage compartment for the Apple Pencil, and raised bezels that protect the display and camera. $12 at Amazon

ESR Shift Magnetic Case for iPad Pro 11 (2024) The ESR Shift Magnetic Case comes in five beautiful colors, allowing you to showcase your style. It has nine standing angles, adjustable portrait and landscape viewing options, and a rotating cover. It keeps the iPad Pro safe from everyday wear and tear, as well as accidental drops and scuffs. $43 at Amazon

Promoted pick Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for iPad Pro 11 (2024) In partnership with Supcase The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a heavy-duty, rugged case. Its dual-layered shield helps absorb shocks, and the case itself comes with a built-in screen protector, storage space for the Apple Pencil, and even an adjustable kickstand on the back. It’s lightweight and a great option for those seeking added protection. $33 at Amazon

UAG Rugged case for iPad Pro 11 (2024) Urban Armor Gear is known for its stylish, rugged cases. It comes in six stylish designs and has a highly adjustable viewing stand. The folio case protects the display from debris and scuffs, while the rest of the tablet is covered by a tough PU exterior that provides military-grade protection. There’s also an Apple Pencil compartment. $70 at Amazon

Top cases for iPad Pro 11 (2024)

There’s a case for everyone, and our picks should be suitable for most users with various needs. Whether you need something to keep your iPad Pro safe from general wear and tear, or a heavy-duty case for work, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re looking for something simple that gets the job done and doesn’t break the bank, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro is the one we recommend. It’s slim, lightweight, provides an adjustable kickstand and stylus holder, and has the perfect level of protection to keep your iPad Pro safe from all types of accidents.

However, if you’re after something more premium and elegant, you might be interested in the Apple Folio case. While it costs nearly double Spigen’s offering, it’s made of a more premium material, and it benefits from the magnetic enclosure that can wake or put your tablet into sleep mode. It still lets you prop it up at an angle, too, making it ideal for watching TV shows and movies, reading, or having a FaceTime call with a friend.

Finally, for those seeking a simpler case that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, the JETech Clear case is an excellent alternative that's lightweight and provides great security for your expensive gadget. And don’t let the price fool you — it's still a quality case that even has an Apple Pencil storage compartment, making it easy to take it with you wherever you go.