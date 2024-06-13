The 13-inch iPad Air is the newest entrant in Apple’s popular iPad lineup. Besides increasing the competition for the best Android tablets, it gives iPad users another impressive high-end large-screen tablet option if they don’t have the budget for the 13-inch iPad Pro. The aluminum chassis and front cover glass make the iPad Air reasonably durable. However, it's also the heaviest model, so it's more likely to sustain severe damage when dropped. But you can significantly mitigate that by investing in a good quality case. Fortunately, a wide array of options is available from reputable manufacturers, like the options on this list.

Spigen Air Skin Pro for iPad Air 13 (2024) Best overall The Spigen Air Skin Pro is a standout iPad Air case, offering a unique feature set. Its detachable front cover provides the benefits of a folio-style case and a regular back cover for full coverage. The foldable front cover also serves as a stand for easy video viewing. Plus, you'll get a durable construction for effective drop protection and a dedicated slot for the Apple Pencil. $42 at Amazon $65 at Spigen

OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 for iPad Air 13 (2024) Premium pick OtterBox produces some of the most high-quality and protective cases for mobile devices, and its Symmetry Series 360 case for the 13-inch iPad Air meets expectations. It’s a folio-style case with a transparent back, so you can not keep the iPad Air protected and flaunt its design and color. The case meets military-grade drop test standards and has a foldable front flap that functions as a stand. $90 at Amazon

JETech Clear Case for iPad Air 13 (2024) Best value The JETech Clear Case for the Apple iPad Air 13-inch is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality. Its polycarbonate and TPU construction provides decent protection against everyday mishaps. The case features raised edges to safeguard the display and the rear camera. It also includes precise cutouts and tactile buttons for easy use. While it doesn't have a slot for the stylus, it does have a cutout for charging the Apple Pencil. $15 at Amazon

ESR Shift Magnetic Case for iPad Air 13 (2024) The ESR Shift Magnetic Case is an excellent accessory that goes beyond protecting your iPad Air 13-inch. It has two parts: a regular back cover and a folio-style case. Both attach magnetically to deliver 360-degree coverage. The folio part doubles as a stand and supports multiple viewing angles. Unfortunately, the two pieces make the case cumbersome. But you can detach the folio when you don’t need it to remove the extra bulk. $54 at Amazon $55 at ESR

UAG Metropolis SE for iPad Air 13 (2024) The UAG Metropolis SE features an industrial look and a folio-style form factor, delivering impressive protection against bumps, dents, and drops. The case has a honeycomb pattern inside to absorb impacts and keep the iPad Air safe. It also has Apple Pencil storage, a secure magnetic closing mechanism, and precise cutouts. Moreover, it doubles as a kickstand with multiple viewing angles. You can buy the Metropolis SE in many exciting colors. $80 at UAG

Spigen Urban Fit for iPad Air 13 (2024) The Spigen Urban Fit is a sleek 13-inch iPad Air case in multiple exciting colors. It sports a soft nylon exterior, faux leather lining, and a TPU bumper, which delivers good iPad Air protection. The case also features an Apple Pencil holder, tactile buttons, and precise cutouts, including one that offers easy access to Touch ID. Like other Spigen offerings, the Urban Fit is well-built and reasonably priced. $35 at Amazon $55 at Spigen

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air 13 (2024) The Smart Folio from Apple is an official 13-inch iPad Air case with a slim and lightweight design. It is available in many colors to complement the iPad Air's hues. It attaches magnetically to the device but only protects the front and the back. Unfortunately, there is no side protection. So, it’s only a good option if you are reasonably careful. The case can also function as a stand. $99 at Amazon $99 at Apple

Torro Leather Case for iPad Air 13 (2024) The Torro Leather Case is a premium iPad Air 13-inch case made with genuine top-grain cowhide leather for an elegant look. It has a folio-style design, but instead of a magnetic clasp, it has an elastic strap to close the cover. There is also a microfiber lining to prevent the iPad Air from scratches. Additionally, the durable TPU frame keeps the tablet safe from bumps and drops. $90 at Torro

Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Air 13 (2024) The Logitech Combo Touch is a more versatile and affordable alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 13-inch iPad Air. It features a well-spaced keyboard and a responsive trackpad. The keyboard is also detachable when it's unnecessary, while the remaining case will continue protecting the device. Plus, you get a built-in kickstand to prop up the tablet when typing or viewing videos. $230 at Logitech

Top cases for the iPad Air 13 (2024)

iPads are incredibly popular, so there is no lack of excellent cases to keep them safe from mishaps. It’s easy to get a case that meets your needs. But if you aren’t sure what to buy, Spigen’s Air Skin Pro is a good decision. It comes from a reputed manufacturer and has a hybrid design boasting a detachable front cover. The cover also stores an Apple Pencil and is available in multiple colors.

The OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 offers even better protection. Like the Spigen option, it has a clear back to flaunt the iPad Air 13 design, color, and a folio-style form factor. While you can’t remove its front cover, it provides superior drop protection.

Additionally, JETech’s Clear Case will attract value-conscious buyers with its affordable price and no-frills design. While it can’t store an Apple Pencil, it has a cutout to charge one. It also provides reasonable protection against bumps, dents, and drops.

Among other options, the ESR Shift Magnetic Case is a unique offering. It has two parts, one of which can serve as a stand with multiple viewing angles.