Having officially embarked on its third year as a platform, Google Stadia continues to defy naysayers as it trudges along with its mission to bring cloud gaming to the masses. While Stadia may have missed out on some of the year's biggest AAA titles, it added quite a few indie gems to the roster. These are my top five favorite indie games that came to Stadia in 2021.

5. Kaze and the Wild Masks

Kaze and the Wild Masks is a classic platformer with a modern graphics aesthetic. In fact, it's the most retro-feeling game here. The storyline's simple enough: Kaze’s friend has been cursed after touching the ring that activates the wild masks, darkness is spreading across the land, and you're now tasked with battling through levels of vegetable-based enemies (we’re talking about fighting carrots, pea pods, and tomatoes, among others) to save it all.

Gameplay-wise, Kaze feels like Super Mario Brothers-meets-Sonic and Tails. Like the former, you can stomp on top of your enemies and spin into them to send them flying. As for the latter, you can even wind your ears to glide through the air, helping you get to areas that would otherwise be more difficult to reach.

Sadly, while Kaze gets Tails' glide ability, it inherits none of Sonic's speed — walking movements are a bit slow, and without the ability to run, you'll rarely feel like the game is moving too fast. That said, Kaze still offers its own unique challenges, particularly when it comes to encountering different types of enemies and timing your movements just right as you traverse the obstacles in each level. To keep things interesting, you’ll also have the occasional opportunity to don the wild masks that enable Kaze to fly, swim, and more.

Overall, Kaze and the Wild Masks is a fun platforming adventure that pays respect to its retro gaming inspirations in a way that will satisfy both older and younger players. You can pick up Kaze and the Wild Masks from the Stadia store today for $29.99 at the link below.

4. GRIME

If you've ever wanted to know what it's like to have a black hole for a head, GRIME is your game. You start this Metroidvania-style side-scrolling platformer as a rock-like humanoid that finds itself fallen and gripping to life in the depths of a dank cavern. After pulling yourself together (literally) and beginning your ascent toward whence you came, you’ll meet other rock-like formations along the way, some of which envy your chiseled physique and others who want you dead.

From there, you’ll have to learn how to use your black-holed head to vanquish the creatures sprawled throughout the cavern. Simply tilt your head toward an enemy just as it attacks to consume its life force (which can be used to restore your health). If you're a half-second too soon or too late, you'll take damage (or even perish).

GRIME isn't all about the black hole mechanics, though. You’ll get to level up your character’s stats — such as health, strength, dexterity, etc. — as well as equip different types of weapons that each come with their own play style. Don't go swinging your weapons all willy-nilly, though; dashes and melee attacks rely on force (stamina), which will drain quickly when used in succession. As a result, players have to learn to be patient and calculated when confronting foes.

GRIME is a quirky game teeming with unique qualities (when was the last time you played as someone with a black hole for a head?), fun combat, and bizarrely intriguing characters. GRIME is available to purchase directly from the Stadia store for $24.99. Stadia Pro subscribers can also claim GRIME for free and keep it in their library throughout the duration of their subscription.

3. Young Souls

A first-on-Stadia exclusive title, Young Souls is a modern take on the 2D side-scrolling brawlers of yore. It follows two orphaned twins, Jenn and Tristan, who take up arms to rescue their missing foster father. It's when their search leads them into another dimension that their mission becomes more than they bargained for.

When it comes to gameplay, fans of titles like Streets of Rage and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game will feel right at home. You'll have the opportunity to mow down hordes of goblins, creatures, and other enemies by using a variety of skills and weapons.

Combat is delightfully nuanced in Young Souls. There are tons of different options that change the way your character behaves. For instance, equipping more durable armor will offer more protection but at the cost of slowing down your character's movements, making you more vulnerable to attacks. At the same time, wielding the full gamut of weapons — from swords, to hammers, to daggers, and more — will change your character's fighting style, allowing you to tune gameplay to your personal strengths. You can also level up your character's skill attributes to give them an edge over increasingly more difficult enemies.

Bottom line: Young Souls is a fantastic homage to the side-scrolling brawler genre. Its memorable characters, cool weapons, and challenging enemies will keep you engaged for countless hours and then some. As a Stadia-first exclusive title, you can buy Young Souls right now for $24.99 at the link below. The game is expected to land on other platforms soon.

2. Wavetale

Another limited-time Stadia exclusive, Wavetale is a delightful adventure that follows a young woman (Sigrid) and her grandmother as they learn to survive in a ruined world where floodwaters and dangerous fog have consumed the once-proud city. It's when this fog suddenly encroaches on Sigrid's home in the lighthouse that the two must team up with an unsuspecting ally to save what's left of their sunken world.

Right off the bat, Wavetale feels a bit more polished than one might expect from a typical indie project. For starters, the voice acting is top-notch — it's genuine, heartfelt, and real. The graphics are gorgeous — from the textures of the ruined cityscapes to the flow of the waves, it's all stunning. The game soundtrack is also beautiful, offering a haunting yet serene backdrop that only enhances the beauty of the world its developers created.

These attributes would be enough to make Wavetale a noteworthy title in their own right, but it's the gameplay that really sets it off. In a word, it's nothing short of thrilling. One moment, you're defying the realm of possibilities by taking your first step onto the ominous sea beyond. Next, you're surfing across the rippling waves on your bare feet, climbing hills, skating into valleys, and catching air above the shifting tides. Then, with some help from your weapon, you're soaring through the sky like Spiderman, swinging from ruined building to ruined building. As far as game mechanics go, Wavetale is a true marvel.

Things aren't all great, though. The game is pretty short, combat could be more intuitive, and nothing you encounter will feel overtly challenging. Despite these drawbacks, Wavetale is a delightful adventure with an intriguing world begging to be traversed via the coolest traveling method I've seen in a long time.

You can only get Wavetale right now from the Stadia store for $29.99. If you subscribe to Stadia Pro, you can also add Wavetale to your library at no extra cost. The game is expected to launch on additional platforms in 2022.

1. Blue Fire

Claimable with a Stadia Pro subscription, Blue Fire is the mysterious tale of a young hero tasked with the job of rescuing the kingdom of Penumbra from the dark forces that have consumed it. Your journey begins within the confines of a test tube. Upon breaking it open, you quickly find the remains of the adventurers that came before you — whatever challenge lies ahead, none have succeeded thus far.

At first glance, it's easy to see what inspired Blue Fire into existence. Harking back to the cult-classic games that put Nintendo on the map, this hack 'n' slash platforming RPG is everything I loved about gaming while growing up. It's a glorious combination of The Legend of Zelda's fighting mechanics with the platforming prowess of a 3D Mario adventure — one part strategy, one part skill, and all parts mastery.

As you progress, you'll pick up various upgrades — including abilities, weapons, colorful skins, and other items — that make traversing the world that much more accessible and exciting. You'll also meet a number of interesting characters along your path, most of which who are willing to help you in one way or another (so make sure you talk to all of them).

As with some of the other titles on this list, my favorite part about Blue Fire is the active gameplay. Even on a cloud gaming platform where latency can occasionally get in the way, Blue Fire's controls are tight and precise — exactly what you need in a platformer where missing a ledge by half an inch in either direction spells certain death. Combat is also engaging, forcing the player to study their opponents and attack using the full breadth of their abilities.

In short, Blue Fire is a challenging adventure that will test your patience, resolve, and gaming skillsets in the best ways. While it can be difficult at times, Blue Fire's tight movement mechanics and unique character abilities offer a rewarding play experience that makes it difficult to put down. If you're even remotely a fan of platforming RPGs, Blue Fire is a must-own.

You can add Blue Fire to your Stadia games collection for only $19.99. You can also get it for free right now when you subscribe to Stadia Pro.

