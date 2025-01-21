With more of us using our phones instead of DSLR or mirrorless cameras, editing apps need to provide quality results like the desktop options do. Whether you use a phone with the best camera built in , edit old photos, or import from your DSLR to your phone, having easy-to-navigate editing apps is important. From free options to premium, there are plenty of photo and image-editing apps to choose from, no matter your style of photography and level of experience.

7 Photoshop Express

Photoshop Express is Adobe's mobile answer to your photo-editing needs. While the app is free, not all the features are freely available because Adobe would never give away their secrets.

You don't have all the power of Photoshop. Photoshop Express is similar to Photoshop Elements, a less complex, non-subscription Photoshop offering. Nonetheless, it features many great image editing tools.

In Express, you can use layers, transparency masks, text tools, and Looks (or filters). You can also edit RAW format photos. Editing is fun and easy, with features like red-eye removal, collage layouts, and AI enhancements.

6 VSCO

Editing and social networking

VSCO, short for Visual Supply Company, is a photo-editing tool for Android, iOS, and desktops. It focuses on letting users edit and share their photos like a pro. With a professional photography network, sharing your photos via VSCO removes the judgment of traditional social networking and puts your photos in front of like-minded creative photographers.

Editing tools and sharing features are built into the app. VSCO began as a like-for-like to Instagram when Instagram filters were all the rage. VSCO's primary editing style is emulating film photos, which is back in fashion for Gen Z photographers.

It runs on a freemium model, with a few features available under the free plan. VSCO Pro is $60 per year and offers more exclusive presents and filters, editing tools, and educational tutorials.

5 Lightroom Mobile

More powerful photo editing

Lightroom Mobile is the mobile version of Adobe's famed photo development and organization tool, Lightroom. Free to install, there are many great free features. You can level up your editing with a paid Premium plan from $10 per month, but it's a great tool even on the free version.

Lightroom Mobile is best for keeping the integrity of your photos. It isn't the best option if you use your photos to create digital content, marketing, or fun filtered images. It's better for photographers on the go.

If you have an active Creative Cloud account, you can access other files saved in your Creative Cloud plan. You can send photos from Lightroom Mobile to Lightroom CC desktop version or other Adobe tools like Adobe Express and Photoshop via the cloud.

4 Snapseed

The best free editing app