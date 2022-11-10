Also known as incremental games, idle games usually feature a simple user interface that allows players to enjoy them without constantly playing. Idle games can be played in short bursts and don’t require much interaction, where many of these titles run on their own most of the time.

It also helps that one main feature of these idle games includes managing notifications on your phone just in case users go too long without playing. Though the games won’t push your favorite high-end Android phones to the limit, it’s all about style and charm with idle titles.

IdleOn Worlds - The Idle Game MMO

2 Images

Close

Massively Multiplayer Online RPGs are known for being extremely involved in getting the right gameplay results. The LavaFlame 2 developed an MMO titled IdleOn Worlds, which has players completing quests while engaging with various characters to build a guild. There are 11 unique classes divided into 12 unique skills and sub-systems. When not playing, player characters will still gather resources, craft, gain experience points, and fight enemies. Adding to this game’s charm is a unique 8bit pixel art style that’s visually appealing.

Fallout Shelter

2 Images

Close

Released months before Fallout 4 hit previous-gen consoles in 2015, Fallout Shelter has players building their life underground following a nuclear attack. Players can find jobs, interact with other characters living 2,000 below the surface, and craft tools to make their lives a bit better. There are other things to keep players occupied, including combat with opposition inside and outside of the shelter alongside romantic options. Fans of the Fallout series or those new to the post-apocalyptic world featuring a slick retro-futuristic art style are sure to enjoy what this game has to offer.

Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector

2 Images

Close

Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector is a joyful experience to play off and on. Players pretty much lay out toys and foods in their digital front yard for cats’ enjoyment. As players fill up their Catbook log, dozens of cat varieties will stop by. Players can even make an album of cat photos and later use them as wallpaper for their mobile devices. The cool thing about Neko Atsume is that players can enjoy the game at their leisure without the fear of missing out on anything or losing. It definitely serves as the second most relaxing game in today's roundup.

zombIDLE

2 Images

Close

In another game sporting an 8-bit visual style, zombIDLE will see players defending their field from the undead. To do so, players can use various weapons and tools to destroy the onslaught of zombies in addition to other ghoulish beings. Successfully pulling this off will see players rewarded with monetary opportunities to upgrade their arsenal. This zombIDLE clicker game is perfect for anyone looking for an occasional short burst of intense action.

Idle Heroes

2 Images

Close

One of the most robust RPGs in the idle game genre, Idle Heroes, allows players to build a team of heroes to fight against evil forces. There are over 400 heroes to control with various classes in a take-on through turn-based combat. If things get a bit too difficult, users can stop playing, as the game will allow heroes to earn experience points, collect resources, and upgrade tools before returning. Players with enough confidence can take the battle online for multiplayer or play co-operatively with friends through guild boss battles.

Idle Mafia - Tycoon Manager

2 Images

Close

Crime pays in this mafia simulator. Idle Mafia allows players to grow their criminal empire via various means, including robbery and taking protection fees. Players can expand their illegal organization to other cities to take on potential rivals. Running casinos or even an adult movie studio are other ways to make money in Idle Mafia - Tycoon Manager as well. When not playing, minions will keep the criminal empire running while away from your phone.

Idle Farming Empire

2 Images

Close

Fans of games like Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon may get a kick out of Idle Farming Empire. The goal of the game is to build the biggest farming business in the world through intelligent investments. This can include growing a large number of crops or raising livestock. There’s even a cool weather control mechanic to make farming more of an efficient experience. Players can even customize the look of their farm and buy more farmland. When not playing, your farm will operate on its own.

Cats & Soup

2 Images

Close

The most relaxing game on this list has to go to Cats & Soup. Featuring a lovely art style inspired by Japanese illustrations, the game will see players raising cats in a beautiful animal forest where cats make soup. Featuring dozens of cat varieties, Cats & Soup allows users to dress and customize their furry creatures however they see fit. There’s a tycoon angle that can have cats cook food and collect resources when away from the phone. As an added layer of relaxation, there’s also a customizable playlist of sounds.

Egg, Inc.

2 Images

Close

A quirky idea for a game, Egg, Inc allows players to run a chicken farm. This clicker/simulation hybrid has players investing wisely in making their chicken farm the biggest in the world. Players can literarily make it big enough to launch space expeditions. Besides playing solo, there are also cooperative features in addition to daily events. For a game with such a simple premise, the number of daily events ensures players always have a reason to pick up and play.

What you need to know about Idle games

Idle games work best for players who just want an easy experience with no expectations of easily winning or grinding toward a long-term goal. These are for more passive gamers who want to interact and game at their leisure. Players looking for more involved titles may want to check out our best action games list.