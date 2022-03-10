One of the best things about using Android is that it's highly customizable, seeing that you can always switch up your launcher as well as the icon packs it uses. Of course, there are a plethora of icon packs on the Play Store to choose from, so it's tough to know which packs are worth exploring. This is why AP has compiled a list of standout icon packs, the cream of the crop, as it were. And like all of AP's best apps roundups, the list will continually grow as we update it with new items, so feel free to shout out your favorites in the comments if you'd like to see something added to the list. So let's dig in; it's time to start theming.

Minimal O - Icon Pack

I don't know about you, but I'm a big fan of circular icons, especially when there's a minimal design on the table. After a lot of frustration seeing the majority of my stock Google icons encircled in white, Minimal O was the perfect choice to replace those unsightly icons with something much more fitting that keeps with the circular stock theme Android is known for. So if you, too, are tired of Google dragging its feet, wondering when its app icons will finally match while actually looking pleasant, why wait, JustNewDesigns has your back with Minimal O.

There's no shortage of choices within the pack, seeing that there are 6450+ icons available, and even if you do run across an app that doesn't have an icon in this pack, there are so many choices, you can find something close that's just as fitting.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $6.49

Whicons - White Icon Pack

What would a minimal home screen be without minimal icons? If you're the sort that requires the simplest of icons to pair with a minimally-themed home screen, Whicons is an excellent choice, thanks to its white icons. This icon pack works great with darker backgrounds, as well as gradients, keeping your homescreen and app drawer clean with no colors in the icons to break up the slick look.

This large icon pack from Randle offers 7548 icons as well as a few wallpapers. You can safely rely on it since it's been supported with regular updates since 2014. It's an oldie but a goodie, and for a good reason. It's a solid pack that's perfect for the minimal themers out there.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $11.99

Ombre - Icon Pack

Those who lean towards using dark themes, or those who would like their icons to offer exuberant colors, should get a kick out of Ombre. This lively pack offers deep colors that pop off an OLED screen, with over 4,400 icons in store. Variants for app icons are included, so you can even drill down the theme to your preference, and the icon pack even includes a bunch of wallpapers to get you started on your latest theming attempt. Ombre comes from DrumDestroyer Themes, one of the bigger names in the Android icon pack game, so you know you'll be in good hands if you go with it.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

Flat Square - Icon Pack

If you're into Material Design icons but have also been searching for a flat pack with no shadows or other distractions, Flat Square is a standout from FL Design that offers more than 2900 icons. A slew of launchers is supported, and there are great alternative looks available for the most popular apps. All icons are flat squares that fit in great with any Material Design themes, and support is frequent as well, with new icons added all of the time.

More or less, Flat Square is a somewhat minimally designed icon pack that stands out from the crowd with its flat Material Design look, which is precisely why this pack is so highly rated. For a four-year-old collection, Flat Square is still kicking with gusto.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $49.99

Pix Material You Icons

Of course, why settle for Material Design icons when you can move up to something designed around Material You, the latest and greatest design language Google introduced with Android 12. As you would expect, Pix Material You Icons offers exactly that, a bunch of Material You icons for all of your favorite apps. Various background colors are supported, along with multiple shapes for the icons, and of course these icons adjust to your wallpaper, just as any Material You pack should (as long as you're on Android 12).

While Pix Material You Icons pack is a newer release, app coverage is pretty good, as well as support, as updates are frequent so far. If you're shooting for an Android 12 theme that offers Material You for a plethora of app icons while Google is still dragging its feet, Pix Material You Icons is a fresh up-and-comer that's easily worth a look.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Outline Icons - Icon Pack

There are plenty of icon packs that offer neon outlines, but Outline Icons is the standout thanks to its gigantic app support with over 8400 icons and, well, because its icons look awesome. There's a consistent design language for all of the neon-outlined icons, and since 32+ launchers are supported, this is a pack that has some legs as well as longevity, seeing that it's already four years old and still receiving updates every month.

Alternate colors are available so you can easily theme to your heart's content without worrying about dark or light wallpaper support. You can even request icons if there's something that's missing, with a fast track available for those willing to pay a little extra.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $24.99

Zwart - Black Icon Pack

If Whicons white icons aren't fitting for your minimal theming needs, perhaps the sister icon pack Zwart will float your boat? This is, of course, a black icon pack from Randle, the creator of Whicons, offering the exact opposite of the white pack. Black icons are best for light themes and light wallpapers, but just like Whicons, there are 7548 icons included, so coverage is spectacular for your minimal light-theming needs.

Zwart may be slightly newer than Whicons seeing that it was launched a year later, but it's still an older icon pack that's stood the test of time, and that probably has a lot to do with its excellent support, with the app being updated several times a month.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $11.99

Verticons Icon Pack

When you eventually get sick of circular icons, Verticons is lying in wait to up your rectangle game. This is an icon pack that offers tall rectangular icons, with over 4900 individual designs covering 6000+ apps. While the unique icon shape is the primary draw, you also get 80+ high-resolution wallpapers, as well as a request tool built directly into the app.

The pack dates all the way back to 2017, but it's still seeing updates on a monthly basis. If you're worried about a long-term lack of updates, don't fret; Verticons developer SpaceMan is constantly active across all of its packs.

Monetization: $1.69 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Today's icon pack roundup is simply the beginning, a fresh start to list out some of AP's favorite packs, and the roundup will be continually updated with new listings moving forward to grow the list exponentially, so feel free to sound off in the comments to recommend your favorites if you'd like to see them added to the list.

Of course, if you're looking for some awesome launchers to test the above icon packs, but your phone's stock launcher doesn't support icons, you can jump to our roundup of the best Android launchers to grab a launcher that supports the above icon packs so you can easily test to your heart's content.

