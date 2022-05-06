Hulu has plenty of returning originals and binge-worthy classics coming in May, but here's 5 brand new shows for you to stream

Whether you're a diehard Letterkenny fan, a true-crime obsessive, or you just enjoy a quiet drama, Hulu is the perfect streaming destination. This month, Hulu is pulling out all the stops, releasing its adaptation of Sally Rooney's beloved "Conversations With Friends," as well as Pistol, based on Steve Jones "Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol." Here's our list of our top, must-watch shows that premiere on the streaming giant this May.

Conversations With Friends

Genre: Drama

Release Date: May 15 (Complete series)

Cast: Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke

Sally Rooney's intimate and minimalist classic, "Conversations with Friends," is definitely Hulu's headline seiries premiere this May. Two Dublin college students, Frances and Bobbi, and the strange and unexpected connection they forge with married couple, Melissa and Nick.

Candy

Genre: Crime

Release Date: May

Cast: Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, Raúl Esparza

Candy Montgomery is a 1980's housewife and mother who did everything right: a good husband, two kids, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions, but when the pressure of conformity builds up, her actions scream for a bit of freedom.

Who Do You Believe?

Genre: True Crime

Release Date: May 4 (streaming)

The innovative, new series features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details. Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are two sides to every story – and there's no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Within this unique storytelling format, every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: "Who Do You Believe?"

Shoresy

Genre: Comedy Sports

Release Date: May 27

Cast: Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Ryan McDonell

Foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite character, Shoresy, joins the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again.

Pistol

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music

Release Date: May 31 (Complete series)

Cast: Maise Williams, Dylan Llewellyn, Louis Partridge, Fabien Frankel, Anson Boon, Toby Wallace, Jacob Slater

Based on Steve Jones' memoir "Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol", the limited series "Pistol" is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with "no future" who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution is the band Sex Pistols -- and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols' founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones' hilarious, emotional and at times heartbreaking journey guides viewers through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

Hulu is one of our favorite streaming services, thanks to its relationship with FX as well as its own high-quality original series. Plans start at $6.99 a month; if you opt for the $12.99 plan you won't have too worry about advertisements in most shows (definitely worth the extra money). Hulu also offers a Live TV package that can easily replace old-school cable and programmg bundles with Disney+ and ESPN+.

You can watch Hulu at home or on the go since it has an app on just about every platform imaginable. You'll find the app in the Google Play Store and the App Store; it's also availble on Google/Android TV, Apple TV, most smart TVs, and even via Comcast. If you're new to Hulu, you'll definitely want to pick up a good streaming device, so you can watch your favorite shows on the big screen.

Subscribe to Hulu

Google Assistant can now warn when you need to change your password, and even help you change it

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Connor Nolan (13 Articles Published) Connor is 6'5", quite literally making him a massive nerd. His first Android was a Samsung Intercept he bought in 2010, and he's been a rabid Android fan ever since. When he's away from his keyboard, he's usually taking photos or working out. More From Connor Nolan