Some of the best Chromebooks available today come from HP's stable, including the high-end Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and the affordable HP Chromebook 11a. The wide variety of laptops available makes it easier to get the proper Chromebook for your needs, and we've put together this collection with the absolute best of the best. Whether you're in search of something for general use, for business practices, for school and students, or even for gaming, there's an HP Chromebook for you.

Our favorite HP Chromebooks in 2023

HP Chromebook x360 14c Best overall Even better when it's on sale HP's Chromebook x360 14c is a versatile convertible laptop equipped with Intel's 12th Gen Core CPUs for strong and reliable performance. It has many desirable features like top-firing speakers and a 5MP webcam, and it often goes on sale for hundreds off. As long as you don't pay full price, it should be the best option for most people. Pros 12th Gen Intel Core performance

14-inch FHD+ touch display, slim bezels

High-end convertible design Cons Can be expensive at full price

FHD+ is maximum resolution

HP makes a lot of different Chromebooks, but only one really blends all the different styles to be suited for most people. The HP Chromebook x360 14c is a convertible laptop with strong performance, a great display, and an overall modern design with some high-end features. For example, it has speakers flanking the keyboard that remain unmuffled during regular use, a 5MP webcam with a privacy shutter for clear video conferencing, and a fingerprint reader for added security.

The 14-inch display has thin bezels, and the 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution fits into the 16:10 aspect ratio for a slightly taller look. The IPS panel can hit about 250 nits brightness, and the screen's glass stretches from edge to edge; there's no plastic edge that cheapens the look. You can, of course, fold the display around for tent, stand, and tablet modes, making it particularly easy to use Android apps reliant on touch control.

The Chromebook x360 14c is equipped with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor (CPU) with up to 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and 16GB of RAM. You're going to be able to crush any required tasks without issue, and the 58Wh battery can get you through most of a workday on a charge. This is no wimpy laptop. It can be one of the more expensive options, but Best Buy often has deep sales. At the time of writing, a $700 model is down to $500. You can also find it on the official HP website, where you can customize and configure your laptop to your liking.

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook Premium pick The pinnacle of HP Chromebooks The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is likely the best option of all devices, though its price keeps it from suiting most people. This is the way to go if you'd like a Chromebook that can handle gaming, office work, and pretty much anything else. Pros Dazzling 1,200-nit QHD+ display

Comfy RGB keyboard

Quality speakers Cons Battery life could be better

You'll hear the fans under heavy load

The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is one of the more expensive options out there, but it's the perfect laptop for high-end multipurpose use. Its RGB-infused keyboard matches up with the strong performance hardware if you're a gamer, yet its overall design is more geared toward a professional setting with things like a fingerprint reader and a high-res 8MP webcam. There's no convertible functionality — you should check out the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook a bit further down the page for that — but you still get a touch display.

The touchscreen is 14 inches and has a dazzling 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution. It manages up to a whopping 1,200 nits brightness to help work outdoors, and it hits 100% of the sRGB color gamut. Combine this screen with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and you have one of the best gaming Chromebooks available today.

While testing the laptop for our HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook review, we saw about six to seven hours of battery life with general tasks like browsing and video streaming. Luckily, it charges extremely quickly. HP really focused on Thunderbolt 4 connectivity here, offering up four downstream connections. Those who need a wider selection of ports without investing in a full docking station will want to check out some of the best USB-C hubs for Chromebooks.

HP Chromebook 11A Best value Keeps getting more affordable HP's Chromebook 11a is the way to go if you don't want to overspend. It's compact, durable, and often costs only about $150. It's a great option to have around the house for general computing or for the kids to handle homework tasks. Pros Super affordable

Small chassis is easy to carry around

Very good battery life Cons Might be underpowered for some users

Only an HD screen resolution

HP's Chromebook 11a is considered one of the best Chromebooks for students, and it can also be a great device for general purposes and lightweight computing around the house. Considering you can often find it for less than $150 when it's on sale, you won't have to worry too much about overspending. It's a simple Chromebook that's durable and compact, with fewer advanced features to keep the price down.

It's powered by a MediaTek MT8183 processor, with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. You can expand storage space with a microSD card, and overall you'll have enough power to tackle productivity tasks without overloading the system. Battery life is quite good, with about 15 hours between charges.

That battery life is helped along by the 11.6-inch touch display with a relatively low 1366x768 (HD) resolution. It won't look too grainy at this size, and the touch functionality is a huge boon, especially when using Android apps. If you're a casual user who wants to test out ChromeOS on the cheap, this is the way to go. Be sure to check out more of the best cheap Chromebooks if this one isn't quite what you need.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Best convertible Premium and versatile HP's gorgeous, high-end Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is a powerful convertible laptop for business-minded folks who want fewer compromises. It's packed with premium features and very strong performance, and the touchscreen options are all worthwhile. Pros Premium convertible design with active pen

Strong performance from 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Tons of extra features to maximize productivity and security Cons Expensive

Overkill for casual users

HP's Elite Dragonfly Chromebook was unveiled at CES 2022 and launched before the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook as a premium business convertible. HP really went all-in on this laptop, bringing a 13.5-inch touch display with a tall 3:2 aspect ratio, standard FHD+ resolution with the option to upgrade to 2256x1504 (QHD+), and boasting up to 1,000 nits of brightness with a Sure View Privacy layer. The convertible aspect allows you to spin the display around for use as a tablet, giving you more options while maximizing productivity. It even comes with an active pen for inking.

Above the display is a 5MP webcam for easy conferencing, there's a fingerprint reader to log in securely, and port selection is quite generous. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports handle most modern connections, but there's also a USB-A, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

As for performance hardware, you can get up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U CPU with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. That's enough to crush pretty much any task, and you can even set it up with 5G connectivity to remain in touch even while traveling outside of Wi-Fi range.

HP Chromebook 15a Best 15-inch 15.6-inch 1080p display with respectable battery life Chromebooks with 15.6-inch displays sit in a size sweet spot for many people. An Intel Pentium N6000 CPU powers it, it has a 1080p resolution, and it's more affordable than you might think. Pros Quad-core Pentium CPU and 8GB RAM

15.6-inch 1080p display

Lots of ports Cons No touch functionality

Will be underpowered for advanced users

Landing a larger display — in this case, 15.6 inches — doesn't have to add a lot of cost. HP's Chromebook 15a is often on sale for less than $300 at the official website and even lower priced at some third-party retailers. The 15.6-inch display has a crisp 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution for a clear picture, and it hits up to 250 nits brightness to help fight bright lighting along with the anti-glare finish.

The Chromebook 15a is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 CPU with four cores and four threads, as well as 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM to help with multitasking. You get just 64GB of eMMC storage, but there is a microSD card reader to expand storage after purchase. HP says the battery can go for more than 10 hours on a charge.

The keyboard is comfortable, and the port selection is decent, with dual USB-C, USB-A, and 3.5mm audio. Plus, the 720p camera can help with video conferencing. This is an affordable way to get your hands on a 15.6-inch Chromebook, but don't expect it to be powerful enough to accommodate power users.

HP Elite C640 G3 Best enterprise Built for business HP's Elite C640 G3 comes with plenty of enterprise-focused features, and you can configure everything from the CPU, RAM, storage, and display with many options to choose from. Enterprise and business users will love this laptop, but it does not come cheap. Pros Secure and durable platform

5MP webcam and decent speakers

Tons of configuration options Cons Can get very expensive

Most people won't need enterprise features

HP makes a wide variety of laptops, and the same applies to even the Chromebook subsection. The HP Elite C640 G3 is a perfect example of an enterprise-class laptop with a huge selection of hardware that you can configure. Prices start between $500 and $600 when the laptop is on sale, but prices can quickly climb as you add more powerful hardware options.

HP offers up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U CPU with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of speedy M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. You can choose from five different displays, depending on budget and preference — going all the way up to 1080p with 1,000 nits brightness and Sure View Reflect privacy layer for the 14-inch panel. Thunderbolt ports are also on board; the 58Wh battery puts up a strong fight, and you can even add LTE connectivity if you'd like to stay in touch outside of Wi-Fi 6E range.

The 5MP webcam makes you look great in meetings, and you can add a fingerprint reader for more security and get a SmartCard reader if required. Pair this up with a great Chromebook dock and a new Chromebook monitor to complete the workstation setup.

HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 Education Edition Best for kids Compact and durable Worry less about how the kids treat their laptops with the HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3. It's small enough for young hands, its convertible design adds versatility, and it is very durable, with certification to prove it. If you need a laptop for school, this one is set up to go from the start. Pros Compact and versatile 11-inch design

Very durable with certifications

Education Edition is ideal for students Cons Not ideal for power users

Small size won't work great for some mature users

HP's Chromebook x360 11MK G3 Education Edition is considered one of the best touchscreen Chromebooks for kids and younger students. Its 11-inch size makes it easy to carry around even in a small backpack, it has a rugged and durable build that can withstand daily use and abuse, and it's even a convertible for more versatility. It's been rated to withstand drops from up to four feet, the keyboard is dust- and spill-resistant, and it comes with MIL-STD 810H durability certification.

MediaTek's MT8183 CPU powers the laptop with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. That's enough to handle homework and assignments, and the battery life should go and go. Your student shouldn't expect to have to find an outlet part way through the day for a quick charge.

The convertible design makes it easy to use the Chromebook as a tablet and thick bezels provide plenty of space to get a firm grip. The 11.6-inch display is touch-enabled with a 1366x768 (HD) resolution and can hit up to 220 nits brightness. Be sure to have a look at our picks for the best Chromebooks for kids if this one doesn't quite get it right.

Getting the best HP Chromebook for you

The list of great Chromebooks collected here should have a little something for all types of users. These models are new enough that you don't have to worry about an impending Auto Update Expiration (AUE) cutoff, they slip into a bunch of different budget brackets, and they all have a little something that sets them apart from the others.

If you just want the HP Chromebook that accommodates most people, the HP Chromebook x360 14c should be your first choice. It is relatively expensive at full price, but luckily you can usually find a deep sale. At the time of writing, Best Buy has $200 off the regular price, bringing it down to about $500. You get excellent performance and strong battery life, many extra features like top-firing speakers, fingerprint reader, and 5MP webcam, and the convertible design allows you to use it as a tablet.

Those who don't want to spend nearly as much should check out the HP Chromebook 11a; at the time of writing, it's down to just $148 at Amazon. It won't match the performance and feature list of our top pick, and its small size is better cut out for casual use or younger users. Still, it's a nimble little Chromebook powered by a MediaTek MT8183 CPU, it has a touch display, and the battery life is superb.

If you do pick up one of these HP Chromebooks, consider checking out our collection of the best Chromebook accessories to help you get started in the right way.