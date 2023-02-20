The standard charger that comes with the HP Chromebook 14 gets the job done, but there are plenty more high-end chargers that can expand port selection, fit better into travel gear, and keep a reserve of power for charging on the go. Besides, it's always recommended that you keep an extra charger around should the stock option stop working; you don't want to be caught out with a dead battery and no charger.

HP's Chromebook 14 requires at least 45W of charging to keep the battery topped up, and we were sure to include chargers at or above the required power in our round-up of the best chargers for the HP Chromebook 14.

Getting the best charger for your HP Chromebook 14

The HP Chromebook 14 is one of our top picks for the best cheap Chromebooks. It's compact, with a pleasing design, and offers decent battery life. Each Chromebook comes with a stock 45W USB-C adapter, but many people find that having an extra charger around can prevent AC emergencies and broaden charging capabilities, especially if you're a multi-device user.

If you'd like a good charger that doesn't take up too much space, the ZMI zPower Turbo is highly recommended. It plugs straight into the wall and has fold-up prongs for easier traveling, and it delivers up to 65W of power through a single USB-C port. Those looking to spend even less should check out the Nekteck 45W charger. It plugs straight into the wall but doesn't have fold-up prongs, and its USB-C cable isn't removable. It's not as good for traveling, but it's the best way to get cheap charging in a more permanent setup.

And Chromebook users who often operate away from AC outlets might want to check out a power bank. There's nothing like having an extra battery with you everywhere you go. Baseus makes a superior power bank with a 20,000mAh capacity (good for hours of Chromebook life), two USB-C and two USB-A ports for more devices, and up to 65W of power. If none of these options are quite what you're searching for, our broader collection of the best Chromebook chargers has some nice alternatives.

Picking up an extra charger for your Chromebook is important, but you can continue improving your user experience with more of the best Chromebook accessories.