The standard charger that comes with the HP Chromebook 14 gets the job done, but there are plenty more high-end chargers that can expand port selection, fit better into travel gear, and keep a reserve of power for charging on the go. Besides, it's always recommended that you keep an extra charger around should the stock option stop working; you don't want to be caught out with a dead battery and no charger.
HP's Chromebook 14 requires at least 45W of charging to keep the battery topped up, and we were sure to include chargers at or above the required power in our round-up of the best chargers for the HP Chromebook 14.
ZMI zPower Turbo 65WEditor's Choice
The ZMI zPower Turbo is a super compact travel charger with fold-in prongs that make it easy to slip into a pocket or laptop bag. It can deliver up to 65W of power via the single USB-C port, making it perfect for the HP Chromebook 14 and other devices requiring a bit more juice.
Nekteck 45W USB C PD ChargerBest Value
Need an affordable charger that you can keep around the office? Nekteck's 45W charger has a fixed USB-C cable for the HP Chromebook 14 and plugs straight into the wall. It's compact, and it includes PPS support for compatible devices.
Baseus 20000mAh 65W Laptop Power BankPremium Pick$60 $80 Save $20
Having an extra charger around is helpful, but what about one that brings its own power reserve? This Baseus power bank charges at up to 65W and includes a 20,000mAh capacity for charging on the go. It has two USB-C and two USB-A ports to handle all of your devices, including the HP Chromebook 14.
Anker 313 USB-C 45W Charger
Anker's 313 USB-C GaN charger is another super compact option for those on the go. Its prongs fold up to save space, it can charge up to 45W, and the USB-C cable is removable to prevent unnecessary damage.
Baseus 65W GaN 3-port charger
Charging only one device at a time isn't always a luxury, which is where this Baseus charger steps in. It has two USB-C and one USB-A port, features GaN technology for speedy and efficient charging, and can put out up to 65W of power. In addition, it plugs straight into the wall and has no fixed cables to prevent damage and to keep it portable.
Spigen ArcStation 65W USB C Car Charger
While power banks are a huge help during travel, you can also pick up a USB-C car charger to keep your HP Chromebook 14 topped up on road trips. It puts out 65W of power, includes two USB-C ports (one with 45W and one with 20W), and is compatible with 12V and 24V sockets.
HenHot 20000mAh 65W Power Bank
Henhot's 65W power bank is a relatively affordable option for those who need to keep their Chromebook battery topped up while away from AC outlets. It has a USB-C port with up to 65W of power and a USB-A port with up to 15W of power when used simultaneously. Used alone, the USB-C port can go up to 65W. A 20,000mAh capacity ensures hours of extra life.
Anker 543 4-Port 65W Charger
The Anker 543 GaN charger has multiple ports in a low-profile design that will look great on a desk. Its two USB-C ports can handle 25W and 45W, respectively, while the two USB-A ports share 15W. This device requires power, but the included five-foot cord is removable for easier transportation.
Getting the best charger for your HP Chromebook 14
The HP Chromebook 14 is one of our top picks for the best cheap Chromebooks. It's compact, with a pleasing design, and offers decent battery life. Each Chromebook comes with a stock 45W USB-C adapter, but many people find that having an extra charger around can prevent AC emergencies and broaden charging capabilities, especially if you're a multi-device user.
If you'd like a good charger that doesn't take up too much space, the ZMI zPower Turbo is highly recommended. It plugs straight into the wall and has fold-up prongs for easier traveling, and it delivers up to 65W of power through a single USB-C port. Those looking to spend even less should check out the Nekteck 45W charger. It plugs straight into the wall but doesn't have fold-up prongs, and its USB-C cable isn't removable. It's not as good for traveling, but it's the best way to get cheap charging in a more permanent setup.
And Chromebook users who often operate away from AC outlets might want to check out a power bank. There's nothing like having an extra battery with you everywhere you go. Baseus makes a superior power bank with a 20,000mAh capacity (good for hours of Chromebook life), two USB-C and two USB-A ports for more devices, and up to 65W of power. If none of these options are quite what you're searching for, our broader collection of the best Chromebook chargers has some nice alternatives.
Picking up an extra charger for your Chromebook is important, but you can continue improving your user experience with more of the best Chromebook accessories.