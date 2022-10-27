Now that the colder months are bringing us back into our homes, it might be time to start planning a little home improvement. This used to be an intimidating idea, requiring a lot of planning and expertise, not to mention expense. Luckily, the play store has several great apps to help you take care of your living space, professionally plan improvements, or even find a new place. If you’re ready to put a fresh coat of paint on things, AP has some suggestions on where to start. All it takes is your favorite smartphone or an awesome Android tablet.

Thumbtack

For any home improvement, you’ll need a lot of help, and that's where Thumbtack is a lifesaver. This nifty app provides a platform for contractors to advertise their services to locals looking to hire, offering an impressive variety of services like movers, builders, interior/exterior renovators, and even DJs. Thumbtack also compares prices from the most professional contractors with whoever you are considering, giving you all the information you need to make the best hiring decision. So if the prospect of organizing a great deal of complicated, overpriced renovations, Thumbtack has your back.

Zillow: Homes For Sale & Rent

Everyone knows that moving can be stressful and complicated, and Zillow is invaluable for taking the complicated stuff down several notches to help you find the perfect change of scenery. Listing millions of properties for both purchases and renting, Zillow ensures you’re always in the loop with constant updates on the latest deals in your area and beyond. The app also provides filters for school catchments, local stores/restaurants, and residential real estate experts to help you make the right choice. No details are left to chance, with options allowing you to speak directly to landlords about deposits, rent, pets, and more. Never feel in the dark and find a new fireplace with confidence.

Planta - Care for your plants

It's always nice to brighten up your living space with some plant life, and Planta helps you maintain indoor flowers, saving you a killing from them not dying. The app identifies your plant’s needs and provides instructions on its unique treatments. Even if you aren't a hardened gardening expert, Planta tells you when your plant needs watering, repotting, and even what level of light is suitable. If you like having some healthy greenery growing up your window sills, Planta is your best bet for getting through the cold months with your petunias alive and kicking.

Realtor.com Real Estate

Looking for great homes in your area? Realtor.com has everything you’ll need, whether you’re looking for property to own or rent. The app provides extensive filters for variables such as room size, number of bedrooms/bathrooms, and commute times. You are given the tools to assess potential deal breakers such as neighbor noise, proximity to shops and restaurants, and flood risks, all without going to the actual property. The app also enables 3D tours of properties and budgeting advice to save you time and money, so you can be sure that no stone is unturned. If you think you’re ready to carry your sofa down the stairs, Realtor.com will help you find a place to put it down.

Kitchen Design: 3D Planner

Redesigning your kitchen is one of those things that you never get around to, but Kitchen Design: 3D Planner allows the next best thing. You can create a digital plan for your dream kitchen with ease. Aspects such as material and color are available options, so you can experiment with what you like and don't like the look of; without even looking at a paintbrush. Manifest whatever your heart desires, from a premade-themed template to an empty room to design from the ground up; the choice is yours. Get creative, and make those dreams a reality. Kitchen Design: 3D Planner is the first step to transforming your real kitchen into something special.

Color Muse

Looking to match that weird shade of blue to a particular paint? Color Muse provides a solution. This great app scans flat surfaces and records their shade of a particular color, and then informs you of that shade's name. Color shades can also be cross-referenced with similar shades of their type and show their exact differences. Color Muse is excellent when you need a shade of color that's spot-on for your design to work. Leave nothing to chance and save on that painful search for specific paints. Highly recommended.

Tody - Smarter Cleaning

Maintaining your living space can be a daunting task, but having some structure can be a huge help, and Tody is the app to keep your cleaning on track. Tody keeps you motivated by providing cleanliness reminders in order of importance rather than a random list. The app also takes advantage of the competitive members of the household by offering points for cleaning and turning annoying chores into a game. The specific jobs that your dwelling requires can be programmed into Tody so that everything you need to do can be tracked and kept on record. If you have a habit of procrastinating on cleaning tasks, Tody is a step in the right direction.

Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Sometimes you need a little inspiration for the kind of renovations you want, and Houzz Interior Design Ideas is perfect for this. With over 25 million photos of various interior and exterior locations, with countless designs and aesthetics, this app is ideal for browsing and finding the specific look you want. If you need advice about which looks would fit your home best, the app provides a platform for discussing your ideas with other Houzz Interior Design Ideas users. This is also a one-stop shop for seeking out professionals in home improvement and renovation, from architecture specialists to construction staff. Planning your home reconstruction has never been easier with apps like Houzz Interior Design Ideas.

Your dream home is on the Play Store

Remaking and customizing your living space used to be a task too difficult and complicated to bother with. But with the introduction of these amazing house and home apps, it’s never been easier to make changes. The brilliant thing about these apps is that they are all centrally located on your phone, with all the details, chats, and arrangements in a single place you can take anywhere. Real estate and home improvement are now in your hands with some of the best Android apps around. It’s never been simpler to make and remake a home.