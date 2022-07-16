Entertainment, ambiance, and convenience are great reasons to invest in smart home technology. But home security is arguably an even better purpose for today's highly capable, algorithm-driven electronics. To that end, there's a small mountain of security cameras to choose from. So many so, in fact, that it can be tough to settle on something that meets all your needs yet doesn't cost a fortune.

Luckily, there are plenty of full-featured security cameras suitable for indoor use. Many of the best come from popular brands with substantial user bases and great reputations. However, there are also some worthwhile options from lesser-known companies, and these more obscure models can offer great feature sets at lower prices than the ones from industry leaders.

Editors choice 1. Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 8.50 / 10 It's tough to find fault with the Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 due to its wide range of advanced features typically reserved for much more expensive cameras. It's one of the extremely rare options in its price range with a pan and tilt feature, which makes up admirably for the relatively narrow field of view. It reliably tracks humans that it sees moving and can also tell the difference between people and animals. For that matter, it can even pick up on and alert you to crying, making it an effective baby monitor. It punches well above its price class with 1440p video, and you can store it on the cloud (with a subscription) or locally on a microSD card (up to 128 GB). The siren is loud, the voice assistant compatibility great, and the Eufy app is comprehensive and easily understood. The only major drawback we noticed was its lack of IFTTT support, which limits its interaction with other smart home devices. Specifications Resolution: 1440p Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit Night Vision: Yes, infrared Power Source: Wired Hub Required: No Pros Pan and tilt functions for complete coverage Impressive resolution for the price Cloud and local storage Dependable motion tracking Cons Lacks IFTTT support No battery power option

Best value 2. Wyze Cam v3 8.00 / 10 At first glance, you might expect the Wyze Cam v3 to exclude some important features or skimp on camera hardware, but that's far from the case. In fact, there are surprisingly few negatives to this remarkably affordable security camera. Like most Wyze devices, setup and management are easy thanks to reliable wireless connectivity and a world-class control app. The image is surprisingly clear for something so cheap, and it's both indoor- and outdoor-friendly, so it's perfect for outfitting your entire home with Full HD surveillance. Finally, unlike some, it sends alerts right away when it notices something's up, so you won't have to wait to take care of your home until it's too late. Specifications Resolution: 1080p Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa, Google Night Vision: Yes, infrared Power Source: Wired Hub Required: No Pros As affordable as they get Also suitable for outdoor use Clear, color night vision Sends notifications quickly Cons Subpar field of view

Premium pick 3. Arlo Pro 4 9.00 / 10 Few perform on the level of the Arlo Pro 4, with a 1440p resolution, integrated spotlight, and customizable activity zones, making it one of the most useful options out there. It's compact, unassuming, and doesn't take up much space. Unlike previous Arlo Pro models, it connects directly to your Wi-Fi network with no hub required. Installation, setup, and management are all quite simple, thanks to a user-friendly app that doesn't waste any time implementing commands such as turning on the integrated spotlight. Speaking of light, it delivers full-color streaming in all but the dimmest settings, so that spotlight will come in handy if you ever need to scope out your home at night. It even offers two-way talk, so you can communicate with whoever or whatever might be in your living room without you. Its main drawbacks fall in line with the common shortcoming of our premium picks, which is price. Not only is the Pro 4 expensive, but you'll need an ongoing subscription to activate features such as the customizable zones. Specifications Resolution: 1440p Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa, Google, HomeKit Night Vision: Yes, infrared and spotlight Power Source: Battery Hub Required: No Pros Wide field of view Higher resolution than most Built-in spotlight and siren Doesn't require a hub Cons Costs quite a bit Some features require a subscription

4. Wyze Cam Pan v2 8.00 / 10 It's not surprising that the Wyze Cam Pan v2 is such a powerful tool for home security, as its predecessor topped many experts' lists when it first came out years ago. The latest version sees upgrades in the form of impressive color night vision and enhanced motion detection, while the new model's price is only a touch higher than the original's. It uses the same app that Wyze owners are already familiar with, making it an easy choice if that's your favorite group of smart home products. In terms of security functionality, there's not much missing, although the free cloud storage is extremely limiting (although it does support microSD card storage). At any rate, you can store unlimited cloud footage for just a couple of dollars a month, which is cheaper than any other major manufacturer's subscription. Specifications Resolution: 1080p Connectivity: Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Night Vision: Yes, color Power Source: Wired Hub Required: No Pros Relatively quick pan and tilt Multiple storage options Powerful IFTTT support Cons Locks a few features behind a subscription

5. Reolink E1 Zoom 8.00 / 10 If you're looking for constant coverage of deep areas such as a long hallway, it's hard to beat the Reolink E1 Zoom. It's one of few options with actual optical zoom capabilities that can magnify video up to 3X without losing image quality. Unfortunately, the downside is that it does not support automatic zoom based on motion detection, which would have put it in the running for an editor's choice award. Otherwise, it's a dependable camera with a high-resolution output. In fact, its 2560 by 1920 sensor is awfully clear for something that costs $100 and is frequently discounted. And to keep things safe at night, it offers some of the best night vision performance you'll find. Specifications Resolution: 2560 x 1920 Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant Night Vision: Yes, infarred Power Source: Wired Hub Required: No Pros The rare model with 3X optical zoom Impressive nighty vision clarity Nearly 360-dedgree panning Motion detection up to 40 feet away Cons Limited to manual panning Zoom feature could be faster

6. Ring Stick Up Cam 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon It's called the Ring Stick Up Camera because you simply stick it up on the wall, on the ceiling, or elsewhere in your home, connect via the app, and it's ready to configure. That's in contrast to the many indoor security cameras that require you to run power. Aside from the popular smartphone app, there's a desktop app that you might like more due to its more camera-focused interface (whereas the Ring smartphone app is a catch-all for all Ring devices). Some of its most basic security features, such as motion detection, are as consistent as they get, and the image quality has no major compression effects or other issues. The biggest problem with the Stick Up Cam is that its lack of onboard storage and free cloud storage hold it back if you're not already invested in the Ring ecosystem. In other words, if you have other Ring smart devices and want to expand, get this one. If you're new to smart home technology or use another family of products, avoid it. Read More Specifications Brand: Ring

7. Ecobee SmartCamera 7.50 / 10 If you're just starting with smart home devices and want to get one that offers an all-around helpful experience, the Ecobee SmartCamera is worth considering. The integrated Alexa smart speaker and powerful support for the Ecobee SmartThermostat make it a great building block. It also offers great image quality and a setup process that's remarkably easy, thanks in part to the robust Bluetooth connectivity meant for streamlined configuration. Its 170-degree horizontal field of view is up there with the best, and despite the lack of a spotlight, its three infrared LEDs make for effective night vision. However, it's not the best choice if you've already invested in an ecosystem and want to expand it with an indoor camera. This is partly due to some of the most useful video recording and storage options being locked behind a subscription. Frustratingly, while it has a siren, it's not very loud and requires manual activation, which basically defeats the purpose of having a siren. But if you're looking for a combination smart speaker and security camera, this is the one to get. Specifications Resolution: 108p Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-band Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa, Apple HomeKit Night Vision: Yes, infrared Power Source: Wired Hub Required: No Pros Effective motion detection and tracking Rarely confuses people with animals or objects Has an integrated Alexa smart speaker Can serve as a security system hub Cons No Google Assistant or IFTTT support Integrated siren isn't very useful Needs a subscription for the best features

8. Aqara G3 7.00 / 10 Designed and manufactured by a subsidiary of Xiaomi, the Aqara G3 is an advanced piece of equipment that's great for people who are already a little tuned into the smart home game. In fact, inside it is one of few recently released Zigbee 3.0 hubs, so if you're looking to integrate an already established smart home, this one's for you. The G3 offers several high-end features, including a better-than-FHD resolution and 340-degree coverage after taking the pan function into account. Regarding video, there's also a novel function that few others offer. While the USB-C port on the back is required to power the camera, you can also use it to output video directly to a display or PC. While the Aqara doesn't work directly with most smart home devices from other brands, it can do so using some powerful IFTTT applets. Probably the biggest drawback is that its user interface is not designed for beginners, with several menus and steps that can be tricky to figure out perfectly. Specifications Resolution: 2304 x 1296 Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Apple HomeKit Night Vision: Yes, infrared Power Source: Wired Integrations: Zigbee 3.0 hub Hub Required: No Pros Wide panning range IR blaster for controlling non-smart appliances Integrated Zigbee 3.0 hub Cons Video controls are sluggish to respond App isn't the most user-friendly

Keeping your home secure

Just like with outdoor security cameras, you don't have to spend much to get a fantastic security camera inside your home — though the Arlo 4 earns its price tag and then some. Our editor's choice pick exemplifies that fact, as the Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 boasts a wide variety of premium features but costs surprisingly little. It even sports a 1440p sensor, almost unheard of in its price range. In terms of value, the Wyze Cam v3 is nearly on the same level, falling behind in only a couple ways (one of those ways is resolution, which is vital for a security camera). If you want something with wider coverage, the Wyze Cam Pan v2 is a worthy upgrade to the original Wyze Cam Pan, with greatly improved image quality, especially at night.

We're quick to recommend the Ring Stick Up Cam to anyone who already owns other Ring or Echo devices. If you stick to that single ecosystem, you'll end up with a collection of high-performance smart home devices that are easy to use. On the other hand, if you like to mix and match between brands and configure them to work together on your own, you're out of luck with the Ring. Amazon has implemented a walled garden of sorts, not unlike what Apple does, and the battery-powered Ring camera doesn't play nicely with most other brands.

We also highlighted a few novel entries here. The Ecobee SmartCamera makes a good starting point for the budding smart home enthusiast thanks to its integrated Alexa smart speaker, which eliminates the need for a separate device to use the popular voice assistant. The Reolink E1 Zoom is another interesting choice due to its 3X optical zoom, which makes it perfect for long hallways, dark breezeways, and keeping an eye on the areas just outside your doors and windows. Then there's the Aqara G3, which isn't the easiest for a novice to set up but offers powerful IFTTT interactions and even has a Zigbee 3.0 hub inside that can accommodate up to 128 child devices.