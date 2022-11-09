While it's fun to marvel at the expansive and complex games that make the most of the best Android phones, going with something more casual can create wonderful experiences. Hidden object games being simple in terms of gameplay complexity means effort can be diverted to other areas, such as the soundtrack, stylization, and atmosphere. If you enjoy great puzzle games, these tailored experiences can be very relaxing and surprisingly immersive. AP has compiled some of our favorite hidden object games for mobile, point-and-click (or point-and-touch, I suppose) experiences that will indeed draw you in.

June's Journey: Hidden Object

An interesting game up first, June's Journey: Hidden Object is a 1930s-themed murder mystery in which you play the titular June on her journey quest to find the truth about a death in the family. The gameplay hardly needs a tutorial; there's a beautifully detailed picture in front of you with a list of objects you need to find along the bottom of the screen. There is no time limit, in the early levels at least, so you can take your time and enjoy the music that is just sinister enough to fit the theme. There is a mechanic where the faster you find the randomized objects, the more money you make for the game's secondary mechanic, but that is entirely optional. This secondary mechanic is a base building sim not unlike Simcity Buildit, where you spend money accrued in the hidden object gameplay on furnishings and upgrades for a mansion. This is a good entry point for getting your feet wet, simple, and uncomplicated.

Secret Cat Forest

Taking the tranquility theme to the next level, Secret Cat Forest is a hidden object game set in an isolated house owned exclusively by cats. Gameplay requires that you gather resources like wood and fish to attract various wild felines to your house with furnishing designed just for them. The game goes into detail about the differences between the cats and what attracts them. The hidden object link is a bit complicated; this gameplay isn't just finding objects hidden in a detailed picture. Fishing has a little mini-game where you must release your finger at the exact right time to get the maximum amount of fish from a fish, and the wood gathering mini-game has more in common with a clicker game. The environment is pretty and calm, and the cats are cute. This is about as peaceful as things get, so it's recommended if you're stressed out.

Hidden objects of Eldritchwood

On the complete opposite side of the tonal spectrum, Hidden objects of Eldritchwood is a mysterious fantasy narrative where the intrigue hinges entirely on your ability to find popcorn and guitars at a carnival. The gameplay is once again made up of finding randomized objects concealed within detailed pictures, with unnecessarily ominous music, before being transferred to a hub map where you select the next puzzle. The production value for this game is almost strangely high, with the first cutscene featuring a reasonably realistic, albeit brief, car-driving sequence that seemed almost out of place. This one is worth checking out simply for the aesthetic design, with satisfactory gameplay included.

Hidden through time

As the name may have given away, Hidden through time is a historically themed hidden object game with a doodle art style that gives it a surreal charm. The images presented feature stick people clad in clothes of the period running around and performing tasks; while you are tasked with finding specific objects. The game does feel a little busy with the constant movement and shifting of time periods, combined with the fast and whimsical music. Having said that, the game still presents a solid primary loop, and the amount of assets on screen is very impressive. Check it out if you’re in the mood for something a little more energetic.

Hidden Folks

Weirdly similar to the previous entry, Hidden Folks is a hidden object game with a doodle art style that requires you to search detailed moving scenes packed with moving characters. In terms of gameplay, this title is almost the same as Hidden Through Time, with two major differences. Firstly, the historical gimmick is absent, and you get to play in various settings, from forests to industrial cities and towns. The second big difference is the sound design, as the sound effects in Hidden Folks are made up of acapella sounds. This feels like it should get annoying, but strangely, it doesn't. This one is worth a download simply for the sound design or if the music in Hidden Through Time was too much for you.

The Room 3

The Room 3 is by far the most immersive game here, presenting an ominous ethereal soundtrack and 3D gameplay that could pass for a TellTale game. The plot involves you being lured to an island by a mysterious character known as “The Craftsman,” who forces you to solve a series of physics-based trials to progress. Like Saw, but not Saw. The TellTale comparison was not made lightly; these puzzles draw you into the world and make you feel like you're interacting with it. You don’t just touch a toaster that's sitting on a fountain in this game. Add to that a creepy atmosphere that brings it all together. Highly recommended.

Cube Escape: Paradox

On the surreal side of things, Cube Escape: Paradox brings across this unsettling atmosphere right from the start. You are a famous detective, who was woken up in a mysterious room with amnesia, being taunted by an old enemy. You must solve your foe’s intricate puzzles to win your freedom, slowly reconstructing your memory. This is one for challenge lovers, as some of these puzzles are genuinely hard to solve. Add to that, the storybook visuals and the sinister soundtrack make for an unnerving experience. If you can overlook the odd bug, Cube Escape: Paradox is pretty absorbing.

The Office Quest

To end on a weird one, The Office Quest is a puzzle game following a bored-looking man in a dog onesie going on a procrastination-based adventure. Along the way, you will be required to solve complex, office-based puzzles that open a window into this strange and nonsensical world. A world where onesies are the dress code, and the dress code is the law. The game's humor is largely based on its randomness, the effectiveness of which varies from person to person. But the jokes are made with energy and confidence, and the puzzles present challenges that manage to be reasonable without being too easy. By far the funniest game here; check it out.

See the unseen on the Play Store

All these great games share one fairly obvious theme, and that is observation. There weren't any games that required the use of one's ears above. Using your eyes is crucial to this type of challenge, which is why having them on larger screens helps out a lot, which is one way developers of hidden object games make the most of the best Android tablets; more screen means more details to find. There are thousands of these games hiding on the Play Store, and the object of this is to get you started with some good ones.