If you've spent over $1,000 on a phone, the last thing you want is something to happen to it. And considering the overall size and weight of Samsung's S22 Ultra and its prominent curved screen, it feels even more susceptible to damage if dropped than many other models. With that in mind, we've rounded up some of the most rugged and heavy-duty cases to keep your device safe from hard impacts, scratches, and anything else life throws as it.

Editors choice 1. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 10.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Supcase prides itself on making some of the toughest phone cases out there, and the Unicorn Beetle Pro Series lives up to that claim. It's even won a CNET Award for surviving the most total feet dropped, thanks to its dual-material, multi-layered construction. The kickstand built into the back also works great in both landscape and portrait mode, stable and sturdy. If you waited for a Samsung.com-exclusive Red or Sky Blue Galaxy S22 Ultra, Supcase offers Metallic Orange — and really Samsung, that's more orange than red — and Metallic Blue to perfectly match them, while Metallic Green and Metallic Purple honestly look more fun than the Green or Burgundy S22 Ultra colorways. Read More Buy This Product Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Best value 2. Poetic Neon for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Poetic Neon takes a multi-prong approach to safeguarding your S22 Ultra, with shock-absorbing material, reinforced corners, and a grippy material on the sides and back to reduce the chances of dropping it. Despite this, it doesn't add a lot of bulk or weight to your device, making it a good choice for those who need reliable protection but still want their device to feel somewhat slim. The case is also quite stylish, with several solid and two-tone colorways to choose from, and it supports wireless charging. This latter feature will likely come in handy for most users since the hole for the charging port might not fit all third-party cables due to a misalignment of a few millimeters. Read More Buy This Product Poetic Neon for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Premium pick 3. Urban Armor Gear Monarch for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon We're not going to try and convince you that the UAG Monarch is wallet-friendly or even that it offers decent value for the money, because it isn't and doesn't. What it does do, though, is keep your phone safe in most situations and look great while doing so, offering case accents in either carbon fiber, leather, or Kevlar. Best of all, it manages to do this while only adding 1.5 ounces of weight to your device and without interfering with wireless charging or NFC payments. It also retains button sensitivity and even improves their tactile feedback. If there is any drawback other than the notably high price tag, it is the slick backplate that doesn't provide the best grip. By contrast, the sides of the case are extra-grippy, and that's where you'll be holding onto it anyway. Read More Buy This Product Urban Armor Gear Monarch for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

4. i-Blason Ares for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon One of the problems with many phone cases is they detract from the look of your device. The i-Blason Ares remedies that by having a clear backplate to show off the original aesthetics of your S22 Ultra while still safeguarding it against scratches. It is also fingerprint-resistant, so it won't wind up with a bunch of smudges making it look dirty. There is a pronounced bezel around the camera lenses and a thick raised border around the display, neither of which gets in the way of their operation. Also, thanks to a deep cutout around the S Pen holder, you might have little trouble clicking it out without any fumbling around. Read More Buy This Product i-Blason Ares for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

5. CaseBorne V for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 7.75 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Other than coming in a couple of unusual colors, including construction-grade neon orange, the CaseBorne V doesn't really stand out in a sea of rugged cases with similar designs. That doesn't mean it isn't a worthy choice all the same. It has all the most needed features: an integrated kickstand, precision cutouts that don't interfere with button functionality, proper dust flaps for the USB-C port, and grip-enhancing texture on the sides. It's also been tested to survive drops up to 21 feet without its precious cargo getting damaged. The price point is reasonable too, so you won't have to dig too deeply into your wallet, but it's hard not to notice how heavy it is compared to many other options. Read More Buy This Product CaseBorne V for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Amazon

6. OtterBox Defender Pro Hard Shell for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy The Defender Pro offers the same heavy-duty construction as the regular Defender, OtterBox's most popular model, but steps things up a notch by integrating a silver-based antimicrobial additive into the case material to help guard against bacteria. Considering how dirty phones actually are and how rarely most people clean them, this is certainly a smart feature. Just keep in mind, that protection isn't rated against viruses and illness-inducing bacteria, and it's not 100% guaranteed to kill everything. It's also made with 50% recycled plastic, making it somewhat eco-friendly. The case is on the expensive side, coming in at nearly $50, but it's equipped with an integrated stand and a belt clip, and it is backed by a lifetime warranty. Read More Buy This Product OtterBox Defender Pro Hard Shell for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Best Buy

7. Spigen Tough Armor for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon There are many things to like about the Spigen Tough Armor. It feels solid in your hand, has a sleek design with an integrated kickstand, and is reasonably priced. It also features an extra layer of foam for added shock absorption, along with the standard polycarbonate and TPU materials found in most other cases. The button covers retain their sensitivity, but some may find them not pronounced enough from the rest of the case, which can make them difficult to detect by touch alone. That said, this design is part of what helps achieve the previously mentioned sleek aesthetic. The biggest complaint for most, though, will likely be the slippery feel of the hard plastic outer shell. Read More Buy This Product Spigen Tough Armor for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Amazon

8. Nillkin CamShield Armor for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Considering the many features the Nillkin CamShield Armor boasts that are somehow paired with an incredibly low price, it's easy to immediately assume it must be low quality, but that isn't the case. In fact, it stands up well to wear, tear, and drops thanks to the multi-layer construction and air cushioning. Without a doubt, its standout feature is the sliding camera cover that keeps the lenses safe from little scratches that can interfere with picture quality over time. The case is also equipped with a swiveling ring holder that doubles as a kickstand. For all its benefits though, it isn't without fault, namely the low screen lip that leaves the display susceptible to damage. Read More Buy This Product Nillkin CamShield Armor for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Amazon

Many people often assume that if you want a rugged case, you just have to suck it up and endure the added weight and bulk. Dispel that nasty old rumor with UAG's Monarch or Spigen's Tough Armor. Both are impressively slim and lightweight for the level of protection they offer.

Those who are notoriously rough on their devices may still want to opt for something with a little more bulk — after all, more mass means more potential impact absorption for flexible materials — that can safeguard your device in the most extreme situations. In that regard, few can match the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro. This case series is known for surviving 50-foot falls, getting tossed out of a 50 MPH car, and even lawnmower blades. Its port covers do a reliable job of keeping moisture, dirt, and dust out of your USB-C port so that something doesn't build up inside of, break, or short out your one and only USB-C port.

When it comes to value for the money, the Poetic Neon and Nillkin CamShield Armor are the clear winners. Both cost less than $20, use multi-layer construction, and don't interfere with screen or S Pen functionality. The CamShield Armor even boasts a sliding camera lens cover. Its metal phone ring won't allow for wireless charging, though, so if you are on a tight budget and need that, go with the Poetic Neon and its eight colorways.

You might have noticed none of these options have built-in screen protectors. That's because built-in screen protectors tend to interfere with the S22 Ultra's S Pen functionality. These plastic sheets aren't adhered to the whole screen, just over the fingerprint sensor, causing inconsistent or flat-out broken S Pen input. Thankfully, standalone Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors do adhere to the whole display, so buy a good case and a good screen protector separately rather than an ineffective 2-in-1.

