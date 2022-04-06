A quality case is a must-have if you have a Samsung Galaxy S22+. It costs a pretty penny, and you wouldn't want to damage its precision-engineered curved glass screen with a careless drop.

However, the average case isn't necessarily designed to provide complete protection. Instead of partial security from an open-face TPU case, consider a full-body or rugged model. Rugged cases often have extra layers of foam and air, a reinforced back, or aluminum bumpers for impressive durability. If you're okay with adding a little more bulk, some models offer novel features like kickstands and camera shutters.

Best value 1. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy S22+ 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon In addition to its memorable name, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro will keep your phone in one piece and prevent scratches and dust ingress. It sports a dependable belt clip that's both rotatable and detachable. There's a kickstand on the back for watching videos and streaming shows, and the stand also doubles as a ring holder, so you can use the phone with one hand without dropping it. It's made to MIL-STD-810G specifications, and the most notable feature is that it's engineered to keep your device safe if it falls from as high as 20 feet. The front frame affixes securely to the body of the case and does a fantastic job at preventing damage to the edges of the screen. Out of everything on the market, this one has just about the best features for the price. Read More Buy This Product Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 2. Ghostek Atomic Slim for Galaxy S22 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking for a durable case that looks great but is not overly busy or gaudy, the Ghostek Atomic Slim is an excellent choice. Its raised bumper is a rigid aluminum that protects the screen and camera and has a non-slip grip. There are seven colors to choose from, and the clear back lets you show off both sides of your device. It's manufacturer-tested to withstand drops as high as 10 feet, and it doesn't interfere with wireless charging. It's highly resistant to scratches, and the rear bezel extends over the edge of the camera glass to further protect it. The minor drawback is that it isn't a full-body case, but you can easily add a tempered glass screen protector. Read More Buy This Product Ghostek Atomic Slim for Galaxy S22 Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Editors choice 3. Urban Armor Gear Pathfinder for Galaxy S22+ 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon As you can probably guess from the company name, Urban Armor Gear specializes in resilient and reliable phone cases. The S22+ version of the Pathfinder lineup is remarkable because it delivers the same premium protection we've come to expect from UAG. Surprisingly though, it weighs next to nothing and is remarkably slim. It won't get in the way of wireless charging (including reverse wireless charging), and the raised bezel does an excellent job of keeping the screen safe. There are other nice touches to this case, too, such as well-designed buttons that produce a satisfying tactile click instead of the mushy buttons found on some cases. It's one of the rare cases specifically engineered to withstand 16-foot drops or farther, which is one of the reasons it earned our editor's pick. Read More Buy This Product Urban Armor Gear Pathfinder for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Best value 4. Poetic Spartan for Galaxy S22+ 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Poetic makes a lot of great cases, and the Spartan model for the Galaxy S22+ is no exception. It's one of the safest cases on the market due to its all-around protection courtesy of the integrated screen protector, which doesn't mess up the fingerprint reader, according to owners. If you're not a fan of the plastic material that makes up the screen cover, there's also an open frame included to use your own screen protector. On the back, there's a kickstand that makes it particularly easy to view media in either portrait or landscape orientation. If you had to pick out a con to the Poetic Spartan, you could argue that it's a little bulkier than some of the competition. Overall, though, its feature set and impressive durability mean it delivers plenty of bang for your buck. Read More Buy This Product Poetic Spartan for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

5. Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S22+ 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon You don't have to get something bulky, heavy, or equipped with unnecessary features just to keep your phone from breaking. The Tough Armor series is one of Spigen's most popular because it performs nearly as well as some of the biggest ruggedized cases, but is as small and light as a minimalist model. Inside the hard polycarbonate shell is both TPU and advanced foam material that provide some of the best shock protection out there. It's compatible with wireless charging, and there's a kickstand that's small enough to stay out of the way but dependable enough to hold your phone up securely. It's a simple case that works well and isn't too flashy. In fact, one of the few things going against it is that it's only available in three colors, and they're all relatively bland. Read More Buy This Product Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

6. i-Blason Cosmo for Galaxy S22+ 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're as interested in style as much as functionality, you should consider the i-Blason Cosmo. Its three colorways each feature a similar design on the back that's interesting and good-looking without being tacky or ridiculous. There's a built-in screen protector in addition to slightly raised bezels around the screen and camera, although those bezels aren't as tall as other cases and don't quite provide the same level of protection. One other issue is that you'll have to be particularly careful when installing the screen protector. If you don't do it just right, you might have trouble with the fingerprint reader. Nonetheless, if you want a stylish case that offers better peace of mind than most, it's a worthwhile choice. Read More Buy This Product i-Blason Cosmo for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

7. VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid for Galaxy S22+ 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Thanks to its built-in wallet compartment, the VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid is perfect for keeping your important personal effects at hand when you're out and about. Its door uses a semi-automatic system that slides open and shut smoothly and has enough room for a few payment cards and a few bills. The design is futuristic and stylish, although it frustratingly comes in only two shades of black. You can set the kickstand to either 40 or 58 degrees for a comfortable viewing angle, and the screen and camera are surrounded by ridges of 2.3 and 1.5mm, respectively, to avoid cracks and chips. However, keep in mind that if you frequently use wireless charging or a car mount, you should probably avoid this one. Read More Buy This Product VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

8. Ghostek Nautical Slim for Galaxy S22+ 6.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon There aren't many fully waterproof cases these days, but the Ghostek Nautical Slim is explicitly intended for underwater use. Of course, that means it also excels at keeping even the finest dust particles from getting anywhere near your expensive electronics. It sports an IP68 rating, which means it can handle being up to 6 feet underwater for as long as 90 minutes without leaking. Part of the reason it's so effective is the high-precision seal that covers the USB port. Plus, while you might not think much of them at first, the small, round, metal buttons on the side are easier to find and use quickly than the buttons on the phone itself. If you don't need complete waterproofing, though, this one might not be the best idea. Its ergonomics aren't ideal, and it doesn't feel great in the hand. It just doesn't have a high-traction grip for everyday use. For taking pictures and videos at the beach or on the lake, though, it can't be beat. Just remember to attach a lanyard (and possibly a floatation device) if you use it on the water. Read More Buy This Product Ghostek Nautical Slim for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

9. Doxlion Defender for Galaxy S22+ 6.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The S22 Plus is outfitted with an advanced camera array, and the Doxlion Defender is designed to keep the camera glass safe no matter what. To that end, its physical shutter all but guarantees that nothing will break in the event of a drop. With that said, the manufacturer doesn't advertise a tested drop height. The case itself isn't quite as thick or rugged as some others. In other words, the Doxlion isn't quite as resilient as the rest, but it's focus-built to ensure you can take pristine pictures for years to come. Another thing it does well is provide plenty of grip, so it doesn't slide out of your hand in the first place. All in all, this is an excellent case that's reasonably protective and not terribly expensive. Unfortunately, it's only offered in three colors, none of which are very bright. Read More Buy This Product Doxlion Defender for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

Don't feel bad if you're a serial phone destroyer. Plenty of cases explicitly engineered to keep your phone safe from clumsy miscues. Remember that you'll usually have to invest a little more for a rugged case than for a standard S22+ case. For example, the Ghostek Atomic Slim and Ghostek Nautical Slim are both premium options with great design choices, although they are a bit pricey. The Nautical Slim, in particular, is worth considering if you need complete protection from water, while the Atomic is perfect for everyday use on dry land.

Of course, you don't have to spend a fortune on a heavy-duty phone case. The Poetic Spartan and especially the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro offer excellent value and don't skimp on features. Similarly, the VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid has storage for cash and cards and is relatively economical itself.

A heavy-duty case also has the potential to be, well, heavier and bulkier — but it doesn't necessarily have to be. The Spigen Tough Armor is one of the most effective models not to offer an integrated screen protector (so you'll probably want to get your own), and it's not really any bulkier than a standard phone case. The i-Blason Cosmo is also pretty slim and has a fun and engaging visual design, but the tradeoff for its looks is that it's not quite as resilient as most others. Finally, the Doxlion Defender is slim, grippy, lightweight, and boasts a physical shutter on the back that protects the high-end camera on the S22+.

