Staying on top of your fitness goals and establishing good habits for a healthier lifestyle isn't always an easy task, which is why we turn to external help from apps. So we reviewed some of the best fitness and health apps available on Android that you can link to your favorite smartwatch to hit the ground running. It's time to stop cheating and take control of your health and fitness with the help of some handy apps. Let's dive in.

Google Fit

When it comes to getting a clearer picture of your overall health, counting out expended calories, utilizing GPS to map your walks/runs, and gauging your heartbeat over time, almost no app does it better than Google Fit. Not only is Google Fit the default fitness tracking option on Wear OS smartwatches, but it's also one of the most well-rounded solutions in the Android ecosystem. The app uses a unique "move minutes" tracking system that gauges how many complete minutes you're in motion throughout the day. It also marks down "heart points," which account for more rigorous exercises, such as brisk walks, runs, etc.

In addition to these metrics, Fit keeps a log of your steps walked, distance traveled, and calories expended. It also tracks heart rate, weight, and how much sleep you've acquired.

Argus

Developed by Azumio — the masterminds behind other popular fitness apps like Instant Heart Rate and Sleep Time. Argus lets users keep track of steps taken; distance traveled, calories burned throughout the day, weight over time, and more. Argus has a lot of flexibility for the wide range of fitness services and hardware it can sync up with, like the Garmin app, Dexcom glucose meters, Strava, and Google Fit.

Strava

Strava is a hybrid app that blends its fitness roots with a unique social media element, encouraging users to share their activities and progress with other Strava participants. On the fitness side, the app taps into GPS to map walks/runs, bike rides, and it can even track swims. An included Explore tab helps users find fitness events in their area, user-generated challenges, and more. Users can also set weekly and annual goals to keep them motivated over time. On the social side, users are encouraged to connect with friends, post content to their activity feeds (à la Facebook), and even compete with one another.

Nike Run Club

The Nike Run Club app fits in a similar vein as Strava, where you rely on the app to track your steps for your activities, but with an emphasis on walking and running. Users can tap into their devices' GPS to map their walks/runs, download free guided runs, and partake in long-term coached exercise regimens. So if you're looking for another app that supports your progress, and provides coaching, then Nike Run Club is the perfect app for you.

Walk with Map My Walk

Walk with Map My Walk app has you creating customizable training plans, receiving coaching tips, and joining challenges with a community. The app is versatile whether you exercise near your home or on a daily route. You can upgrade to the MVP premium tier if you prefer personalized coaching and more tools for your training plans. It lets you sync with various apps and wearables like Google Fit, Garmin, and Android Wear.

7 Minute Workout

Sometimes, you don't have much time in your day for an extended workout session, but why feel guilty about missing out on getting your heart rate up? The 7 Minute Workout app follows the HICT (high-intensity circuit training) philosophy to jumpstart your cardiovascular system for the day. The app supports Google Fit, and you'll have access to 12 exercises with each in less than a minute — all you need is access to a chair and a wall, perfect for when you're in the office or at home.

Sleep as Android

Developing a healthier lifestyle is appropriately maintaining your sleep for better workouts, improved mental health, and reduced risk of diseases. One of the most prominent sleep tracking apps is Sleep As Android. Not only has it garnered a large user base, but it has also even earned Google's prestigious Editor's choice award.

The app can provide nightly stats on sleep quality, measure sleep trends over time, and it has an alarm feature that can wake users with a gentle vibration on the wrist and/or with a series of customizable sounds. After gathering enough data, Sleep As Android can also provide a sleep score to let users know how rested they are over time.

My Fitness Pal

You cannot ignore your eating habits if you're trying to become fit and adopt a healthier lifestyle. Knowing how many calories you ingest in a day will help you set up your daily exercise routine and set your unhealthy snacking habits straight. One of our favorite calorie-counter apps is My Fitness Pal. My Fitness Pal logs precisely what you're eating by consulting a food library, scanning a barcode, and letting you manually input food items you're about to digest. You can also set up notifications for daily reminders to log your meals into the app. If logging your eating habits isn't enough, My Fitness Pal also teaches you how to prepare healthier meals and stay connected socially to help your stay motivated.

FatSecret

While My Fitness Pal is the best all-in-one food tracker app, you might be looking for a simple and completely free (no premium membership needed) alternative for calorie-counting, which is what we have by using FatSecret. Like My Fitness Pal, you can still scan barcodes on products and use image recognition to record your meals; you also have access to a journal, a calendar system, and a photo album to keep a record of all the progress you've made. FatSecret also supports integration with Google Fit, Samsung Health, and Fitbit, so you don't have to worry about losing your records, no matter the main health app you use!

Calm

An underrated aspect of maintaining a healthier life is looking after your mental health. Our lives get busy, and it is often neglected we look after our well-being. So we turn to apps that help us refocus and meditate our minds; one of our personal favorites and an Editor's choice is the Calm app. Within the app, you can swipe through several visual "scenes" that include environmental sounds to center yourself. For added serenity, engage in guided breathing exercises, body stretches, meditation, or unlock masterclasses from mindfulness experts. The Calm app has everything you need to improve your mental health.

Take control over your health and fitness

Hopefully, we've provided a list of apps that promote healthy living and aid your fitness goals. An app like Google Fit can do wonders to help track your fitness goals and stay healthy; but it ultimately boils down to the user making plans and acting on them to ensure healthy living. So, carefully review these above apps to see if they match what you're looking for in your routine to ensure you stick with them.