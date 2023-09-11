Finding the best headphones for kids is no small task. Truth be told, there is an abundance of sub-par gear out there marketed to children. While a lot of top brands are constantly improving their headphone tech, you don't always see the same innovation applied to kid-friendly options. But parents aren't terribly picky, right? What's important are essential features, like noise cancellation , volume limits, and durability. Wireless headphones with a wired option are also a helpful bonus. Will they offer the same audio fidelity as their grown-up counterparts? They come pretty darn close, and your kids will likely be more than satisfied with one of these solid picks.

BuddyPhones Play+ offers volume limits but with three options: ToddlerMode (75dB), StudyMode (85dB), and TravelMode (96dB). The noise isolation is also impressive, allowing your child to focus on schoolwork or enjoy some solitude. And the 20-hour battery life is more than efficient, especially when you have a 3.5mm audio cable when you can't use Bluetooth. Your kids may also enjoy decorating the earpieces with the included stickers, and if they're not a fan, BuddyPhones also provides some blank DIY stickers.

Kid headphones should be durable, but Belkin's Soundform Mini go a step further, offering additional protection with their spill-proof material. They also provide the expected 85dB limit, along with accessible play/pause and volume controls. The built-in mic could be more receptive, though it's good enough for online learning. Where Soundform Mini shines is with its clear sound and lightweight design. Music and dialogue come through strong. The battery is also great and lasts for about 30 hours.

JLab's JBuddies Pro is an excellent headset for kids ages eight and up. Their ears stay comfortably cushioned inside the 1-inch earcups. But don't worry—the max decibel range goes no higher than 95 dB. Power-wise, the battery lasts 35 hours in Bluetooth mode, and there's also a 3.5mm cable you can use. Lastly, the kid-friendly controls below the earcup let your child start/pause music, answer calls, and adjust the volume.

A lot of kid headphones don't have the best sound quality. However, the Puro Sound Labs JuniorJams headphones are a noticeable exception due to their own Puro Balanced Response Curve. This "curve" gives you deep bass while capping the volume at 85 dB. Plus, it blocks 87% of outside noise. The two-way mic isn't for gamers, but at-home learners will appreciate it for two-way calling and Zooming. You can even daisy chain another headset (cable included) for group listening.

POGS Bluetooth headphones offer a resilient build that endures all the drops and twisty contortions your kid might subject them to. All the materials used are BPA-free, and the soft earcups keep outside noise to a minimum. Budding audiophiles will also appreciate the crystal clear neodymium drivers reserved for pricier headphones. The battery only lasts 12 hours, but you can use the included 3.5 mm cable. They also come with a POGLink cable, which links with other POGS headphones.

JLab's JBuddies Play wireless headphones feature a retractable boom mic ideal for multiplayer games. The battery lasts at least 22 hours to conduct that gaming marathon without worry. While these come with a 3.5 mm cable for console gaming, the wireless audio latency is only 60 milliseconds—you shouldn't notice any obvious audio delay. And even with its 85-decibel limit, these headphones produce the highs and mids you'd want in a pair of gaming headphones.

EarFun K2's headphones include the 85 dB volume limit you expect in kid headphones and at a reasonable price. There's also a cable for wired listening, though, given its 40-hour battery life, you won't use it much. The integrated mic works well for hands-free calls, and the Bluetooth's 33-ft range is more than adequate. Moreover, they're adjustable, so kids from toddler to tween can comfortably wear them. They're not noise cancelling, but the cushioned earcups reduce outside noise.

The JBL Jr headphones prioritize audio quality with their 85dB limit and active noise-cancellation. The built-in mic keeps background noise to a minimum, which is helpful for online learning. Music sounds good, too, given the headphone's deep bass. Also, comfort is ensured for long trips, thanks to the cushioned headband and earcups. Should the 20-hour battery lose juice, use the included 3.5 mm cable or fast charge with the type-C cord.

Motorola's JR300 headphones are perfect for little ears. For starters, the volume limit never exceeds 85dB, and the ear cushions and headband are comfy enough for extended wear. The 24-hour battery life comes in handy, too, especially on road trips. When the battery dies, just use the included 3.5 mm cable, which also doubles as a splitter for easy sharing. And while the built-in microphone isn't the best for gaming, it's competent enough for Zoom calls and online learning.

The importance of decibel limitation

You probably noticed that all the headphones for kids on this list feature a decibel limit. It's pretty much a standard these days for children's headphones to have a maximum decibel output. We're all guilty of cranking the volume, and that's not good at any age. But kiddos are particularly susceptible to noise-induced damage because they're ears are still developing. Reducing the decibel range to 85dB protects their hearing and establishes healthy listening habits from an early age.

Wired or Wireless?

Wireless headphones are definitely preferred for their mobility. Kids are notoriously known for tangling and mangling cords. Once that cord breaks, their headphones are instantly useless. If you have a choice, we'd recommend going wireless.

However, wired headphones do have their merits. A key advantage is that they're plug-and-play. Your kid can just connect them to their Chromebook or favorite tablet without worrying about technical hiccups. Plus, battery life won't be an issue.

So, should you go wired? Why not both? Each of our picks includes a wired option. Just go with what's most convenient. Because, in the end, any of these headphones will give your kid an enjoyable listening experience.

Finding the best headphones for kids

Motorola may be known primarily for phones, but they do headphones justice with JR300. Considering the price, the clean sound is a great benefit. They're also snug enough for kids as young as three, and the headband easily adjusts to a larger fit. The JR300's battery may not last as long as some of the other picks, but 24 hours should be ample for most situations. These headphones are as utilitarian as you can get, so don't expect JBL-level sound, and that isn't to say the audio quality is poor. It's more than adequate for movies, music, and video calls.

Those looking for premium audio quality should opt for the JBL Jr noise-cancelling headphones. Are they more expensive? Sure, but you're getting a nice mid and low range you don't normally hear in kids' headphones. The battery life suffers because of its active noise cancelling (ANC); however, we think it's worth the trade-if. Besides, the type-C cable allows for quick charging. You can also turn the ANC off, bumping the battery life from 20 to 30 hours.

Bargain buyers will appreciate the Earfun K2 headphones because they prove that a low price doesn't necessarily mean low quality. Who would've thought a budget headset would offer 40 hours of battery life? The K2 even uses a type-C cable for fast charging. If there's one downside, it'd be the 40mm drivers. They produce only average highs and lows, but most kids won't notice this demerit.