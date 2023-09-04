Finding the right headphones or earbuds for your running routine can make all the difference between hitting a great stride and missing the beat altogether. Whether you train in a gym or outdoors, there are some primary attributes you want in a headphone, such as active comfort with a stable fit, water and sweat-resistance, and good sound quality.

Sorting through all the choices can feel like a daunting task, but this list of the best options will help you land on the perfect pair for your needs and budget.

Headphones and earbuds for all your running needs

Source: Beats Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds Best overall Superb sound, long battery life, and stabilizing ear clips The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are a standout option if you’re looking for secure-fitting, great-sounding earbuds. Along with a battery life of up to 9 hours without a charging case, these earbuds prioritize comfort with a flexible ear clip design and ear tips. IPX4 certification also means that the Powerbeats Pro should stand up to sweaty situations. Pros Great sound

Secure, comfortable fit for most runners

Physical playback and call buttons Cons Can get expensive

Charging case is somewhat bulky

No active noise cancelation $250 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds deliver a sweet-spot combination of clear, powerful sound along with a great design that will mesh well with most runners. You'll find plenty of punchy bass on tap, along with well-balanced mids and highs, creating an energetic sound field perfect for workouts. However, you won't get any sort of active noise cancelation (ANC) here. Bendy ear hooks help dial in a snug fit, and ear tips are included in four variations for multiple ear sizes. Battery life is rated for up to 9 hours of listening, which compares favorably with their stablemate, the Apple AirPods, which don't offer a form factor optimized for vigorous exercise.

Rounding out the most useful features for active users, the Powerbeats Pro have physical playback and call controls. A few minor features, like autoplay and single earbud listening mode, will not work on Android, but this isn't a major drawback. And while the charging case might be relatively bulky, it increases combined playback to around 24 hours.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Premium pick Excellent performance, waterproof design, and ANC $178 $230 Save $52 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro stand out as an excellent premium option for runners. They improve over the previous model with an upgraded fit and finish and also sound great with top-notch noise cancelation. Sweat or rain also won't be a problem, as the buds' IPX7 rating means they're submersible for short periods. Pros Full, satisfying sound

Impressive ANC for earbuds

Smaller and sleeker than last generation, with the same battery life Cons 24-bit audio won't benefit most listeners

Multi-device support is limited on non-Samsung devices

Battery life is just OK $178 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy $180 at Samsung

As we noted in our review, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer full, satisfying sound, and they do a great job blocking out external noise with ANC. With the Buds 2 Pro, you get plenty of punchy, yet detailed, bass and an overall open and detailed soundscape. While some runners may not find the fit quite as stable as clip-style buds, they're sleek and should offer most runners a solid enough fit. Whether you prefer this earbud design or feel like ear clips are better for exercise really comes down to personal preference.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are an especially natural pairing with Samsung Galaxy devices as they offer support for the Samsung Seamless codec with 24-bit audio as well as automatic switching between devices connected to the same Samsung account. However, with non-Samsung devices, you’ll have to manually switch your Bluetooth connection, which is a bit of a bummer.

Battery life is unremarkable at 5 hours with ANC, but you'll get 18 hours with the case. So, while the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might not be ideal for every runner, their great sound, effective noise cancelation, and improved fit make them worth a hard look in the premium category.

Source: Soundpeats Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS Best value Excellent value and performance combo in a familiar design $50 $60 Save $10 Earning our best value award requires a good mix of performance, features, and affordability. The Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS do just that in a package that’s well suited for running and other workouts thanks to the IPX4 water-resistant rating. Pros Good sound quality

Familiar earbud design with a sleek case

Comfortable for most users Cons Unremarkable battery life

May not fit runners as securely as ear-clip and ear-tip models

No multi-device support $50 at Amazon

The Air3 Deluxe HS offer a lot to like in terms of form and function. While some higher-end headphones might sound a bit better, the Air3 Deluxe HS somehow manage to approach leading premium models.

In particular, for earbuds, the bass is quite natural, albeit not as powerful as some in-ear models in this roundup. Midrange and treble performance are just average; recordings don't sound completely natural, especially in the upper mids, but most users should be satisfied with the overall tonal package.

It’s worth noting that the Air3 Deluxe HS aren’t likely to fit quite as securely as buds with ear clips or tips, but they're a viable choice for runners who prefer open-type earbuds. They look good too, as both the case and the earbuds are well-styled and compact. Battery life is fine but unremarkable at 5 hours (20 hours with the case). All-in-all, the Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS are very good earbuds that will not break the bank.

Source: Sennheiser Sennheiser Sport Great sound Long battery life in a purpose-built format for athletes $100 $150 Save $50 Sennheiser, the venerable Austrian sound house, has been making great-sounding headphones since 1945. The company’s high audio performance standards extend to the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds. While there are a few pain points, the buds are nonetheless a compelling option for runners prioritizing sound quality. Pros Superb sound

Long battery life

Customizable EQ settings Cons Lacks active noise cancellation

A little bulky

No multi-device support $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

In terms of overall design, the Sport True Wireless earbuds look cool enough with blacked-out styling and a gold Sennheiser logo. While they’re not the sleekest earbuds on the market, they do include multiple ear tip sets and fins to help provide a secure active fit. One knock against them is that switching between ambient and sealed sound modes literally requires changing the ear tips. That’s not very practical, but it's forgivable if you’re a set-and-forget type of person.

What you'll really want the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds for, though, is the detailed and enveloping sound with a good but not overblown bass response. Sennheiser’s Smart Control app provides some handy sound customization modes that allow you to tweak things like the EQ.

An IP54 rating means the Sport True Wireless earbuds are solidly dust and water-resistant. In other words, they’re designed to withstand sweaty workouts but shouldn’t be put under the faucet or taken for a swim. Overall, the Sport True Wireless earbuds are worth a hard look for active users who put an emphasis on good sound.

Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort 45 Best noise cancelation Comfortable over-the-ear design that blocks out the noise $279 $329 Save $50 Bose has been a leader in ANC headphones for decades. The Quiet Comfort 45 over-ear wireless headphones do a great job of continuing this lineage. While their premium price point and larger form factor might not entice some runners, they’re sure to delight others with excellent overall performance, a comfortable fit, and all-day versatility. Pros Effective active noise cancelation

Great battery life and fast charging

Wireless and wired modes Cons Design might make you sweaty during workouts

Active noise cancelation is non-adjustable

Not as feature-rich as some headphones in the same price range $279 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy

The original QC 45s were Bose's first ANC headphones. This revamped, modern version uses lighter materials, has redesigned acoustic architecture, and is available in multiple colors. Due in part to its form factor, the QC 45 are among the most immersive-sounding headphones on our list, providing natural response across the frequency range with luscious bass and clear but not brash highs.

While the over-ear fit and headband might get a bit sweaty on outdoor runs, this is among the most versatile offerings on this list, equally at home in the gym, in the office, or on an airplane.

Electronic switching is offered between noise cancelation and an ambient mode to let in sound when you need to be aware of your surroundings. Unsurprisingly, the QC 45 headphones provide very effective (albeit non-adjustable) noise cancelation.

Another cool thing about the QC 45 is that they offer wireless and wired modes, and have fast charging capabilities. In fact, you get up to a whopping 25 hours of play from a full charge, and plugging in for just 15 minutes yields about 3 hours of playtime. As a result, you can truly use this set of headphones all day without missing a beat.

An included app allows tweaking features like the acoustic response, and if you already own other Bose products like one of their soundbars, the company’s proprietary Simple Sync technology might be an additional selling point.

Source: JBL JBL Endurance Peak 3 Best with ear hooks A great fit and big bass in a waterproof sports design $90 $100 Save $10 This pair stands out for its bass-forward sound and stable fit derived from a sport-centric ear hook design combined with ear tips. An IP68 rating means the Endurance Peak 3 are dust- and waterproof, further cementing them as a great option for running and other demanding pursuits. Pros Secure ear-clip design is ideal for running

Good battery life

IP68 dust and waterproof rating Cons Earbuds and case are somewhat bulky

Lack ANC

Controls and auto-off take some getting used to $90 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy

The Endurance Peak 3 offer a great ear hook design for those who need it, which makes them great for running. They also come with three earpiece sets to accommodate varying ear sizes, and the ear hooks are bendable.

Overall sound quality is clear and detailed in the mids and highs. Some users may find the bass a bit on the boomy side, but you can EQ that out in the app if it's not your thing. The buds feature an ambient mode designed to make it easier to have conversations by letting in outside sound. And you'll be able to listen for 10 hours per charge and an extra 40 hours from the case.

Controlling the buds using the touch sensors on the housing can take a little getting used to, and the auto-off function is a double-edged sword that's activated whenever you remove the earbuds, even for just a moment. It’s also worth noting that the Endurance Peak 3 do not have ANC, and the components are on the bulky side. However, the Endurance Peak 3 excel at what matters most for running by delivering a comfy, highly secure fit, rugged design, great battery life, and enough bass to keep you moving.

Source: Sony Sony WH-CH520 Affordable on-ear pick A feature-rich value choice for runners who don't want buds While not specifically designed for sports, the Sony WH-CH520 headphones are an option worth checking out for those who prefer an on-ear headband design over other styles. The lightweight WH-CH520 offer truly impressive battery life, excellent sound quality, and a multipoint connection that allows simultaneous pairing with two Bluetooth devices. Pros Full, clear sound

Excellent battery life

Supports two simultaneous Bluetooth connections Cons Full-size design may be overkill for some runners

Lacks ANC

Not foldable $60 at Best Buy

Like a few others on this list, Sony has a long history of making some of the world’s best headphones. While the WH-CH520 are a budget option, they don’t disappoint when it comes to sound quality and features. Out of the box, the sound is clear, balanced, and expansive, and you can also tweak the tone in Sony’s app.

Battery life can last for up to a whopping 50 hours, meaning you can forget to charge these more than a few times without running out of juice. The WH-CH520 can simultaneously connect to two Bluetooth devices at once (rather than requiring manual switching), which is another delightful feature to find at this price point.

In terms of comfort, the WH-CH520 are lightweight, a prerequisite for running. While the headband design holds the headphones in place pretty well, performance will vary depending on the size and shape of your head. And like any set of sealed on-ear headphones, the vibe is likely to get a little sweaty during intense workouts. While these headphones don’t have ANC, that’s not much of a knock considering their price point and generally rich feature set.

Source: Shokz Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones Best bone conduction A safe, comfortable, and cool premium option for running $140 $180 Save $40 Bone conduction headphones like the Shokz OpenRun Pro utilize your cheekbones to conduct sound to your cochleas. Unlike traditional earpieces, the headphones have units that sit in front of ears, held in place by a rear-facing neckband. This design doesn't block ear canals; the open style provides enhanced running safety while preventing ears from overheating. Pros Safe and comfortable open bone conduction design

Long battery life

Better sound than other bone conduction models Cons Case doesn't offer built-in charging

Relatively expensive $140 at Best Buy

Bone conduction headphones are sometimes knocked for their audio quality since they don't sit in the ear, but the Shokz OpenRun Pro sound better than most, offering sufficient bass in particular. That said, some users may find the mid-range response somewhat overpronounced. Should you wish to tweak the sound a bit, the Shokz app offers some basic customizations.

Battery life is important for runners, especially for those who forget to plug in after workouts. The OpenRun Pro headphones don’t disappoint here, offering 10 hours of playtime on a full charge and around 1.5 hours from just a 5-minute charge. They come with a case that does its job but doesn’t provide charging — for that, you’ll need to plug into another power source.

Multipoint pairing, a reasonable expectation at premium price points, means you don’t have to manually switch between Bluetooth devices. While not the highest water-resistance rating on our list, an IP55 designation means the headphones can easily handle sweat and even run in the rain. Overall, there’s quite a lot to like in the Shokz’s lightweight, purpose-built design for intense workouts like running.

Source: Soundpeats Soundpeats RunFree Lite Affordable safety Affordable alternative to bone conduction $30 $40 Save $10 If you’ve been longing for bone-conduction headphones but don’t have the budget for a good set, the Soundpeats RunFree Lite are a compelling alternative. They deliver the same basic style, fit, and safety as bone conduction models for a fraction of the cost. With an IPX4 water-resistant rating, good battery life, and multipoint connectivity, the RunFree Lite are one heck of a value for running. Pros Compelling combination of features, performance, and price

Secure neckband fit with open ear design for runner safety

Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity Cons Average overall sound quality

Lack isolation and noise cancellation

Might be too snug on larger heads $30 at Amazon

Neckband-style headphones have always been among the best options for running, and the RunFree Lite are no exception. They are lightweight, secure, and comfortable and will not irritate your ear canals, a potential concern with in-ear tips. The headphones' open-air design puts runner safety first by allowing environmental sounds like traffic even while music is playing. The tradeoff here is that you don’t have the option of ANC or even passive isolation with this design.

The RunFree Lite use small traditional drivers pointed at your ears to deliver sound. While the overall sound quality isn't anything remarkable, the bass is more pronounced than in other bone conduction models.

The battery delivers up to 17 hours of playback between charges, and a full recharge can be achieved in a couple of hours — not mind-blowing, but not bad, either. The RunFree Lite commendably supports two simultaneous Bluetooth connections, a feature more often found on higher-end headphones.

Source: Jaybird Jaybird Vista 2 Rugged design Built like a tank to military-grade specifications The Jaybird Vista 2 stand out among sports-centric headphones primarily for their exceptionally rugged build quality. They are ready to rock in the most demanding conditions, boasting an IP68 rating to protect against water and dust and MIL-STD-810G freeze, shock, and impact resistance. The lightweight earbud-style design utilizes wing tips to stabilize the fit for activities like running. Pros Waterproof with MIL-STD-810G freeze, shock, and impact resistance

Secure fit for most runners

Excellent app features Cons Unremarkable sound quality

ANC is so-so

Occasional connection snags $150 at Amazon

The Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds are the option for you if you want decent sound in a rugged design. They sport an IP68 rating, which is one of the highest on this list for dust and water protection, and a MIL-STD 810G rating. The Vista 2 earbuds' in-ear tips are well-secured by flexible hooks that fit snuggly in the ears. Among the three sets of included tips, the in-ear component is the same size for all, while the stabilizer hooks are variable. As a result of this unusual design, some users may not have luck finding a sealed fit.

While the sound is decent, it can be a little tinny, even after making adjustments in the included app. Passive isolation is excellent, thanks to the buds' physical design, but ANC is mediocre. Connecting to Bluetooth isn't a problem, but the earbuds sometimes spontaneously disconnect when playback is paused. Battery life is fine, with 8 hours of playtime and a 24-hour reserve in the case. All-in-all, they're a good option if durability is your foremost consideration, and you can overlook a few foibles.

Source: Bang & Olufsen Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX Danish style Superb sound from the pioneer of elegant audio devices $352 $399 Save $47 The Beoplay EX earbuds continue a decades-long tradition by Bang & Olufsen of incorporating Danish design into audio products. Clean lines and refined styling give the buds a high-end yet understated look and feel. Fortunately, the Beoplay EX also deliver on performance and features, making them a great choice for runners looking for premium earbuds. Pros Refined styling and expansive sound

Good ANC

Great water resistance Cons Quite expensive

Shorter than expected battery life for the price

Earbud stems might be a turnoff for some $352 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy

If you're attracted to earbuds with a unique design, the Beoplay EX from the renowned Bang & Olufsen are a great option. They're equally well-suited for use at the office and on runs. The active noise cancelation does a good job of blocking out background noise when activated, while ear tips provide a secure, comfortable fit.

A stem extending from each bud puts the mics in an optimal position for call quality, but that might not be aesthetically pleasing to some users. The buds are also waterproof for limited submersion, boasting an IP57 rating. The Beoplay EX can be simultaneously connected to two different Bluetooth devices, a must-have feature at this price point.

The Beoplay EX earbuds have an expansive and well-balanced sound quality, placing them among the best-sounding earbuds on the market. At 6 hours of playtime with a 20-hour reserve in the case, battery life is one of the few areas where the buds underwhelm. Minor nitpicks aside, the Beoplay EX are a very strong candidate for well-heeled runners seeking an elegant and versatile set of earbuds.

The best headphones or earbuds for your next run

Fit, durability, sound quality, and price are the most crucial factors to take into account when choosing a pair of headphones or earbuds for running. As you’ve probably gathered, there’s no shortage of quality options on the market that attempt to meet these criteria for the majority of runners. Hopefully, this breakdown has helped you understand some of the options and tradeoffs so that you can zero in on your best match.

The Powerbeats Pro are our best overall pick of headphones or earbuds for running with an exceptionally secure and comfortable ear clip design, superb sound, and 9 hours of playback time per charge. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a premium pick, the price justified by excellent fit and finish, standout ANC performance, and crisp, clear sound. Finally, the Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS are a great budget option with a familiar earbud design, good comfort, and great sound quality for the price.