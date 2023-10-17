Getting a good pair of headphones or earbuds can make a world of difference in your daily life. Throwing on your favorite tunes during your morning commute, listening to an audiobook while doing chores around the house, or even listening to the best podcasts when you're breaking a sweat at the gym, are just some of the ways a good pair of headphones can make your life better.

Of course, high-quality personal audio usually comes with an unsavory price tag, but it doesn't have to. Whether you're looking for the best-sounding over-the-ear headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC), awesome wireless earbuds earbuds, or even classic wired headphones, we've got all the best headphone deals rounded up for you.

Best headphone deals in October 2023

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 7 Pro New lowest price! Cheaper than it was on Prime Day $110 $200 Save $90 The Jabra Elite 7 Pro boasts exceptional call quality while on the move, and are designed to be lightweight and comfortable for extended use. Grab a pair now for 45% off at Amazon — that's cheaper than the price we saw during Prime Day $110 at Amazon

Source:Bose Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones Over 20% off! $299 $379 Save $80 We know that Bose is replacing these headphones, but grabbing a pair of the Bose 700 for only $299 is a steal! Their incredible ANC performance is worth it alone, not to mention they sound great. $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy

Source: Sennheiser Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $300 $380 Save $80 The Sennheiser Momentum 4 has a battery life of up to 60 hours and offers exceptional sound quality, customizable EQ settings, effective noise-cancellation, a stylish design, and intuitive touch controls. Save 20% and get these awesome cans for only $300. $300 at Amazon

Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 $225 $280 Save $55 Although Sony is phasing these buds out, the WF-1000XM4 still represents the best ANC earbuds you can buy. Grabbing a pair for over $50 less is a great deal. $225 at Amazon

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 4 Active $80 $120 Save $40 Jabra Elite 4 Actives are lightweight, compact, and comfortable fitness earbuds that deliver excellent sound quality. Featuring superb ANC, aptX codec support, and IP57-rated protection, they are easy to control via Bluetooth 5.2 for an exceptional audio experience. Save over 30% at Amazon right now! $80 at Amazon

Source: Apple Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $150 $169 Save $19 The Apple AirPods (3rd gen) are an elegantly designed and comfortable pair of earbuds that work best with Apple phones, allowing you to take full advantage of their many features. They offer exceptional spatial audio and sound reproduction, making them stand out from other earbuds. Their graceful and sleek design fits perfectly in your ear, providing an outstanding listening experience. $150 at Amazon

Source: Apple AirPods Max $480 $549 Save $69 Apple's AirPods Max sounds amazing, and if you have an iPhone offers incredible features including Spatial Audio and Apple's super fast pairing. They don't go on significant sales too often outside, save $69 on a pair ain't bad. $480 at Amazon

Should I wait until Black Friday to buy headphones?

We are in that weird time between two major sales events, and with Black Friday/Cyber Monday just around the corner, you may wonder if it's even worth buying headphones right now. It's a fair point; the answer is a little more than a simple yes or no.

Some headphones will likely have better deals coming on Black Friday, but since there is no way of telling exactly when those will be, you shouldn't turn a blind eye to a good deal that's going on right now. Prime Day just passed, and we saw a fair amount of headphones and earbuds on sale, so if you see something at its Prime Day price or lower, you'll know you're getting a good deal. If the sale isn't as good as it was at the beginning of October, it may not be worth pulling the trigger.