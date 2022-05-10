Spring has sprung, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep hiding indoors. HBO Max is home to some of our favorite original series, and there are some incredible premieres this May. We've compiled all the series premiering in May, and some of the best HBO Max shows to binge on rainy weekends.

HBO Max May Premieres

The Staircase — May 5

The Staircase is a new HBO Max limited series based on the true-life story of Kathleen Peterson’s mysterious death. Fans of the true crime genre will want to tune in for the star-studded retelling when it premieres May 5.

Kathleen, played by Toni Collette, is found dead at the bottom of her staircase. Her crime novelist husband, Michael, played by Colin Firth, is suspected of murdering her. The series focuses on the drawn-out judicial battle following that fateful day and is based on the 2004 docuseries by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade.

Hacks, Season Two — May 12

Hacks is back by popular demand! Hacks is a comedy starring Jean Smart as the larger-than-life Las Vegas stand-up comedian Deborah Vance. Hannah Einbender plays her young comedy writer Ava, and the show centers around their somewhat twisted relationship. In this season, the gals go on tour to workshop new material for Deborah’s act, so she can secure her next residency.

The second season of Hacks premieres May 12 on HBO Max. Based on the trailer, we’re in for another irreverent and undeniably hilarious season.

The Time Traveler's Wife — May 15

The Time Traveler’s Wife is a new drama series by Steven Moffat based on the 2003 sci-fi romance novel by Audrey Niffenegger. If you haven’t read the book, you may remember the wildly popular 2009 film adaptation featuring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. The series will premiere on HBO Max on May 15.

The Time Traveler’s Wife follows the love story of Claire and Henry. Henry involuntarily travels forward and backward through time, a condition which is inconvenient and often dangerous. Claire has been encountering him since her childhood, first believing him to be an imaginary friend and later realizing he’s a time traveler from her future.

George Carlin’s American Dream — May 20

George Carlin’s American Dream is a two-part documentary that tells the life story of counterculture comedy legend George Carlin. The exact release date and trailer have yet to be revealed, though the documentary will be released May 20.

The deeply personal documentary will be enlightening for both long-time fans and viewers not yet familiar with the stand-up comic’s work. It covers Carlin’s childhood years in New York, rise to fame, struggles with drugs and the law, family life, and legacy since his death in 2008. You can expect to see interviews with familiar faces like Jerry Seinfeld, Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Patton Oswalt, and more.

Catch up on these incredible HBO Max original series

HBO Max is known for its legendary original series, including classics like Girls and new hits like Succession. Their originals star big names like Bill Hader, Alia Shawkat, Kate Winslet, and Kaley Cuoco. You’re sure to discover a new favorite series from this list, whether you’re into dark comedy, crime dramas, superheroes, or sci-fi.

The Flight Attendant

The Flight Attendant is a darkly comic thrill ride of a series. Kaley Cuoco stars as Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up after a wild night partying in Bangkok to find her new love interest murdered. As the police try to chase her, she chases the truth about what happened to Alex with some help from her friends Megan (Rosie Perez) and Annie (Zosia Mamet). In season two, Cassie tries to clean up her act after being recruited as a CIA asset, but becomes gripped in another murder mystery.

Search Party

Search Party is five seasons of dark, aburdist comedy. In the first season, Dory (Alia Shawkat) becomes fixated on searching for a missing woman and drags along her group of entitled Brooklyn millennial friends. In the second and third seasons, a private investigator dies, the group covers up his death, and then goes on trial for his murder. In seasons four and five, Dory is abducted by stalker Chip Wreck (Cole Escola) before ascending to become an accidental cult leader.

Barry

Barry is a dark comedy series about a hitman who finds himself discontent with his life. When Barry, played by Saturday Night Live’s Bill Hader, is tasked with taking out an aspiring actor, he discovers that he wants to become an actor himself. The wacky series explores Barry’s twisted mind as he tries to run from his murderous past and run towards a new life in LA. Catch up with all three seasons of this Emmy-winning show on HBO Max.

Succession

Succession is the hit drama series about the loathsome, wealthy Roy family, led by patriarch and media tycoon Logan Roy (Brian Cox). His adult children, driven by their need for power and approval, squabble to either take down or win over their neglectful father and inherit his empire. The Roy children, played by Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck, all give astounding performances that will make you laugh, cry, and love to hate them.

Insecure

Insecure is a series by Issa Rae which focuses on two best friends figuring out life together. Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) are two young Black women in Los Angeles trying to navigate careers, dating, and everyday life. What makes Insecure special is how relatable and authentic the characters are. The show isn’t weighed down by gimmicks or larger-than-life circumstances. Instead, it’s grounded in joyful friendship, romantic struggles, and awkward moments. All five seasons are now available to stream.

Peacemaker

Peacemaker is an action series created by writer and director James Gunn and based on the DC Universe comic books of the same name. In this series, John Cena is back as the heroic yet villainous Peacemaker, a superhero who fights for peace regardless of the body count he has to rack up to get it. Fans of the 2021 movie Suicide Squad will remember John Cena’s earlier portrayal of Peacemaker and enjoy this irreverent, action-packed spin-off.

Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol is a series about an outcast group of DC Universe superheroes, including Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man, Elasti-Woman, Crazy Jane, and Cyborg. Guided by The Chief, they band together to fight baddies and support each other through some harrowing missions and personal trauma. While that may sound dark and dramatic, all three seasons are hilarious, especially thanks to Brendan Fraser’s delightful performance.

Somebody Somewhere

Somebody Somewhere is a dark comedy about finding your people in a small town when you don’t quite fit in. Bridget Everett, comedian and cabaret icon, is the executive producer and star of the show. She plays Sam, a middle-aged woman from Kansas whose passion for singing and wacky sense of humor helps her find friends and acceptance after her sister's death. The series has been renewed for a second season.

The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones is a dark comedy that pokes fun at a televangelist family and their corrupt ways. The Gemstone family’s patriarch, Dr. Eli Gemstone, is played by the legendary John Goodman. Danny McBride’s irreverent comedic style shines through the script and his hilarious performance as first-born son Jesse Gemstone. Follow the family through two seasons of tense drama, shameless greed, and absurd sibling squabbles on HBO Max.

Doctor Who

Although it's not an HBO Max original, we'd be remiss if we left Doctor Who out of our lineup. The BBC sci-fi series follows the adventures of the Doctor and his/her companions through space and time. It’s full of heart, wit, and good clean fun. HBO Max currently has 12 seasons of the modern iteration of the classic show. Several compelling actors play different incarnations of the Doctor in the series: Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker. The most recent season is expected to arrive on the platform soon and features Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor. Meanwhile, Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa will become the first Black actor to play Dr. Who in seaon 14.

Tokyo Vice

Tokyo Vice follows the story of Jake Adelstein, a young journalist who pursues his dream of being a police beat reporter in Tokyo in 1999. The rookie journalist quickly gets in over his head. He investigates the city’s dark side with the help of detective Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe) and gets mixed up with dangerous yakuza gangsters. The drama series stars Ansel Elgort and is an adaptation of Jake Adelstein's 2009 memoir, Tokyo Vice.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

The Sex Lives of College Girls is a wild, ridiculous comedy series created by Emmy-nominated writer and producer Mindy Kaling. It centers on four girls (Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott) who live together in a dorm room at Essex College in New England during their freshman year. The show captures the dizzying fun of partying, the messy horror of the morning after, and all the complications of college life.

Minx

Minx is a comedy series against the backdrop of 1970s Los Angeles. It follows the dorky, driven Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) as she embarks on a quest to make an inspiring feminist magazine. When she partners up with a sleazy publisher (Jake Johnson), it evolves into the first erotic magazine for women. Prepare yourself for charming, transgressive humor and a whole lot of slick 70’s style.

Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown is a seven-episode limited series starring Kate Winslet as the title character. In this crime drama, Mare Sheehan is a detective in a small town in Pennsylvania investigating a murder. It’s much more than a formulaic gritty murder mystery thanks to Winslet’s portrayal of Mare. She is a complex character, dealing with the challenges of her son’s death, her divorce, and trying to care for her grandchild. The show can be unrelentingly bleak, but it manages to have warmth and humanity.

South Side

South Side is a sharp comedy series about two ambitious young men ready to live the American Dream after graduating from community college in the South Side of Chicago. The only problem is that the two friends are stagnating while working at Rent-T-Own. They can’t wait to start a side hustle and become venture capitalists. This side-splitting series stars Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young.

Raised by Wolves

Raised by Wolves is a futuristic sci-fi series where two cyborgs named Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim) are on a mission to raise human children on a new world to save humanity. Religious differences cause division among the human colony, and they must all make smart moves to survive. Ridley Scott's serves as the show's EP, and his flair can be witnessed throughout the series. Both seasons are available now.

Girls

HBO’s Girls is one of the biggest cultural phenomenons of the past decade. The provocative, nuanced comedy series follows the lives of Hannah (Lena Dunham) and her three friends as they figure out life after college in New York City. Enduring for six seasons, the show lays bare their struggles with their love lives, finances, careers, and friendships. It stars Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, and Adam Driver, as well as Emmy-nominated creator Lena Dunham.

Frayed

Frayed is a comedy drama series that centers on Sammy (Sarah Kendall), a rich housewife in London whose husband dies and leaves her with nothing but debts. Having no desire to stay penniless and embarrassed in London, she returns to her humble beginnings in Australia with her two kids, Lenny and Tess. Just when she’s about to get her house and cushy life in London back, a dramatic twist sets us up for the second season.

The Young Pope

The Young Pope is an Emmy-nominated limited series starring Jude Law as Lenny Belardo, a cardinal who unexpectedly becomes the first American pope. As Pius XIII, he shakes things up at the Vatican with his mercurial nature and radically conservative plans. Sister Mary (Diane Keaton), who raised him when he was an orphaned child, comes along as his trusted advisor. Be sure to check out the separate follow-up series, The New Pope, starring John Malkovich.

How To with John Wilson

How To with John Wilson is a unique documentary-style comedy series by filmmaker John Wilson. From behind his camera, he explores New York City and gets his fellow New Yorkers to give advice on a variety of practical topics. Each 30-minute episode centers on a different topic, like how to find a parking spot in the city or how to make small talk. It’s raw, eccentric, and thought-provoking.

One Way or Another

One Way or Another is a Spanish-language comedy series that follows former best buds Hache and Belen as they reconnect with each other. The gals have fun adventures and make the most of city life in Malasaña, a trendy neighborhood in Madrid. But, they also go through struggles with their love lives, careers, and apartments. It’s a fizzy, hysterical show with a hip soundtrack and a lot of style. In the US, you can catch all ten episodes on HBO Max with English subtitles.

Julia

Julia is a comedy series based on the life of iconic chef Julia Child, played by Sarah Lancashire. It follows Julia as she pioneers her own cooking show on public television, The French Chef. She uses her signature wit, charm, and grace to make her show a huge success in spite of all the doubters. The series is full of heart, feminism, and laughs. It features engaging performances from David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, and Isabella Rossellini. Bon appétit!

Made for Love

Made for Love is too cynical to be a romantic comedy. This dark comedy, based on Alissa Nutting's of the same name, follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a young woman trying to escape the clutches of her tech billionaire husband, Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen). Byron has planted a Made for Love chip in her brain, which allows him to track his wife and her emotions. Helped along by her old friend Bangles (Patti Harrison), she tries to run to her hometown to be with her father (Ray Romano).

Watchmen

Watchmen is a drama series based on the comic book by Alan Moore. It takes place in an alternate version of history in Tulsa, Oklahoma a few decades after the original story. After a white supremacist group terrorizes minorities and the police, the police are forced to conceal their identities with masks. Detective Angela Abar (Regina King) dons the mask of Sister Night and fights against the racists and a larger conspiracy.

May’s HBO Max original series won’t disappoint

There’s something for everyone coming out this month on HBO Max. True-crime fanatics will be engrossed in the drama and mystery of The Staircase. Those looking for a laugh will finally be able to watch Hacks’ long-awaited second season. Romance and sci-fi fans can fall in love with the new adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife. Finally, old and new fans of George Carlin will enjoy the new documentary about his life and stand-up career.

If none of these new releases or HBO originals speak to you, you can always try using HBO Max’s shuffle button to help you find something to watch!

HBO Max is one of the best streaming services when it comes to device compatibility. It's easy to catch your favorite series on the go. You can find the HBO Max app on Google Play and in the App Store. You can also watch from home from Apple TV and most streaming devices. Plans start at $9.99 per month, or you can test it with a limited free experience to see if the streaming service is for you.

