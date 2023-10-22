It's that time of year when the weather gets cold, and the decorations get spine-tingling. Halloween is always a fun time for everyone, and your favorite games on the Play Store never shy away from sharing their spooky enthusiasm. Like most seasonal events on the best budget Android phones, Halloween events allow game developers to have fun with the holiday while introducing some new creepy game mechanics and set dressing.

Sure, it can be cheesy, but a festive change of pace designed to reinvigorate traffic for an established game and court players who might have been getting bored. But AP is always up for some seasonal creativity on the Play Store, so we'd like to share our favorite Halloween game events this year. Remember that these events are typically temporary, so hurry, or you'll miss out!

1 Monster Hunter Now - Halloween Pumpkin Hunt Event

From the developer that brought us Pokémon GO, Monster Hunter now presents a similar concept: making use of AR technology to let you find and fight monsters by taking your phone for a walk. The Halloween Pumpkin Hunt Event inserts several Halloween-themed features into the game, taking advantage of the immersive AR setup. Special quests will yield pumpkin tickets when completed, a currency that can be used to upgrade special Jack-o-head armor for use in combat.

Kulu-Ya-Ku will be seen holding pumpkin-shaped rocks that can used to acquire additional pumpkin tickets, along with the drop rate for tickets being increased for the regular enemies. With additional stat increases, special store items, and skill buffs, the Halloween Pumpkin Event goes the extra mile to celebrate Halloween from the 25th to the 31st.

2 Merge Mansion - Pirates of Hopewell Bay

Merge Mansion is one of the more interesting match-3 games on the Play Store, providing a resource fusion twist to its tertiary gameplay loop of restoring a derelict house. Players combine certain tools to make new ones for specific tasks, such as axes for chopping logs, gardening gloves for pulling weeds, etc. This game has more than its fair share of events in October, including Lady Voyance's Mystery Pass, Garage Cleanup, and Pirates of Hopeful Bay. Seasonal events with Merge Mansion include opportunities for additional awards, extra content that provides special decorations, and unique story interactions to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Merge Mansions developers are displaying an incredible amount of passion and dedication for this app, with promotions that blend perfectly with the world they've created and events that complement the gameplay very well, whether it's pumpkin carving or fortune-telling.

3 The Elder Scrolls Blades - Witches Festival

The Elder Scrolls Blades was controversial when it came out, adapting the legendary fantasy RPG to a procedurally generated dungeon crawler with a vastly reduced scale, but the game has aged pretty gracefully over the last four years. The Witches Festival is an event that transforms the player's home base into a Halloween-themed town with seasonal decoration and ambiance. The player has access to additional quests with creepy themes, from haunted castles to dark mines.

Players can also enjoy a substantial boost to their XP rewards, gold take, and legendary item drop rate. The Witches Festival is an awesome way for the Elder Scrolls fanbase to enjoy a passionately crafted Halloween celebration by slipping back into Tamriel for a while, and who doesn't love that?

4 Terraria: Pumpkin Moon

Terraria hardly needs introducing; the 2-D action survival game has made bank from console, PC, and mobile gamers alike for its charming aesthetic, deep mining and crafting mechanics, and weirdly creepy enemies. The Pumpkin Moon is a Halloween event that functions as a hardcore challenge for players who have beaten Plantra, triggered by using a pumpkin medallion at nighttime. This event spawns 20 waves of challenging enemies to take out beneath a moon that looks like a giant pumpkin.

The enemy threat level rises as the player completes waves, culminating in multiple boss enemies attacking at once towards the end. The Pumpkin Moon offers end-game Terraria players a nice theme-appropriate challenge, with a slew of valuable items, weapons, and accessories to serve as a fitting incentive to see it through.

5 Sky: Children of Light - Days of Mischief

Sky: Children of Light has been prominently covered by AP for its zen qualities; the soft art, soothing soundtrack, and stress-free gameplay provide players with a wonderfully chilled-out experience. Days of Mischief brings players a secret area called the Cackling Crab, accessed by going home and burning a darkness pumpkin. A ton of spooky content can be found within, including creepy environments, Halloween-themed characters and abilities, and curses that change the players' appearance, which can be passed onto other players, Corrupted Blood-style.

Honestly, this event is exactly what you'd expect from a game as chilled out as Sky: Children of Light, with the majority of its scary content being devoted to tricks and jokes.

Enjoy Halloween with these haunting game events

Halloween events are great because they reflect the holiday itself. It's not here for long, but that just means we have to enjoy it while it lasts. Given how these events are only available for a limited time, it is likely that you might not catch them all. But never fear; the Play Store is jampacked with superbly scary horror games that will get you through the cold months. If you haven't missed them, we sincerely recommend checking them out. So go ahead and get out there to enjoy some wholesome, albeit scary, fun!